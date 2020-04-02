Patriots plane ferries critical masks from China to U.S.
BOSTON — The New England Patriots private team plane returned to Boston from China on Thursday carrying most of an order of 1 million masks critical to health care providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Standing in front of the plane on the tarmac at Logan International Airport, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft, officials in China who partnered with the state, and medical workers who need the masks.
“This shipment comes at a critical time as we prepare for an anticipated surge in the coming weeks ahead,” Baker said. “What we were able to accomplish with this particular mission will go a long way forward in this fight.”
Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers but had no way of getting them to the U.S. Baker said Thursday an earlier order for 3 million masks had been confiscated at the Port of New York and this time he wanted a direct humanitarian delivery to the state.
White House setting up COVID-19 hotline for lawmakers
The White House is setting up a hotline for lawmakers to help with communication about the coronavirus epidemic, sources familiar with the move say.
The hotline was an initiative by new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the former representative from North Carolina who officially entered his new role this week, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mentioned the hotline on a Democratic caucus call Thursday, a person on the call said.
In an email sent to Chiefs of Staff for House Democrats, which has been viewed by NBC News, Meadows wrote that the hotline should be “used only for emergencies” and should “be distributed to Members and Senators only.”
More in California adopting mask policies
California cities are increasingly turning to masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus. On Thursday evening, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tweeted that residents should expect to see officers "wearing either surgical masks or non-medical face coverings while in public."
President Donald Trump on Thursday said to expect a recommendation on masks soon. "A recommendation is coming out, we will see what that recommendation is," he said. White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said masks can supplement social distancing guidelines, but fears they could give Americans "a false sense of security."
Effective today, you may see your local LAPD officers wearing either surgical masks or non-medical face coverings while in public. This is for our safety, and for your safety. Coupled with safe social distancing, we will continue to protect and serve through this crisis. pic.twitter.com/QL0QMyIPyL
With U.S. border work on track, rural towns fear virus spread
BILLINGS, Mont. — Major construction projects moving forward along the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico are raising fears the coronavirus could race through temporary work camps and spread to rural communities unable to handle an outbreak.
Despite a clampdown on people’s movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Along the northern border, a Canadian company says it will start work this month on the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline, another Trump-supported project that could bring thousands of workers to rural communities in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Residents, tribal leaders and state officials have warned that the influx of outsiders could make problems worse in rural areas with little or no medical infrastructure capable of dealing with a surge of infections. The border wall and pipeline are exempt from stay-at-home restrictions intended to reduce the virus’s spread.
Jamell Demons, who goest by YNW Melly, will seek restricted release “in hopes of better care,” according to Demons’ Instagram. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said earlier that two inmates at the facility had tested positive, NBC Miami reported. Authorities did not identify them.
Demons, 20, was charged last year with first-degree murder in the killings of Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, and Anthony Williams, 21. He pleaded not guilty.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state will be extending the stay-at-home order through April 30, staying in line with federal government guidance.
Roy Moore to advise Louisiana pastor arrested for violating coronavirus orders
Conservative lightning rod Roy Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama's high court, took to the pulpit on Thursday to back a Louisiana church defying state orders against mass gatherings.
Moore appeared at Life Tabernacle Church to lend his support and advice to pastor Tony Spell, who faces misdemeanor charges for his continued flouting of state bans on large gatherings, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is no more clear violation of the First Amendment than this prohibition to assemble in a church," said Moore.
New York City burials delayed due to surging coronavirus deaths
The surge in coronavirus-related deaths in New York City is overwhelming funeral homes, leading to delays in burials lasting upwards of one week.
Numerous calls to funeral home and cemetery directors painted a growing crisis in the “aftercare industry.” Two directors said some hospitals have limited hours for pick up of the deceased, slowing the funeral homes' ability to retrieve the dead. In other cases, hospitals are delayed in filing the needed paperwork to authorize a body’s release for burial, the directors said.
Private jet industry touts new coronavirus tax break
The private jet industry got a big tax break in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump on March 27. Now it's using the tax break as a marketing pitch.
“Great news!” said a marketing email sent Thursday from Paramount Business Jets based in Leesburg Virginia. “The new CARES Act, recently signed by the President, waives all Federal Excise Tax (7.5% FET) on all domestic trips, as well as the segment fees associated with those flights.”
The company boasts a “portfolio” of 4,000 “luxurious” jets, and its email adds that not only is private jet travel now cheaper, it’s also “a much safer way of flying.”