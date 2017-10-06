67-year-old Pati Mestas was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved country music and spending time with her family, the Riverside Press Enterprise said on Tuesday. One of her favorite artists was Jason Aldean, who was performing when the shooting broke out at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas.

Her cousin, Tom Smith, described her as a caring parent and faithful Christian: "She shined. She was vocal and attentive and comforting...I would categorize her as one of the ideal cousins, a role model."