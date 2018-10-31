Feedback

Pence to spend days before election criss-crossing country to boost GOP candidates

Vice President Pence will end his campaign efforts next week with election-eve stops in Big Sky country, following three weekend appearances with President Trump at rallies in Florida, Tennessee and Indiana.

On Monday, Pence will join Montana Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is trying to upset incumbent Democratic Sen. John Tester, before holding an event in South Dakota for the state's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem. Noem is unexpectedly locked in her own close race against Democrat Billie Sutton, a state lawmaker and former rodeo star.

Over the weekend, the vice president will join the president at a rally in Pensacola for Senate candidate Rick Scott and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, as well as one in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn. He will also be in Indianapolis with the president on Friday for a rally with Senate candidate Mike Braun.

Pence will take part in a separate get-out-the-vote event in Hudson, Wisconsin, on Saturday for Gov. Scott Walker, who is trying to hold on to win a third term.

This Friday, Pence will be in Kansas City, Missouri, to support Senate candidate Josh Hawley, and congressional candidates Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Kevin Yoder (KS-03), Steve Watkins (KS-02), and Sam Graves (M0-06). He will make Georgia stops – Dalton, August and Savannah – on Thursday for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.

By Election Day, the vice president will have held more than 100 events over the course of the year on behalf of Republican candidates for the midterms.

Is Steve King in trouble?

The political winds are shifting when it comes to Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King. But the question is—is the shift enough to dislodge him from the rural district he's held safely for years?

Tuesday brought the latest spate of bad news for King—National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Steve Stivers disavowing him by declaring he must "stand up against white supremacy and hate." 

The direct statement was a rare reprimand of King, who has for years has been a lightning rod of outside criticism but hasn't drawn much scrutiny from inside his own party. Instead, he's long been seen as a conservative kingmaker in his state's pivotal presidential caucus and was recently praised by President Trump during a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

Shortly after Stivers's statement, King tweeted a response that won't likely quell any criticism: 

"Americans, all created equal by God, with all our other races, ethnicities and national origins-legal immigrants & natural born citizens, together make up the Shining City on the Hill. These attacks are orchestrated by nasty, desperate, and dishonest fake news. Their ultimate goal is to flip the House and impeach Donald Trump. Establishment Never Trumpers are complicit." 

Democrats have long tried to beat King at the ballot box, but have had no luck in the deep red district. King won his 2016 reelection by 22 points. 

By all accounts, King should have a tougher time defending his seat in 2018.

Democrat J.D. Scholten has significantly outraised and outspent King this cycle. And the Democrat has been the only campaign up on the airwaves, where he's been running spots criticizing King's spending of taxpayer dollars and where self-described Republicans criticize King as "divisive" and "angry" while promising to vote for Scholten. 

Corporate donors are beginning to buck him as well, with Land O'Lakes issuing a statement promising to stop donating to King. 

It's hard to handicap his odds in such a rural district where there's been limited polling,

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted his race to "lean Republican" after a Democratic poll found Scholten down by just 1 point, pointing to Scholten's massive fundraising advantage and King's penchant for controversy. 

But King's campaign released its own internal polling this week showing him with an 18-point lead over Scholten among likely voters. 

Uncertainty abounds as to whether this conservative district could possibly turn blue. But even with Scholten the clear underdog, with so many dynamics trending against King, it's possible that this will be the Democrats's best shot for a long time. 

Republicans try to keep immigrant caravan top of mind with new TV ads

President Trump and Republicans are racing to keep immigration at the top of the electorate's mind as Election Day nears, and on the airwaves. 

While Trump has made a number of statements and announcements from the Oval Office meant to keep the focus on immigration, Republican groups are making the caravan of refugees and migrants moving through Central America and Mexico a key feature in closing argument ads. 

It's an obvious choice for Republicans like Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the immigration hardliner running for governor in his state. His new spot includes clips of Fox News host Tucker Carlson talking about the caravan and interviewing Kobach, as well as a narrator decrying Kobach's Democratic opponent, Laura Kelly, as an "open-borders extremist."

But the caravan is also making its way into a handful of GOP ads in House and Senate races too where Republicans want to juice turnout from Trump's faithful.

A group supporting Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accuses Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke of "cheering" the caravan on; the Senate Leadership Fund and Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn both hit Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen for his comments on the caravan; a group opposing Montana Sen. Jon Tester calls Tester "one reason why" the caravan is heading to America; and South Carolina Republican Katie Arrington brands her opponent "Open Borders Joe Cunningham" in an ad that evokes the caravan. 

All of these candidates will win if the GOP base turns out in droves next Tuesday, so that's exactly what these ads are trying to accomplish. 

The strategy is clear even in Trump's recent official actions too. In recent days, he's ordered 5,000 troops to America's border with Mexico, repeatedly referred to the caravan as an invasion, raised the prospect of building "tent cities" for migrants in an interview with Fox News and told Axios that he wants to end birthright citizenship, a move that most experts see as unconstitutional without a Constitutional amendment. But what's not clear is whether the strategy will work. Trump allies see the emphasis on immigration as one of the best ways to energize their base and counter what's expected to be strong Democratic turnout next week. But Republicans have faltered when closing with a hardline immigration message before, most recently in Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial race. 

Meet the Midterms: Why the Sun Belt is the new political battleground

Chuck Todd and the "Meet the Press" team just spent the past two weeks traveling across the Sun Belt as part of its "Meet the Midterms" tour, speaking to politicians and voters in a portion of the country that's increasingly become home to some of the nation's biggest political battles. 

Those conversations touched on many of the key questions ahead of this election and those to come—Chuck spoke to Latinos in Nevada about whether the community will turn out in droves, to Florida voters about the Second Amendment and the environmental issues that have taken center stage there, and to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz about his unexpectedly competitive race for reelection. 

Check out what these voters told the "Meet the Press" team and hear why Chuck believes that the Sun Belt will be a hot political battleground for years to come. 

Trump campaign makes closing argument to suburban voters in nationwide TV ad

President Trump's reelection campaign is out with a new television ad aimed at helping GOP candidates make the closing argument that America's economy will be at risk if voters don't vote Republican in next week's midterm elections. 

The spot centers on a suburban mother whose life has been improving thanks to the economy—she has a new house, she's had new success at work and her daughter is doing well too. 

Through news footage discussing the slow recovery from the recession during former President Obama's two terms in office, it implies that Trump is responsible for the country's current economic situation. And the narrator, the suburban mother, warns that "this could all go away if we don't remember what we came from and choose the right future." As she speaks, the woman walks into the voting booth and selects a Republican candidate. 

The spot takes direct aim at the suburban voters, specifically women, who polls say have been drifting away from the GOP. Last week's NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll found that 57 percent of female voters prefer a Congress controlled by Democrats while just 32 percent prefer one controlled by Republicans. 

Suburban voters were split on their preference, preferring a Democrat majority Congress by just one percentage point. 

The Trump campaign says the new 60-second spot will run on national television and online as part of a $6 million buy, a massive expenditure for a president who is not officially on the ballot.

And the ad has already begun to run in markets across the country home to key Senate and House races, including in Minnesota, Illinois, Tennessee, New York, Texas, North Dakota and Iowa, according to data from Advertising Analytics. 

It's unusual for a president's reelection campaign to make such a massive ad buy ahead of the midterm elections, but it's a strategy that's indicative of both the campaign's deep pockets as well as its strategy ahead of next week. 

While other presidents haven't started to fundraise in earnest for their reelection bids until after the midterm elections, Trump started his reelection fundraising right after the inauguration and has already raised more than $100 million

And while the president's approval rating could be a drag in many key races, particularly in the House, he's spending the closing weeks all over the campaign trail in the hopes of supercharging his supporters to turn out for the GOP ticket. 

Erick Erickson calls on conservatives to stop spreading conspiracy theories about pipe bomb suspect

Erick Erickson, the conservative pundit and editor of The Resurgent, criticized conservatives who trafficked in conspiracy theories about the motivations behind the spate of pipe bombs mailed to prominent Democratic figures, CNN and critics of President Trump in recent days. 

As authorities continued to find bombs sent to political figures like former President Obama and Trump critics like California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, some conservative pundits questioned whether Democrats were behind the campaign in order to frame Republicans. 

On Friday, authorities arrested 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc and charged him with sending the bombs. Sayoc had posted praise of Trump on his social media pages and his white van, which has been taken by law enforcement, is covered with multiple pictures of the president. 

During a panel discussion on "Meet the Press," Erickson called on conservatives to stop spreading those conspiracy theories especially now that the suspect's identity has been revealed.

"We know the facts and yet there are still people pushing this," he said.

"I've got to tell you that from my perspective, when we know all the facts about the guy last week and you are still pushing this theory, you're at war with the truth. If you're a conservative who's at war with the truth, you're not really being conservative."

Erickson went on to argue that the problem is exacerbated because "we have a lot of people who no longer trust the media, they don't trust institutions, they don't trust their neighbor."

Democrats outraise Republicans in 90 percent of competitive House races during 17-day fundraising period

Democrats outraised Republicans in about 90 percent of the most competitive House districts in the country between October 1 — October 17, according to newly filed FEC reports compiled by NBC News.

Out of 107 House races rated as Toss Ups, Lean or Likely contests by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, 97 saw the Democrat outraising their GOP competitor. In 70 of those races, the Democratic candidate will enter the final weeks of the election with more cash on hand.

The new data shows that Democratic fundraising — which has continually outpaced GOP hauls — isn’t waning as the election clock ticks down, even as Republicans cite tightening races and increased Republican voter enthusiasm.

The average Democratic candidate in a competitive race raised about $528,000, while the average Republican clocks in at just $196,000 on average. The discrepancy is somewhat less when it comes to money left in the bank; the average Republican has about $490,000, while the average Democrat has $691,000.

On the Senate side, the 17-day period saw Republicans getting close to parity with Democrats overall in competitive races, with GOP candidates in competitive races bringing in a total of $41.2 million over 17 days, compared with $47.1 million for Democrats. But the GOP sum was fueled by massive cash infusions by wealthy GOP self-funders Rick Scott ($12 million from the candidate himself) and pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin ($3.5 million) in New Jersey.

Several Democratic candidates had monster two-week periods, most notably Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who raised $12.6 million in 17 days after announcing her “no” vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

 

Some highlights:

A total of 50 House candidates in competitive races raised more than half a million dollars in this 17 day fundraising period. Of those, just six are Republicans.  

Notable discrepancies in House fundraising include:

  • Democrat Kim Schrier in WA-08 outraised Republican Dino Rossi by nearly $1.3 million .
  • Democrat Antonio Delgado in NY-19 outraised Republican John Faso by more than $1 million.
  • Democrat Katie Hill in CA-25 outraised Republican Steve Knight by $824k.
  • In NY-27, where indicted Rep. Chris Collins is still on the ballot, the Republican has raised just $1,799, compared with about $246k for his Democratic opponent.
  • In VA-10, a race that heavily favors Democrat Jennifer Wexton despite outside GOP groups still spending on Republican Barbara Comstock, Wexton has $1.3 million in the bank, while Comstock is down to $544k.

 

Highlights from Senate fundraising data

  • In a 17-day period, Democrat Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota raised $12.6m, while Republican opponent Kevin Cramer pulled in just  $630k.
  • Fundraising machine Beto O’Rourke pulled in $8.5 million, compared with $5.2 million for Republican Ted Cruz.
  • Florida’s Rick Scott lent his campaign another $12 million(!) over this time period
  • Missouri’s Claire McCaskill outraised Republican Josh Hawley, $4.8m to $1.7m.
  • Menendez opponent Bob Hugin in New Jersey lent himself $3.5 million, bringing his fundraising total to $4m. Menendez brought in a middling $521k

 

New Jersey Senate race moved to toss-up

The Cook Political Report has moved the New Jersey Senate race into its toss-up category just 11 days before Election Day.  While Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez remains ahead in public polling in this dark blue state (he had a 5-point lead in a Rutgers poll released this week), he’s been heavily outspent by GOP pharmaceutical CEO Bob Hugin and last year’s federal corruption trial that ended in a mistrial continues to haunt the incumbent’s re-election bid.  The Democratic Senate Majority PAC put $3 million into the race to help shore up Menendez last week, that’s on top of $3 million they put in earlier.  Read the Cook Report’s latest rankings here.

How Democrats are getting a bigger bang for the buck over the airwaves

Want to see how Democrats’ reliance on hard-dollar campaign fundraising—versus depending on outside Super PACs—is giving their party a bigger bang for the buck over the advertising airwaves?

Well, check out these numbers from the 26 most-saturated House districts (in terms of total spots aired on broadcast TV) from Sept. 1-Oct. 25, according to Advertising Analytics: Democrats are airing, on average, 60 percent of the overall ads in each district, and they have the overall per-spot advantage in 22 of 26 districts.

But in terms of dollars spent – remember, campaigns get discounts in TV ads, while Super PACs and outside groups pay premium rates – Democrats are outspending Republicans, on average, 55 percent to 45 percent in these same 26 districts.

So a heavy Dem reliance on campaign fundraising/spending turns a 55/45 spending advantage into a 60/40 spot advantage.

(Note: The spots-versus-spending isn’t 100 percent apples to apples – the spots are for broadcast TV, while the spending is broadcast + cable + radio.)

  • NY-22: Dem 13,094 airings (57%), GOP 9,894 (43%)
  • ME-02: GOP 11,122 airings (51%), Dem 10,566 (49%)
  • MT-AL: Dem 8,304 airings (60%), GOP 5,552 (40%)
  • KS-2: Dem 8,745 airings (64%), GOP 5,000 (36%)
  • NM-2: Dem 9,727 airings (76%), GOP 3,027 (24%)
  • MN-1: Dem 6,988 airings (55%), GOP 5,700 (45%)
  • NY-19: Dem 6,708 airings (55%), GOP 5,589 (45%)
  • KY-6: GOP 7,168 airings (59%), Dem 5,052 (41%)
  • CO-6: Dem 8,269 airings (69%), GOP 3,696 (31%)
  • IA-3: Dem 7,623 airings (64%), GOP 4,249 (36%)
  • MI-8: Dem 8,764 airings (76%), GOP 2,773 (24%)
  • CA-10: Dem 6,709 airings (61%), GOP 4,293 (39%)
  • VA-2: Dem 7,048 airings (65%), GOP 3,840 (35%)
  • CA-21: Dem 6,243 airings (60%), GOP 4,118 (40%)
  • MN-3: GOP 5,458 airings (53%), Dem 4,900 (47%)
  • WA-8: Dem 5,741 airings (57%), GOP 4,372 (43%)
  • NC-9: Dem 8,489 airings (84%), GOP 1,582 (16%)
  • WV-3: Dem 5,815 airings (60%), GOP 3,866 (40%)
  • TX-7: Dem 5,807 airings (61%), GOP 3,727 (39%)
  • VA-7: Dem 5,912 airings (62%), GOP 3,590 (38%)
  • TX-23: Dem 5,173 airings (56%), GOP 4,017 (44%)
  • MN-8: GOP 5,131 airings (56%), Dem 3,997 (44%)
  • OH-1: Dem 4,632 airings (53%), GOP 4,098 (47%)
  • KS-3: Dem 4,807 airings (56%), GOP 3,771 (44%)
  • IL-13: Dem 5,569 airings (69%), GOP 2,510 (31%)
  • VA-10: Dem 5,527 airings (69%), GOP 2,444 (31%)

SOURCE: Advertising Analytics

GOP attacks in blue Florida district by targeting Dem ally’s Castro praise

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro may be gone but he is not forgotten in Florida's 27th Congressional District, the Miami-area seat home to a surprisingly-close House election. 

Republicans are hammering Democrat Donna Shalala over a planned, but scuttled, fundraiser with California Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee. After Castro's 2016 death, Lee called for people to "mourn" his death

Those comments are the backbone for new ads by the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund that hit Shalala for the association. 

"Tell me who you walk with and I'll tell you who you are," the NRCC's television spot says in Spanish. 

"Donna Shalala wanted to align herself with sympathizers of the Castros and [Venezuelan President Nicolás] Maduro. Shalala is aligned with someone who flattered Fidel, who applauded what he did to the Cuban people and who wants to end the sancitons against the terrorist Maduro."

"Donna Shalala thinks she can represent us in Congress, but she obviously doesn't understand us," the ad says to close. 

CLF is also out with a radio ad that strikes a similar tone, arguing that she doesn't speak Spanish and isn't right for the community. 

During a recent Debate, Shalala said she opposes the Cuban government and accused her opponent, Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, of giving Castro an easy interview during her career as a journalist, according to the Miami Herald

The whole situation typifies how Republicans have a newfound opening in a district President Trump lost by almost 20 points in 2016 and one prognosticators and partisans effectively wrote off earlier this year as a win for the Democrats. 

From the Aug. 28 primary through September, the two campaigns spent just $200,000 on television ads in the district, a sign that few saw the race competitive. 

But with polling showing a dramatic tightening, there's been almost $2 million spent on the airwaves in the district in October, with another $3.4 million booked through Election Day, according to Advertising Analytics. 

