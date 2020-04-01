Pence to visit Virginia Walmart to highlight food supply amid outbreak The White House announced that Vice President Mike Pence will visit a Walmart distribution center in Virginia on Wednesday. Pence plans to travel to Gordonsville, Va. to visit the local Walmart Distribution Center to tour the facility and highlight the distribution center's supply chain operations, the White House said. Pence said at the coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday it will show Americans "that the food supply is continuing to roll on 18 wheels and through air freight all over America.” Share this -







Hawaii has first death linked to COVID-19 Hawaii has recorded its first death linked to COVID-19, the coronavirus illness that has sickened more than 200 people across the state, officials said. Honolulu city and county Mayor Kirk Caldwell said at a news conference that the person died on Oahu. He also noted that of the 224 cases in Hawaii, 58 have recovered. Hawaii Gov. David Ige on March 23 issued a statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25. The governor has also expanded a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers to include those traveling between islands in the state, which takes effect Wednesday, NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu reported.







Federal prisons order lockdown to curb virus spread United States Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois in 1989. Steven Starr / Corbis via Getty Images file The Bureau of Prisons ordered a lockdown of its facilities in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. continues to rise. Federal prisons will administer "Phase 5" of the department's pandemic plan beginning Wednesday, which includes inmates being secured in their assigned cells for 14 days minimum across all institutions, according to a press release from the Bureau of Prisons. Though inmates will still have access to services such as education and healthcare, prisons will limit large gatherings as much as possible. The Bureau of Prisons said it would reevaluate the lockdown after the initial two weeks.







New York City deaths top 1,000 A body wrapped in plastic at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 31, 2020. John Minchillo / AP More than 1,000 New Yorker have died from coronavirus, officials said Tuesday night, as America's biggest city crossed yet another grim milestone. New York City's virus-related death toll was at 1,096, as of 5 p.m. EDT, according to the Department of Health. There were 41,771 reported cases with an estimated 8,549 people hospitalized, the health department said Tuesday night. New York City's death toll had been reported at 914 on Monday night and 776 a full day earlier.







'They need to have something': Delaware friends band together to sew fabric face masks for health care workers A group of friends in Delaware have banded together to sew fabric face masks to donate to local hospitals and health care facilities amid a national shortage of PPE. Megan Jackson A group of friends in Delaware have joined a face mask sewing movement that's been growing across the United States in light of personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages for health care workers. Friends Megan Jackson, Jennifer Brzezicki and Lindsey Cooke were compelled to start sewing masks for donation to local Delaware hospitals in honor of Jackson's mother who died last year. She worked as a receptionist at a home health care facility and was hospitalized at Kent General during her final days. Jackson said the ICU staff at the hospital were "absolutely incredible" during her mother's time there. They plan to donate some of the masks to that hospital, the home health care facility her mother worked for, and any other local facility that's in need and will accept the donations. "The fabric ones we make are used as a last resort but they're taking anything they can get at this point," Jackson said. Brzezicki said the group won't stop making the masks until there's no longer a need for them. "They [health care workers] need to have something that is going to give them the ability to keep themselves safe," she said.







Larry David coronavirus PSA: Stay home, watch TV and stop 'hurting old people like me' "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David appeared in a public service announcement Tuesday that urged California residents to take advantage of the opportunity to stay home and binge television amid the coronavirus pandemic. David, 72, was featured in a short clip from the California governor's office that urged people to take coronavirus seriously and practice social distancing. The state has been under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom since March 19. "I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. I don't know what you're doing, you're going out, you're socializing too close — it's not good," David said. "You're hurting old people like me." "You're hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I'll never see you."



Read the full article here.







South Carolina closes non-essential businesses South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order Tuesday to close all non-essential businesses in the state. McMaster's order comes after millions of other Americans are under orders from their local authorities to stay at home as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus as the world fights the pandemic. The governor insisted Tuesday that many of the state's residents have followed social distancing guidelines without authorities needing to issue a shelter-in-place order. The non-essential business order comes a day after McMaster ordered public beaches closed. He cited "behavior observed" over the weekend that violated social distancing guidelines put forth by public health officials. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist, said Tuesday that South Carolina is at 54 percent capacity of hospital beds as the state hits 1083 confirmed cases and 22 deaths due to coronavirus.



