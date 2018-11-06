Pelosi 100 percent confident Democrats will take back House majority

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters this morning that she’s 100 percent confident that Democrats will win back the majority in the House of Representatives after today’s elections, saying “I feel confident that we will win, it’s just a question of the size the victory is.”

“When people ask me, is it a wave or a tsunami, I said all of those are drops of water,” Pelosi said, “These races are very close across the country.”

When asked whether she was 100 percent certain of a Democratic victory in the race for the House majority, Pelosi responded: "Yes, I am."

Pelosi and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján said a Democratic majority would focus on affordable health care and infrastructure, as well as oversight of the Trump administration.

“One of the items that's on the agenda is checks and balances in our system, that was the beauty in our constitution,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi would not say whether she was confident that she would be elected Speaker if Democrats were to take back the majority, telling reporters, “We’ll talk tomorrow, but right now, today, every second is about winning this election, and that’s what’s important.”