'Parasite' wins best original screenplay, beating out Tarantino Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won nabbed the best original screenplay prize for "Parasite," an honor that could foreshadow other big wins tonight. Bong and Han beat out "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino, who earned the screenplay prize at the Golden Globes.







Doc produced by Michelle and Barack Obama's company wins "American Factory," a documentary about cultural turmoil at a manufacturing plant in Ohio, just won the best documentary feature award. The film was distributed by Netflix and produced by Higher Ground Productions — also known as President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's foray into Hollywood.







'Little Women' wins Oscar for best costume design There finally was a little love for "Little Women." Designer Jacqueline Durran won the period drama's first Academy Award of the night, for best costume design. Though Durran was favored in the category going into Sunday night, some prognosticators also believed Greta Gerwig stood a good chance of winning for best adapted screenplay for her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic 19th Century novel. Instead, Taika Waititi won for "Jojo Rabbit." Many critics were already annoyed by the snub of Gerwig in the best director field — with all five nominations going to men. While the film's remaining nominations for best picture, best actress (Saorise Ronan) and best supporting actress (Florence Pugh) have yet to be announced, "Little Women" was not expected to win any of those awards.







How many Quibis until this commercial is over? We just saw our first of what we expect to be five Quibi commercials of the night. The streaming service launching in April is trying to build up its hype, and it has recruited everyone from Kristen Bell to Chrissy Teigen to Tyra Banks for shows on the short-form video platform. (NBC News will produce short news programs for the service.) Buckle up, because we are in for a Quibi-filled night, year and possibly eternity.







Yes, Chrissy Metz can sing Yes, Chrissy Metz can sing. Not sure how this is news to anyone, but someone in our newsroom (not naming names) just said, "Wait, she can sing?" If you like this song, it's called "I'm Standing With You," and it's from the movie "Breakthrough," which Metz also starred in and which will make you bawl crying.







Fun fact: 'Jojo Rabbit' director Taika Waititi directed the film dressed as Hitler In an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Taika Waititi, who directed the film and played Adolf Hitler, confessed that there were times he directed "Jojo Rabbit" while dressed in his Hitler costume.







Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig reunite to remind us all how perfect "Bridesmaids" was In 2011, a question loomed among pop culture aficionados and anybody with a penchant for boring questions: Are women funny? And while everyone knew that they are and have been forever, the runaway success of "Bridesmaids" was a fast way to pacify naysayers. So imagine my joy upon seeing the film's stars Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig join forces onstage to present best production design and best costume design, bringing the chemistry, comedic timing and flawless delivery that inspired some of you to see "Bridesmaids" no fewer than three times in theaters, memorize it after buying it on DVD and quote it to excess even now. May they work together again soon. Or may they hijack the rest of the awards and just stand up there, singing.







No Netflix ads will air during the Oscars ABC aired an endearing Disney+ ad featuring the music from the animated film "Up" — but viewers won't be seeing any ads from one of the streaming platform's biggest competitors: Netflix. This is because Disney banned Netflix from advertising on some of its networks back in October, as it fiercely competes against many other companies launching streaming services. Netflix ads no longer run on ABC, FX, Freeform and National Geographic, which are all owned by Disney.







Fun fact: If Cyntia Erivo wins an Oscar, she would become the youngest person to have won an EGOT Cynthia Erivo, who already has an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony, has two chances tonight to win an Oscar and make history as the youngest person to win in all four major entertainment categories. Erivo is nominated for best actress and original song for "Harriet."







Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen reunite to present at Oscars Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen reunited at the Oscars to present the Academy Award for best live action short film to "The Neighbor's Window." The pair's relationship began as they filmed "The Peanut Butter Falcon," a movie about a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Gottsagen, who was born with Down syndrome, has been breaking barriers since he was a child. He had dreamed of becoming an actor ever since watching "Grease," and at Zeno Mountain Farm, a camp in Vermont, he met filmmakers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. The trio worked together on developing "The Peanut Butter Falcon" over the course of five years. In the film, Tyler, played by LaBeouf, an outlaw on the run, becomes Zak's unlikely friend. LaBeouf and Gottsagen's relationship is just as strong off screen; LaBeouf has credited Gottsagen with helping him return to sobriety.







Catch up on all the winners so far "Parasite" won for original screenplay, "Toy Story 4" for animated feature film, Brad Pitt for actor in a supporting role, and there's more. See all the winners here.






