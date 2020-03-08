AFL-CIO cancels presidential forum with Biden, Sanders
The AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, has canceled an upcoming presidential forum in Orlando, Florida, because of the outbreak, the group announced Saturday.
The two leading Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, were scheduled to attend Thursday's forum, five days before the state's primary.
Florida reported two deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Friday.
"Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we must cancel Thursday’s AFL-CIO Presidential Forum in Orlando," the group said in an emailed statement. "We will keep you posted on any events going forward."
Kansas confirms first case of coronavirus
Kansas confirmed its first case of coronavirus Saturday.
Gov. Laura Kelly said the patient is a 50-year-old woman who lives in Johnson County, the most populated county in the state.
The woman is in home isolation. Two other people were under investigation in Kansas as of Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
13 deaths, more expected, at Seattle-area care center
The number of residents at a Seattle-area long-term care facility who have died from illness caused by coronavirus climbed to 13 on Saturday, a spokesman said.
Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington, the focal point of the West Coast's coronavirus outbreak, has reported 26 total deaths since Feb. 19, but tests for 11 residents were still outstanding and results for two others were so far inconclusive, said spokesman Tim Killian.
All the deceased had been hospitalized, he said.
A day after President Donald Trump said "anybody who wants a test gets a test," Life Care Center does not have enough test kits for its remaining 63 residents, Killian said.
CPAC attendee tests positive
A person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., has tested positive for coronavirus, the event's organizer said Saturday.
The American Conservative Union said in a statement the patient was exposed to the virus before attending the four-day CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland, last week.
"The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey and has been quarantined," the union said. "This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall."
President Donald Trump spoke at the conference Feb. 29 and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 27.
Man tweets grandmother's medical ordeal aboard Grand Princess
A Tennessee man desperate to help his grandmother, who is quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of California and needs access to her medication, tweeted Saturday, begging someone to help the 83-year-old woman.
3,500 passengers on quarantined cruise ship still stranded at seaMarch 7, 202002:11
Brock Fuller tweeted that the elderly woman is "1 day from having a stroke" if her doctor could not deliver the blood thinner Coudamin. The woman, whose name was not released, has congestive heart failure and dementia, Fuller said.
She packed only enough medication to get her through the trip with her sister and brother-in-law, but they have been stuck aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Fuller said the family has been fighting to get his grandmother's medicine to her for four days.
"Obviously, on some grand scale, the coronavirus is a big deal, but the fact that they have not had a plan of action to provide medication for citizens on board is absurd," Fuller said. "The last thing they want is a lady passing away on their cruise ship due to negligence."
Within a few hours of Fuller's first tweet, he sent another one saying the medicine finally reached the ship and will be delivered "at some point."
Death toll in Italy reaches 233
Italy's death toll from coronavirus continues to mount, reaching 233.
The number of cases in the country is now at 5,883, with close to half that number — 2,651 — hospitalized.
The outbreak, one of the worst outside China, is centered in the Lombardy region, which includes Milan.
In praising the American response to coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday noted that the United States was "screening 100 percent of all individuals from all flights from Italy."
Global conference by the recently pardoned Michael Milken postponed
The Milken Institute Global Conference — an annual event put on by billionaire financier Michael Milken, who was recently pardoned by President Trump — will be delayed due to coronavirus fears, according to multiple reports and two sources who spoke to NBC News.
Originally scheduled to take place May 2 through May 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the conference nicknamed "Davos of the West" is now delayed until July, said the sources, who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the conference.
The organization says the conference attracts more than 4,000 attendees from 70 countries, including celebrities, politicians, corporate executives, and leaders.
The Milken Institute did not reply to a request for comment.