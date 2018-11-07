Pelosi's deputy chief of staff: Trump called to offer congratulations on House wins

Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer is projected to beat Democratic incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the Senate race in North Dakota, a reliably red state that President Donald Trump won by a 36-point margin in 2016.

The NBC News Exit Poll in North Dakota on Tuesday found that about four in 10 voters said having a candidate who shared their view of government was important in their vote. About half as many (19 percent) reported that they were looking for a Senate candidate who was willing to compromise.

Among voters making a Senate choice based on a shared view of government, Cramer beat Heitkamp by a 39-point margin (69 percent to 30 percent).