A peaceful protest at site of Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after George Floyd’s brother visited the intersection where his sibling died a week ago while in police custody, hundreds continued a peaceful vigil and protest deep into Monday night.
Some hugged and others held their fists in the air around the memorial, which held a circle of flowers and signs.
One protester held a poster saying “I shouldn’t have to fear for my black children’s future” and another read “Stop killing my black brothers and sisters”
“He was a man of the community,” Samantha Eillagrana, 18, said of Floyd. “That could’ve been anyone.”
“I think it’s amazing how everyone came together here for him."
Arrests in Los Angeles expected to be in hundreds after another day of protests
Police arrested more than 100 people throughout Los Angeles Monday night after another day of protests throughout area, officials said. The total number of arrests was expected to be in the hundreds, police said.
A curfew was in effect again in the region after days of looting, violence and fires set in the days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. Looting hit the Van Nuys section of the city on Monday, NBC Los Angeles reported, and in Hollywood around 50 people were seen being detained for apparent curfew violations, the station reported. On Sunday looters trashed stores and set fires in Santa Monica.
The arrests Monday night are in addition to the more than 700 made Sunday night. Around 70 of those arrested involved suspicion of burglary and looting, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said earlier.
Floyd's death was "inhumane" and demanded justice, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said earlier. Still, the destructive acts of a few seeking to "exploit this moment" should not overshadow the effort to find justice, he said.
Police in Seattle declared a demonstration a riot after people in the crowd threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers and attempted to breach a barricade, police said.
Police were seen using tear gas in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday night after what had been described as largely peaceful protests following the last week's death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The barricades that some attempted to breach were a block from a police precinct, police said.
Incident commander at demonstration on Capitol Hill is declaring the incident a riot. Crowd has thrown rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers and is attempting to breach barricades one block from the East Precinct.
The Episcopal bishop of Washington blasted President Donald Trump on Monday night, saying it was "deeply offensive" for him to use the "church as a backdrop and the Bible as a prop" for a photo-op hours earlier.
The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, whose diocese includes historic St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House, said she was given no advance word that Trump would pose for pictures outside the historic house of worship moments after vowing to use military force to end violent protests.
U.S. Park Police and the National Guard used smoke and flash-bangs to push away peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square and its surrounding streets, allowing Trump a cleared path to walk across the street to St. John's Episcopal Church, which suffered fire damage in protests Sunday night.
"He held, in his hand, the most sacred texts of our Jewish and Christian traditions - texts that call upon us to love God and love neighbor, that proclaims every human being to be a beloved child of God," Budde said.
"He was preceded by a violent clearing of non-violent protesters to make his way. And he was using our church as a backdrop and the Bible as a prop in ways that I found to be deeply offensive."
Caitlin Fichtel and Rima Abdelkader
1h ago / 4:06 AM UTC
Officers hit by vehicle during protest in Buffalo, New York
A New York State police officer and a Buffalo police officer were hit by a vehicle during protests in the city Monday night.
We can confirm a member of the New York State Police was one of the members of law enforcement struck by a vehicle in Buffalo, NY tonight. The member is hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Both officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries but are in stable condition, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
The @ErieCountyNY Departments of @ErieCountyESU, Central Police Services and @ECSONY1 are monitoring the incident on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo in which two officers were struck by a vehicle. It is by understanding the driver and passengers of the vehicle are in custody.
In photos and videos posted on social media, the reported Blackhawk helicopters can be seen flying lower than building height, kicking up debris and knocking branches off trees. The low-flying helicopters were reportedly used to disperse protesters.
David K. Li
2h ago / 3:43 AM UTC
LAPD chief walks back comment about looters having hand in Floyd's death
Let me be clear—there are 4 police officers and 4 alone responsible for the death of George Floyd.
Simply put: Those intent on spewing mayhem and distraction into our communities are a disgrace to his memory.
Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore walked back comments on Monday that equated looters to the Minneapolis officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
“His death is on their hands, as much as it is on those officers," Moore said during a briefing about the civil unrest in L.A.
Hours later, Moore clarified via Twitter: "Let me be clear — there are 4 police officers and 4 alone responsible for the death of George Floyd. Simply put: Those intent on spewing mayhem and distraction into our communities are a disgrace to his memory."
Moore's boss, Mayor Eric Garcetti, said he appreciated the chief's new comments: "The responsibility for George Floyd’s death rests solely with the police officers involved. Chief Moore regrets the words he chose this evening and has clarified them."
The responsibility for George Floyd’s death rests solely with the police officers involved. Chief Moore regrets the words he chose this evening and has clarified them.
Some protesters attempted to escape and climb over a fence to get away from the tear gas. Police arrested several people in the embankment, according to NBC10.
There have been looting and fires in Philadelphia over the weekend. Police said earlier Monday that over the weekend, multiple police cars were set on fire, officers were attacked with thrown objects, and authorities responded to more than 300 fires, 14 of which had been ruled as arson. There were more than 200 commercial burglaries over the two days, and more than 150 cases of vandalism, police said.
From noon Saturday to Monday afternoon, police said there had been more than 400 arrests, including 146 for what was described by police as "looting/burglary." A curfew is in effect in Philadelphia until 6 a.m.