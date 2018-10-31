Pence to spend days before election criss-crossing country to boost GOP candidates

Vice President Pence will end his campaign efforts next week with election-eve stops in Big Sky country, following three weekend appearances with President Trump at rallies in Florida, Tennessee and Indiana.
On Monday, Pence will join Montana Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is trying to upset incumbent Democratic Sen. John Tester, before holding an event in South Dakota for the state's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem. Noem is unexpectedly locked in her own close race against Democrat Billie Sutton, a state lawmaker and former rodeo star.
Over the weekend, the vice president will join the president at a rally in Pensacola for Senate candidate Rick Scott and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, as well as one in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn. He will also be in Indianapolis with the president on Friday for a rally with Senate candidate Mike Braun.
Pence will take part in a separate get-out-the-vote event in Hudson, Wisconsin, on Saturday for Gov. Scott Walker, who is trying to hold on to win a third term.
This Friday, Pence will be in Kansas City, Missouri, to support Senate candidate Josh Hawley, and congressional candidates Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Kevin Yoder (KS-03), Steve Watkins (KS-02), and Sam Graves (M0-06). He will make Georgia stops – Dalton, August and Savannah – on Thursday for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.
By Election Day, the vice president will have held more than 100 events over the course of the year on behalf of Republican candidates for the midterms.