Pelosi on Lamb: 'I don’t think he ran against me the entire time'

Conor Lamb pointedly said during his campaign that he wouldn't support Nancy Pelosi for Democratic leader, a move that likely neutralized GOP-led attempts to paint him as a liberal in Pelosi's mold.

On Thursday, the minority leader disputed the idea that the disavowal played an important role in the outcome.

"I don’t think he ran against me the entire time," Pelosi told NBC's Kasie Hunt. "I think he ran on his positive agenda."

Pelosi added that she "just wanted him to win" and that she's a target of GOP attacks simply because she's a party leader.

"Yes, I am a liberal — but I don’t think it’s the misrepresentations or the demonizations that are put out against any leader on the Democratic side. Whoever the leader is will be the target," she said.