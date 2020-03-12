Pelosi: Mnuchin made 'very reasonable' suggestions for coronavirus relief bill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Thursday morning that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made several suggestions for the coronavirus relief bill that are "all very reasonable." "I think that none of them is, would prevent us from moving forward with the bill," Pelosi said. "They are options that we considered in our own caucus, some of them. And we went one route, they want to go another route, that's fine." Pelosi said she hopes that Republicans don't further "move the goal posts." The speaker spoke with Mnuchin for a third time Thursday after her press conference, according to her aide Drew Hammill on Twitter. Share this -







DOJ building closed for santization overnight after employee self-quarantines A Justice Department building in Washington, D.C., was shuttered overnight for sanitization after a government lawyer who traveled to California and then developed symptoms was deemed to be a presumptive case of coronavirus, U.S. officials tell NBC News. An employee working in the DOJ Civil Division's Liberty Square Building in Northwest Washington exhibited symptoms consistent with coronavirus, and is self-quarantining for two weeks on the recommendation of their doctor, according to an email from Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt sent to employees late Wednesday obtained by NBC News. A Justice Department official told NBC News that the employee in question is an attorney in the department's Office of Immigration Litigation who traveled to San Francisco last week for a court proceeding. The lawyer then returned to Washington and came into the office late last week and early this week before coming down with symptoms. The official said that employees are being told that the lawyer is "presumptively" considered a coronavirus case but has still not been tested because of the strict eligibility requirements to qualify for a coronavirus test. The situation has created significant concern and uncertainty among Justice Department employees about whether they are at risk and whether they should continue traveling for official purposes, the official said.







Big Ten cancels basketball tournament The Big Ten Conference tweeted on Thursday that it was canceling the remainder of its men's basketball tournament in a move related to the new coronavirus. The cancellation took effect immediately. The announcement came minutes before play was set to begin on the second day of the tournament. The conference said it would be using the hiatus to work with medical experts and leadership to figure out next steps and how to move forward. The move comes a day after the NCAA announced that its annual men's and women's basketball tournaments, known as March Madness, would be open to only essential staff and limited family members.







Paramount postpones global release of 'A Quiet Place Part II' Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom/CBS, said on Thursday it was postponing the horror sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" until later this year, citing concerns about coronavirus and some bans on social gatherings. The movie was scheduled for release in North America on March 20. "As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie ... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we can all see it together. So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!" tweeted John Krasinski, the movie's director. Paramount said in a statement that it would move the worldwide release of the movie and would confirm future plans "once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace."







Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to self-isolate amid outbreak Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be self-isolating amid the outbreak after his wife showed "mild flu-like symptoms" following a trip to London, according to a statement from his spokesperson. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is being tested for the coronavirus and self-isolating, the statement said. The prime minister is not exhibiting any symptoms, according to the statement. An update on the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/jS8bEvynnt — Cameron Ahmad (@CameronAhmad) March 12, 2020







'Fast & Furious 9' delayed a year The release of the ninth installment in the popular "Fast & Furious" movie franchise has been pushed back about a year amid the outbreak, Universal Pictures announced Thursday. "F9" will now debut on April 2, 2021, instead of May 22, 2020, the studio said in a news release. (Universal Pictures, like NBC News, is a unit of the Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.)







What laws let U.S. officials ban travel and large gatherings? Laws such as those that give the president, governors and mayors authority to impose travel restrictions and quarantines and to ban large public gatherings as a way to slow the transmission of disease are common worldwide. They're also some of the oldest on the books, stemming from the experiences of past pandemics, especially the plague in the mid-1300s and the 1918 Spanish flu. President Donald Trump imposed the European travel ban by invoking his general authority to restrict immigration. Federal law says he can suspend the entry of any noncitizens "whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States." This is the same provision Trump has invoked, with varying degrees of success, to limit travel from mostly Muslim countries and to restrict immigration at the southern border. Separately, federal public health laws give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the power to detain and examine anyone arriving in the U.S. suspected of carrying a communicable disease. All states and the District of Columbia have laws, as part of their general police powers, authorizing quarantine, which is a restriction on people who may have been exposed to see if they become sick, and isolation, which is intended to stop people known to be sick from spreading a disease. As far as banning large public gatherings, states give governors and mayors broad authority to act in emergencies.







"It's going to all bounce back and it's going to bounce back very big," says Trump as markets dive "It's going to all bounce back and it's going to bounce back very big," President Donald Trump said Thursday, after Wall Street took another beating. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted twice Thursday, as concerns mount about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the U.S. government's response to the pandemic. The S&P 500 fell briefly into bear market territory Thursday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by more than 2,200 points, or 9 percent, and the Nasdaq index fell by 8 percent.







Italy deepens lockdown as coronavirus spreads Italy under lockdown as coronavirus death toll jumps dramatically March 12, 2020 01:38 MILAN — Normally packed tourist sites, shops and restaurants stood deserted across Italy on Thursday, a day after authorities drastically tightened a nationwide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Milan, the country's financial capital, was a ghost town as residents woke up to an order to close all shops except supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies. In a city center normally bustling with shoppers, a handful of people mingled at a street market that had just one stand open. In the university area of the city, almost all shops were closed and people, most wearing masks, lined up to get into a drug store. Inside, pharmacist Andrea De Leo, 26, said they were running out of masks but were expecting a new delivery at the end of the week. Despite the most severe restrictions since World War II, De Leo said that the city would persevere. "We are getting used to this," he said. "We will resist." Read the full story here.






