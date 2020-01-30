Pelosi hopes 'senators will have the courage and the ability to handle the truth'

Rand Paul criticizes Roberts for rejecting his question, saying it didn't make specific reference to a whistleblower Sen. Rand Paul held a news conference Thursday where he criticized Chief Justice John Roberts for rejecting his question at the impeachment trial that apparently involved a person alleged to be the Ukraine whistleblower. The Kentucky Republican complained that Roberts had refused to read his question out loud, apparently because it included the name of a person who is alleged to be the whistleblower by right-wing media. Paul read the question — and the person's name — to reporters at the news conference, which he held after walking out of the president's impeachment trial following Roberts' decision. Paul, who has repeatedly called for the whistleblower to be identified publicly, claimed he wasn't trying to out the whistleblower with his question, which asked if the person in question had a close relationship with a House committee staffers, and if they'd "worked together to plot impeaching the president." "I think this is an important question, one that deserves to be asked, and makes no reference to anybody who may or may not be a whistleblower," Paul said. Paul said he thought Roberts made "an incorrect finding" by failing to read the question, which he'd wanted both House managers and White House lawyers to respond to. When NBC News asked if he should be attending the trial, Paul said, "Yeah, I will be there very shortly. Thanks for the question." Share this -







Dershowitz challenges critics to a Lincoln-Douglas-style debate Let's elevate the quality of the dialogue and avoid ad hominems.The issues are too important to trivialize. The debate could be live or on TV. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I believe Joe Biden is a patriot who cares deeply about the national interest, but he also cares deeply about his family. Under the Manger's dangerous theory, he would have to be psychoanalyzed to determine the role each motive may have played in an entirely lawful action.(MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020







Schiff says Dershowitz argument amounts to 'normalization of lawlessness' Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House manager in the impeachment trial, said an argument made by Dershowitz amounted to the "normalization of lawlessness" and said the Senate trial has witnessed "a descent into constitutional madness" over the past few days. Dershowitz faced intense backlash Thursday over an eye-opening argument he made against impeaching his client. Dershowitz argued Wednesday that if a president engaged in a quid pro quo arrangement for his or her own political benefit, it is not impeachable because all politicians believe that their elections are in the public interest. "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment," he said during the first day of the question-and-answer period of the trial. Schiff said a lawyer only makes an argument like that "because you know your client is guilty and dead to rights." "That is an argument made of desperation," he said.







Chief justice refuses to read Rand Paul question Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read the second question of the day at the president's impeachment trial, which came from a Republican senator who's tried to out the whistleblower who raised red flags about the president's July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart. "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted," Roberts said after looking at the question from Sen. Rand Paul, of Kentucky, who'd reportedly tried to get a similar question read on Wednesday. Immediately after Roberts' decision, Paul stood and left the chamber. Politico reported that Roberts had let senators know on Wednesday he would not read questions naming or identifying the whistleblower, whose lawyers have said has been subject of death threats. A spokesman for Paul, Sergio Gor, tweeted earlier Thursday that Paul planned to keep pushing. "Senator Paul will insist on his question being asked during today's trial. Uncertain of what will occur on the Senate floor, but American people deserve to know how this all came about ..." Gor tweeted. Chief Justice Roberts declines to read question from Sen. Rand Paul Jan. 30, 2020 00:50







Lofgren: Trump team's rationale for declining to comply with subpoenas an 'excuse' The first question Thursday was about the House subpoenas in the impeachment investigation. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., answered that the White House argument that the subpoenas were invalid "is wrong" and "an excuse." Trump's legal team has said the administration did not comply with subpoenas because they were authorized before the House took a full vote to open the impeachment investigation. Lofgren said that under House rules, they did not need such a vote to launch the investigation. She also said several judges have been impeached without a full House vote launching a probe. The legal team's rationale for not complying is "just an excuse about President Trump's obstruction." Trump "refused to comply before the [full] House vote and after the House vote," Lofgren said, pointing to Trump saying that he was determined to fight all the subpoenas.







Dershowitz tweets to critics: 'I did not say or imply that a candidate could do anything to reassure his reelection' The question on Wednesday, from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was: "As a matter of law, does it matter if there was a quid pro quo? Is it true quid pro quos are often used in foreign policy?" Dershowitz answered, "The only thing that would make the quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were, in some way illegal." He added: "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment." He responded at length on Twitter Thursday morning to the ensuing criticism: Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn't actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I said that the 3rd was often the reality of politics and that helping one's own re-election efforts cannot — by itself— necessarily be deemed corrupt. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I gave as an example mixed motive President Lindon's decision to send troops home from the battlefield to Indiana so that they would vote for his party. He genuinely believed that his party's victory in Indiana was essential to the war effort, but it also helped him politically. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I gave another hypothetical. President Obama promised to bomb Syrian military targets if Assad used chemical weapons. He broke his promise. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 What it if turned out that a reason he broke his promise was that his political advisors warned him that bombing Syria would lose him votes among the hard left? (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 My point is that these are complex issues and that the Framers did not intend impeachment for mixed motive decisions that contain an element of personal partisan benefit. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 Anyone watching my answer would know that it was in response to the manager's claim that any electoral benefit would constitute an impeachable quid pro quo. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I pointed out how open ended that argument is because politicians honestly believe that their reelection helps the national interest. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I did not say or imply that a candidate could do anything to reassure his reelection, only that seeking help in an election is not necessarily corrupt, citing the Lincoln and Obama examples. Critics have an obligation to respond to what I said, not to create straw men to attack. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020







What if there's a tie vote? Everything you need to know about witnesses and Trump's trial Ahead of the vote on Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, GOP Senate leaders believe they will have just enough votes to block additional testimony and documents. In order for witness testimony to be approved, four Republicans in the Senate would need to vote alongside all Democrats. So far, only Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, has indicated he will vote in favor of witnesses, and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, has said it is likely she will, too. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has hinted at an interest in hearing from witnesses but has not provided a strong indication of how she will vote.






