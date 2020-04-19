Tim Perone
12m ago / 12:52 AM UTC
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performs 'River Cross'
Eddie Vedder, the frontman for Pearl Jam, performed on an organ for "River Cross" from the band's new album, "Gigaton."
The song contains a hopeful ending refrain of, "Share the light/Won't hold us down."
Gwen Aviles
10m ago / 12:54 AM UTC
Doctor introduces Lizzo's performance of 'A Change is Gonna Come'
Lizzo sang a soulful rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come," after being introduced by a critical care physician at Mount Sinai, who instructed viewers that she wanted them to know "if that you can't hold your mom's hand, I'm there to hold her hand."
Lizzo offered a similarly hopeful message after singing.
"We got this," Lizzo said.
Gwen Aviles
20m ago / 12:44 AM UTC
Beyoncé speaks about how pandemic is disproportionately affecting black communities
Beyoncé highlighted how black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus during the "One World: Together at Home" concert.
After thanking all those in the food industry, mail carriers and sanitation workers, she noted that "black Americans disproportionately belong to these areas of the workforce" and that "African American communities at large have been seriously affected by this crisis."
"We are one family," she said.
Gwen Aviles
32m ago / 12:32 AM UTC
Maluma performs Spanish-language 'Carnaval'
Maluma performed "Carnaval," the first Spanish-language song during the "One World: Together at Home," highlighting the fact that the pandemic is a crisis that is affecting every corner of the world.
"The bad will go," the Colombian perfomer sang. "Everything will pass."
Gwen Aviles
37m ago / 12:27 AM UTC
Elton John wants everyone to 'stay standing'
Even though Elton John warned that he'd be sitting at a piano during his performance, he urged everyone to "stand" and remain strong during the coronavirus outbreak, before singing his classic song "I'm Still Standing."
"Your care, your humanity, thank you, thank you," John said, showing his appreciation for healthcare workers and everyone who is doing their part to combat the novel coronavirus.
Gwen Aviles
24m ago / 12:40 AM UTC
Paul McCartney sings 'Lady Madonna,' dedicates to his nurse mom
Paul McCartney dedicated his performance of The Beatles' "Lady Madonna" to his mom, who was a nurse during World War II.
McCartney told James Corden during an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" that his late mother Mary inspired him to write the song "Let It Be."
"I had a dream in the '60s where my mom who died came to me in a dream and was reassuring me, saying: 'It's gonna be OK. Just let it be," he said. "I felt so great. She gave me the positive word.
"So I woke up and was like, 'What'd she say? Let it be.' ... That's kind of good. So I wrote the song 'Let it Be' but it was that positivity."
Gwen Aviles
49m ago / 12:15 AM UTC
'One World: Together at Home' benefit concert underway with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder
The "One World: Together at Home" concert is underway, with Lady Gaga kicking off the performance with a rendition of Charlie Chaplin's "Smile."
Before launching into song, Lady Gaga said she hoped she her performance gives people the "permission to smile" and that she's been thinking of and praying for the health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
Stevie Wonder followed Lady Gaga with a performance of Bill Wither's "Lean on Me," which has become an anthem during the global pandemic.
Ben Popken
2h ago / 11:33 PM UTC
Small-business loan program ran out of money within minutes, some banks say
Much of the $350 billion in the Small Business Administration's emergency coronavirus relief fund was effectively spoken for within the first minutes of launch, according to senior banking executives.
"We didn't even get through the first five minutes of applications," a JPMorgan Chase senior executive said, noting that the bank received over 60,000 applicants for the Paycheck Protection Program within those first five minutes.
A senior Bank of America executive said the bank was getting over 10,000 applications per hour, and Wells Fargo said over 170,000 "expressions of interest" were filed with the bank within just the first two days.
For the past two weeks, small-business owners have been checking their emails and calling their bankers and the SBA to check on the status of their application, not knowing that the first phase of the program was over before it barely began.
More than $18 trillion may be ultimately needed to meet the needs of small-business owners, by one estimate.
Read the full story here.
Mosheh Gains
2h ago / 11:23 PM UTC
Navy reports 669 cases from USS Roosevelt
With a vast majority of USS Roosevelt crew members tested, the U.S. Navy reported Saturday that it has now has 669 coronavirus cases among the nearly 5,000 people who worked aboard the aircraft carrier.
The number of infected patients represents an increase of 84 compared to 585 on Monday. Ninety-four percent of those assigned to the ship have been tested so far, the Navy said in a statement Saturday.
Eight sailors are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where the vessel is docked; one was in intensive care, the Navy said. One sailor, Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died Monday from virus-related illness, the Navy said.
The ship's outbreak following a March 5 port of call in Da Nang, Vietnam, sparked controversy when pleas for help from its captain, Brett Crozier, were leaked to a newspaper. Crozier was removed from the ship's command by acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who subsequently resigned amid a backlash to his criticism of the captain.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
2h ago / 10:47 PM UTC
Florida, South Carolina reopen beaches as states begin to loosen restrictions
States eager to resume business as usual began to loosen restrictions this weekend despite reporting an increase in coronavirus infections.
Florida residents returned to the beaches Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light to reopen parts of the coast, on the same day the state reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster reopened boat ramps Friday and intends to reopen beaches next week, according to local news outlets. On Saturday, the state announced 165 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, bringing South Carolina's total to 4,246 infections and 119 deaths, according to public health officials.
Read the full story here.