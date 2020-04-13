Peaks for California hospitalizations, deaths could come this weekend, L.A. mayor says Based on one model, California could see its peak in hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Friday and may see its peak in new deaths on Sunday — but only if social distancing rules continue to be followed, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday "But these projections, and as I mentioned there are many out there, only work on the assumption that we keep up our work of the physical distancing that we have done, and must continue to do," Garcetti said. "If we take our foot off the gas right now and stop physical distancing, models show that our hospitals could be overloaded by May 12th," the mayor said. California has had more than 23,900 cases of the coronavirus illness COVID-19, with 719 deaths, according to an NBC News count. Los Angeles County has had more than 9,400 cases and 320 deaths as of noon Monday, according to the county health department. Share this -







Most international soccer might not be played until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions and the need to give club competitions the chance to resume, a FIFA vice president said Monday. Victor Montagliani, a Canadian who is president of the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, has been heading a FIFA working group formulating plans to deal with the implications of the world's biggest sport being largely shut down since last month. FIFA already has called off matches between countries that were due to be played in March and June. Montagliani, CONCACAF's president, believes the September, October and November windows for national team matches could be scrapped. "I personally think that might be a bit of a challenge, not so much because of just the health issues around the world and the various degrees of preparedness, but also committing to international travel as soon as we come back," Montagliani said in an interview with The Associated Press. "I think that domestic football is a priority. September is still in the books, but I would garner to say that I'm not sure it's there on solid ground the way things are trending right now." The return of fans into packed stadiums could be dependent on a vaccine for the COVID-19 disease being ready -- and that might not be until 2021.







Around the time school was canceled because of coronavirus, my 5-year-old started climbing in bed with me every night. His excuses got increasingly baroque: bad dreams, a spider, hundreds of spiders, a black hole. Stress and anxiety can show up in all kinds of ways in children: irritability, defiance, clinginess. But one of the most common responses is regression. Sleep regression and toddler potty training regressions are common, but psychologists say all children (and adults) may regress in times of stress. "Children who are stressed almost always regress," said Dr. Laura Markham of AhaParenting. "Regression means that the child is not able to cope in as mature a manner as they have recently mastered, because they feel too overwhelmed." Read the full story on TODAY.







With just under 24 hours to go before President Donald Trump officially announces his "opening our country council," no corporate leaders have yet lent their names to the business task force — and it remains unknown which, if any, executives are keen to be formally associated with a team handling such a tricky transition, senior business executives told NBC News. "We're going to boom," Trump said at a news briefing Monday night. "It's going to go quickly. Our people want to get back to work, and I think there's pent-up demand." The group's official formation provisionally includes people Trump described as economic experts, medical professionals, elected leaders and members of the business community. However, few business leaders seem to want the media scrutiny of their own company — and any government assistance from which they may be benefiting. Read the full story here.







MINNEAPOLIS — Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday due to complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus. She was 59. The Timberwolves made the announcement via the Towns family, which requested privacy. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered. A native of the Dominican Republic, Cruz-Towns was a fixture at Timberwolves games from the start of her son's NBA career. He was the first overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/vnKwFBNegn — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 13, 2020







The Trump administration has asked Congress to delay U.S. Census delivery deadlines because of difficulties amid the coronavirus epidemic, the president and other officials said Monday. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a statement that there was a conference call arranged by the White House on Monday about the requested delay. She said that members need more information that the administration has been willing to provide. The director of the census bureau was not on the call, Maloney said. The administration anticipates completing the count by Oct. 31, which would be a delay of around three months, Maloney said. She also said the administration is seeking legislation allowing it to delay the deadline to deliver apportionment counts to Trump from Dec. 31 to April 30, 2021; and to delay the deadline to deliver redistricting data to the states from March 31, 2021, to July 31, 2021. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a statement Monday that field data collection activities were temporarily suspended in March, and field offices are eyed to be reactivated June 1. They said the requested delay is to ensure an accurate count. #TrumpAdmin has requested to delay key aspects of the #2020Census.



The Constitution says CONGRESS determines how the #census is conducted- not the President.



We need to hear from @uscensusbureau directly & receive more info before any decisions are made.https://t.co/1dIR0KPpay — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) April 13, 2020







The number of coronavirus cases around the world topped 2 million on Monday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more cases than any other country, according to the university, with 682,619 confirmed infections. Spain, with roughly 170,000 cases, is second. China, where the outbreak began, has recorded 82,000 cases, according to the tally. Nearly 120,000 people have been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.






