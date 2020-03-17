Penguins explore Chicago aquarium while it's closed for coronavirus

"Social distancing" might be frustrating for humans, but for two penguins at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago it meant a chance to break free and explore.

Edward and Annie, two bonded rockhopper penguins, were recorded by staff walking around the Shedd Aquarium on Monday while it remained closed to the public. The curious birds are scheduled to begin their nesting season next week, according to the aquarium's Facebook page.

"While this may be a strange time for us, these days are relatively normal for the penguins and other animals at Shedd," the post said.

Shedd Aquarium promised to post more adventures from its animals while it remains closed during the coronavirus outbreak.