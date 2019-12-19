Pelosi says House will wait to send over impeachment articles to Senate for rules clarity

Following the historic vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House will wait to send over its article of impeachments until the Senate establishes its rules.

Pelosi excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for indicating that he would work in coordination with the White House counsel during the impending trial. Pelosi called it the jury foreman being in "cahoots" with the defendant's lawyer. She said the House has to determine who the impeachment managers are going to be for the trial.

“We’re not sending [the articles] tonight because it’s difficult to determine who the managers would be until we see the arena in which we will be participating," said Pelosi, who was joined by six chairs of the House committees who lead the impeachment inquiry.

“So far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fairer and when we see what that is, we'll send our managers.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said "at the start of a trial in the Senate, all senators will swear an oath to render impartial justice. The American people deserve that the Senate conduct a full and fair trial.”

Pelosi, who called the day historic and sad, also congratulated her caucus, saying that the Democrats did not whip votes or discuss how they were voting.

"I could not be prouder or more inspired than by the moral courage of the House Democrats," she said.

She also honored the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who served as the chair of the oversight committee and was tasked with conducting various Trump administration probes.

"We did all we could, Elijah," she said. "We passed the two articles of impeachment. The president is impeached."

Earlier in the day, McConnell said he hadn't coordinated with Pelosi on when they will be delivered.

