Pence delivers protective equipment to a nursing home - without a mask on Vice President Mike Pence delivered boxes of personal protective equipment outside a nursing home with COVID-19 patients in Virginia on Thursday - without wearing any himself. Pence put a box of equipment on the doorstep of the Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Alexandria and waved inside before wheeling over more boxes and helping unload them. He was not wearing a mask or gloves while handling the packages. Other officials who were with him were also not wearing masks. Pence made headlines last week when he toured the Mayo Clinic, a hospital with a strict mask policy, without a face covering. Pence defended the decision afterward, telling reporters that he's confident he doesn't have the coronavirus because he and other White House officials are tested it for it regularly and he felt healthy. Dr. Vin Gupta told NBC News last week, "The vast majority of individuals that we think are likely transmitters of the disease have no symptoms." Pence said during a Fox News town hall on Sunday night that not wearing a mask at the facility was a mistake. Pence's Thursday delivery came as the White House said President Donald Trump's personal valet has tested positive for the virus. A White House spokesman said Pence has tested negative since the revelation.







Illinois church pastor defies state over coronavirus rules A pastor in rural Illinois who has defied the state order against large gatherings during the coronavirus crisis says Gov. J.B. Pritzker is not going to stop him from preaching this Sunday. "I will be in the pulpit preaching my heart out on Mother's Day," Stephen Cassell told NBC News. But Cassell declined to specify whether his flock would be in the sanctuary of the Beloved Church in the tiny farm village of Lena like they were last Sunday. He said they got bomb and death threats after the church reopened for the first time since March 31. He said they held online services in the interim. "I don't believe there is such a thing as an online church," Cassell said. "The definition of a church is a gathering. We had to forgo one of the core values of what we are." Read the full story here.







First ICE detainee dies from COVID-19 A 57-year-old man from El Salvador became the first person to die from COVID-19 in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention. Carlos Escobar-Mejia died Wednesday after first testing positive for the virus on April 24, ICE said in a statement. He was being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center near California's border with Mexico since January, which has the largest COVID-19 outbreak of any ICE detention facility. Escobar-Mejia was diabetic, his family told the San Diego Tribune, which put him in the high risk category if he contracted the virus. "This is a terrible tragedy, and it was entirely predictable and preventable," Andrea Flores, deputy director of immigration policy at the ACLU, said in a news release. "For months, public health experts and corrections officials have warned that detention centers would be petri dishes for the spread of COVID-19 — and a death trap for thousands of people in civil detention." Over 700 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 in ICE facilities, according to data on the agency's website.







Recruits with COVID-19 history will be rejected by military, says memo U.S. Marine recruits stand in formation as they wait in line for health screenings at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) on April 13, 2020 in San Diego, Calif. Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images file A Pentagon memo that says a COVID-19 diagnosis "permanently" disqualifies recruits from joining the military is actually "interim guidance" and recruits who have recovered from the disease may still be able to get a waiver that lets them sign up, according a defense official. The official did not say how long the interim guidance would be in place. The memo from the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command says that a "history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a laboratory test or clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying." The memo was issued Wednesday and was first reported by The Military Times. Read the full story here.







White House returned CDC guidelines for reopening economy, requesting revisions The White House sent back guidelines it received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month on how businesses, schools and other organizations should reopen with a request for revisions, two administration officials said. The White House coronavirus task force, which is headed by Vice President Mike Pence, viewed the CDC’s advice as overly restrictive and in some cases thought it undercut the White House’s three-phase guidelines for opening up the country, released in mid April, the official said. The White House's guidelines on reopening and easing social distancing are broad and leave much of the decision-making to governors. Those guidelines say states should see a 14-day decrease in coronavirus cases before reopening but do not set a specific timeline for doing so. "Issuing overly specific instructions — that CDC leadership never cleared — for how various types of businesses open up would be overly prescriptive and broad for the various circumstances states are experiencing throughout the country," a task force official told NBC News, noting that the White House guidelines advise states to open up in safe and responsible ways based on their own data and response efforts. Read the full story here. Share this -







New York coronavirus death toll tops 20,000 The official New York state death toll from coronavirus has now topped 20,000, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. The number reached 20,597 because of 231 new deaths and because past fatalities from nursing homes and other adult care facilities have now been confirmed as caused by coronavirus and added to the state total. The total of new deaths announced each day continues to decline, though the 231 new deaths announced Thursday are just one less than the number reported Wednesday. The governor called the state's gradual decline in new fatalities "slow" and "painful." The governor also released more results from the state's ongoing antibody testing program, and said indications so far are that health-care workers are less likely to be infected than the general public. He said that in New York City, 19.9 percent of those tested for coronavirus antibodies have come back positive. but for the healthcare worker population that number was 12.2 percent, with a similar pattern in the city's suburbs.







South Carolina parents celebrate their son's dissertation defense on a billboard Brandon Truett's parents celebrated his PhD on a billboard. Courtesy of Brandon Truett Brandon Truett's parents surprised him with a celebratory billboard near his South Carolina hometown, congratulating him for finishing his University of Chicago PhD in English. "My dad was thinking of ways to celebrate because he knew the graduation was canceled," Truett said. "I always think I'm the extra one, but he really topped me on this one." Truett said he defended his dissertation, the last assignment before becoming a PhD, on a video conference, which allowed his parents to watch. He said his father, who rented the billboard in South Carolina, would not have been able to attend his defense because of his demanding work schedule. "My dad has always been supportive, but this is the culminating gesture," said Truett, who added his father is currently reading his 250-page dissertation on visual art and the Spanish Civil War. Share this -







Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus, president 'not happy' One of President Donald Trump's personal valets at the White House has tested positive for the coronavirus and the president was "not happy" when he found out on Wednesday, a White House official said. The valet works in the West Wing and serves Trump his meals, among other duties. Valets do not wear masks, the official said. Read more here.







N.Y. Gov. Cuomo extends moratorium on evictions New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said the state is extending its moratorium on evictions for people facing coronavirus-related hardship for an additional 60 days — until at least Aug. 20. The state is in addition banning fees for late or missed payments during the moratorium period, he said. "We are also allowing renters facing COVID-related hardship to use their security deposit as payment and repay the deposit over time," the governor said.






