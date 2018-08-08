Paul Manafort and Gates in Day 7 courtroom sketch

As lawyers conferred during a bench conference, Manafort seems to look upward toward Gates, his longtime business partner who has testified against him.
Judge Ellis continues to pressure prosecution to hurry up
Before the jury was brought in the courtroom ahead of FBI forensic accountant Morgan Magionos' testimony, Judge T.S. Ellis heard arguments from defense counsel.
Defense attorney Richard Westling objected to some of the FBI compilation charts and tables that showed how much money Manafort spent on vendors, saying that the court had already heard testimony about them. Prosecutor Greg Andres said that they were referenced during vendor testimony, but that Ellis had told the vendors not to testify to these charts, since it was the FBI that made them.
Ellis overruled the objection, but said that defense could exercise it when prosecution moved to enter these charts. He implored the prosecution to "sharply focus" their testimony.
"Judges should be patient," Ellis said. "They made a mistake when they confirmed me because I'm not very patient."
Rick Gates dismissed from stand
Rick Gates, the prosecution's star witness, has stepped down from the witness stand.
But before that happened, prosecutor Greg Andres, upon redirect, asked Rick Gates about his extramarital affair, revealed yesterday as part of the defense's cross-examination. Gates said that it happened over 10 years ago, that it lasted five months, and that he told his wife about it. He also said that he told Paul Manafort and that he was supportive.
"Did Mr. Manafort fire you?" Andres asked. "No," Gates answered.
Andres also asked Gates if special counsel Robert Mueller told him to do anything during their preparation sessions. "They told me to tell the truth," Gates said.
Andres asked Gates, "Is there any doubt that if you lied, the special counsel will rip up your plea agreement?”
“No doubt at all,” Gates answered.
After that, Downing, in his re-cross, cited Andres saying moments ago that if Gates lied, Mueller could “rip up” Gates’s plea agreement.
“Do you recall telling the special counsel that you had four extra marital affairs?” Downing said.
Andres objected, and attorneys for both sides went into a bench conference.
After the bench conference, Downing told Gates that his "secret life" spanned over a period of time, to which Gates said, “I’ve made many mistakes over many years.”
Downing did not return to his previous question about Gates’s alleged affairs.
Court is now on recess until 11:45 a.m. Judge T.S. Ellis wants to consider whether the FBI forensic accountant, who is next to testify, can read Manafort’s emails aloud.
Gates says he disclosed offshore accounts to FBI in 2014
Cross examination finished after just 10 minutes Wednesday morning.
Defense attorney Kevin Downing asked Richard Gates about a July 2014 interview with the FBI related to Viktor Yanukovych. Gates testified that he and Manafort met before their separate interviews and that Manafort had instructed Gates to "be open" about the accounts. Gates also said that he believes Manafort was truthful in his interview as well.
Downing also asked Gates about collection efforts related to a 2014 Ukrainian parliamentary election that DMP did work on. Gates testified that those collection efforts continued into 2016 and that the outstanding money totaled $2.4 million.
Lastly, Downing asked Gates if he was aware that Manafort's net worth was $20 million. Gates said he did not know, but he estimated it to be somewhere between $6 million to $10 million.
Redirect is ongoing. Prosecutor Greg Andres estimated that it would take less than 30 minutes.
Manafort attorney begins Day 7 saying he's ready for round two with Gates
Good morning. We've back with updates from Manafort's federal fraud trial on Wednesday, Day 7.
Walking into the courthouse this morning, Manafort's attorney, Kevin Downing, told reporters he was ready to resume cross-examination of prosecution star witness Rick Gates, and that his team was feeling good.
Downing: 'Mr. Manafort had a great day'
Upon departing the Alexandria Federal Courthouse today, Manafort's attorney, Kevin Downing, was asked by a reporter: “Mr. Downing, how do you think it went with Gates today?”
Downing replied, "Mr. Manafort had a great day."
The court is in recess until 9:30 a.m tomorrow morning, and thus, our updates will also cease for the night. Downing anticipates one more hour of cross examination.
More on how the defense says Gates funded his 'secret life'
Exchanges between Gates and Downing got testy as the cross examination continued.
Gates testified that he created a consultancy agreement as an additional document the bank required to initiate a wire transfer. Downing asked him if it was “false and misleading.” “Yes it was,” Gates answered.
Downing asked Gates if he discussed this with the special counsel. “I don’t recall if we discussed it or not,” Gates said.
Downing made a point to call it a “fake and phony consultancy agreement” more than once.
The first page of the wire transfer request for $120,000 to Bade LLC for professional services. Bade is a company that Gates set up. He said “These were for expenses,” and admitted the money came from Global Endeavour.
“In this case it was Mr. Manafort’s money,” Gates said, adding, “It’s one of the accounts controlled by Mr. Manafort.”
“Are these payments for your secret life?” Downing prodded. Gates answered they weren’t.
“In essence, I was living beyond my means,” Gates said.
“It was a difficult time,” and said “I was living beyond what I should have…I regret it.”
“So this is for your secret life?” Downing repeated. Gates answered that it wasn’t secret since his wife knew.
Asked about the origins of the money, Gates said, “This is money taken from Mr. Manafort,” adding, “I already said.”
Downing, not letting up, said “Embezzled.” Gates wouldn’t use the same term, repeating that he’d taken money from Manafort.
“Why won’t you say embezzlement?” Downing asked Gates, who then answered, after the third time, “It was embezzled from Mr. Manafort.”
Gates admits to affair, London apartment
Rick Gates, the prosecution's star witness testifying in the federal fraud trial against Paul Manafort, revealed Tuesday that he once had an extramarital affair that involved maintaining a London apartment — but said he couldn't recall if he used money he embezzled from Manafort to pay for it.
The topic came up as Kevin Downing, Manafort's defense attorney, hammered away at Gates' admitted habit of filing doctored expense reports in an attempt to paint Gates as self-motivated and untrustworthy.
Downing then asked about what he called "the secret life of Rick Gates," inquiring whether Gates kept an apartment in London and if he engaged in an extramarital relationship there.
"I admitted to a previous relationship," Gates said, adding that he maintained a flat for about two months. According to The Washington Post, the affair occurred about 10 year ago.
Manafort requested that banker who loaned him millions be considered for Trump admin job
Today's courtroom revelation that Paul Manafort attempted to procure a Trump administration job for a Chicago banker appears to confirm NBC News' exclusive reporting from earlier this year.
In February, NBC News reported that the special counsel's team was investigating whether Manafort promised Stephen Calk, CEO of the Federal Savings Bank, a job in the Trump White House in return for $16 million in home loans.
In today's testimony and in court evidence, we now know that Manafort, in an email after he had left his post as chairman of the Trump campaign, requested that Calk be considered for Secretary of the Army. Manafort also asked for an inauguration invitation for Calk and his son.
Last month, court filings by prosecutors said that it was Manafort who first launched Calk into the Trump orbit with a campaign position as a financial adviser. Prosecutors say that post was also part of a quid pro quo agreement for loans.
At least one Federal Savings Bank employee, Dennis Raico, has been mentioned as a possible witness in the case. He has been granted "use immunity," meaning that federal investigators can’t use any incriminating statements he may make on the witness stand against him in any future legal proceedings.
Based on the evidence that Mueller’s team has submitted to court, it appears that there may be e-mails discussing whether Manafort was actually qualified for the loans Raico was involved in processing.
The White House has steadfastly refused to comment on questions about when Manafort last communicated with them, and if he tried to push the job for Calk with the Trump transition.
A spokesperson for Calk did not return multiple calls and e-mails requesting a response over a period of several weeks leading up to the report, nor did the CEO of the Harbinger Group, the public relations firm that represents the bank.
Manafort's work for Trump campaign mentioned for first time
Rick Gates told the jury that he worked on the Trump campaign, and also testified that Manafort became the chairman of that campaign.
It was the first time that Manafort's work for President Donald Trump has come up in the trial.
The jury was shown an email from Paul Manafort after he had left the campaign requesting that Stephen Calk, CEO of the Federal Savings Bank in Chicago, be considered for Secretary of the Army. Manafort also asked for an inauguration invitation for Calk and his son.
Gates also testified that Manafort had trouble paying for his Yankees season tickets in 2016, which cost him over $200,000. Manafort directed Gates to write a letter to the Yankees saying that he bought the tickets for his own use on Manafort's credit card. "I never borrowed the card," Gates said.