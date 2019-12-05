Pelosi announces full speed ahead with articles of impeachment against Trump

Trump: 'If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast' .....trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019 Share this -







Thursday schedule: Pelosi to deliver impeachment inquiry House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to provide an update on the status of the impeachment inquiry process at 9 E.T. from the speaker's balcony hallway. The update comes a day after the House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing into the probe into President Donald Trump. Share this -







Trump tweets that the favor was meant to be for the U.S. President Trump took to Twitter late Wednesday to offer a take on what he meant by asking Ukraine's newly elected leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for a "favor" on their July 25th phone call. ....”I would like to have the Attorney General (of the United States) call you or your people.....” This, based on what I have seen, is their big point - and it is no point at a all (except for a big win for me!). The Democrats should apologize to the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019 Share this -







Article II: Impeachment 101 — Wednesday, December 4th Four constitutional law experts testified in the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing in the inquiry on Wednesday, treating lawmakers and the public to a lesson on impeachment. Guest Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, walks through how Democrats and Republicans used their witnesses to argue the constitutional case for and against impeaching President Donald Trump. Click here to listen Share this -







Schiff on who '-1' is: 'We don't know for sure' House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday that investigators have been stymied in attempts to uncover who the "-1" in the White House was on the other end of the phone with Rudy Giuliani. "The short answer is we don't know for sure," Schiff told Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC. "We have been trying to get records from the White House, which has been unwilling not only to share them with us, but looks like unwilling to share them with witnesses like their own Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland." Earlier in the day, the committee released a summary report of the evidence it has collected in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Over the course of a couple of days in August, Giuliani received several calls from a blocked White House number that showed up on his records as "-1." "It is worth noting, however, that Rudy Giuliani has one client in the White House," Schiff said. "And, of course, that's the president." Share this -







House Intelligence Committee votes to send report on Trump and Ukraine to Judiciary The House Intelligence Committee voted 13-9 in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday evening to send the report to the Judiciary. Those proceedings will start on Wednesday with a hearing that explores the constitutional grounds for impeachment. Share this -







Article II Bonus: The Report - Tuesday, Dec. 3 There is a bonus episode of Article II today and it’s live. Here is a link: Today on the podcast, Steve Kornacki tells you what you need to know about the House Intelligence Committee report on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Steve explains: “The President’s Misconduct” – what the report says about the President’s use of his public office for private personal gain

“The President’s Obstruction of the House of Representatives’ Impeachment Inquiry” – what the report says about the White House efforts to ignore subpoenas and intimidate witnesses

Republican response

What happens next as the investigations heads to the House Judiciary Committee Share this -





