Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey on a presidential bid: 'We'll see'

WASHINGTON — Fresh off of a 13-point win in his re-election bid, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey isn't ruling out a presidential bid in 2020. 

The Pennsylvania Democrat said he knows how to win a crucial state with a significant rural population that President Donald Trump won in 2016, which he says will be necessary to beating the president in two years.

Will he jump in the race himself? 

“We'll see what happens,” he said in an exclusive interview in his office Thursday when asked twice if he plans to run for president.

Casey says that Democrats need to maintain their strength in urban and suburban districts, especially among women, but they also need to drive up the margins in rural areas, too. He argues he successfully did that in his re-election race when he won 44 percent of the vote in rural areas against Rep. Lou Barletta, a hard-line immigration critic who ran close to Trump. 

“I didn’t win it but getting (above) 40 percent is a significant victory,” Casey said, adding that he won rural women by two points.

The senator, first elected to the Senate in 2006, said that he not only showed up in rural areas but campaigned on issues they care about: opioids, infrastructure, child care and especially health care.

He adds that Democrats have to figure out how to show that they can relate to and care about rural voters.

“A lot of this comes down not just to an issue list, but to show you give a damn about their lives and their future and the future of their children,” he said.

If Casey's flirtations with a bid prove serious, he'll add his name to an increasingly crowded field of Democratic senators who are currently exploring a presidential bid. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California are all weighing bids, as at least a dozen more outside of the Senate are considering running for president too. 

Casey acknowledged the size of the field could complicate any potential bid. 

“It’s going to be a multi-candidate field and that's probably the biggest understatement. They'll be a lot of variety in that field, so we'll have to see what happens,” he said.

Casey, however, said that to win the White House, a Democrat will have to win Pennsylvania, which Trump narrowly won by less than a point, and Michigan and/or Wisconsin. He said the paths are similar on the national stage to how he won his race in Pennsylvania: “I think it's enormously helpful to try and replicate as best you can what we're able to do here.”

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Ben Kamisar
Democrat Jared Golden wins Maine congressional district after ranked-choice voting

Maine Democrat Jared Golden appears to have dethroned Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, the Maine secretary of state's office announced Thursday, after the state's first adventure in ranked-choice voting for congressional races. 

While Poliquin won more votes than Golden on Election Day, the state's new rules don't crown a candidate with a plurality the winner.

Instead, the vote moved onto a second round where votes from the lowest-finishing candidates are redistributed to the voter's next preference until only two candidates remain. 

Golden surged ahead thanks to an overwhelming edge among those who cast their ballots for one of the independent candidates but  ranked Golden above Poliquin.

The Democrat finished with 50.53 percent of the vote, compared to the Republican's 49.47 percent, the secretary of state's office announced. 

"It looks like Jared Golden is the apparent winner," Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced at a press conference where the results were unveiled. 

Maine voters blessed the new electoral procedure in previous ballot questions, and while the state has run other elections under the new rules, this was the first time a congressional race was decided by ranked-choice voting in the nation's history. 

But with Poliquin emerging from Election Day with the edge but not the victory, his campaign has tried to challenge the constitutionality of ranked voting in court. 

Hours before the results were announced, a federal judge denied Poliquin's appeal for an injunction that would have blocked the ranked-choice runoff. 

But he's expected to continue to press the case in court, as a spokesperson said Thursday before the results were announced that "we will still proceed with constitutional concerns" even "if Congressman Poliquin prevails in the rank vote algorithm." 

Poliquin has long been on the Democratic target list in a district that voted for both President Obama and President Trump. But surviving a handful of tough races over the years, he fell to Golden, a member of Democratic leadership in the state House and a Marine veteran.

The victory brings the Democrats up to a net gain of 35 seats in the House.

NBC News
Inside the Florida recount: Undervotes, overvotes and overseas votes

Florida election officials are scrambling to recount votes as the races for governor, senate and agriculture commissioner with candidates there separated by a razor-thin margin. 

But as the Senate campaigns battle it out in the courtroom, counties are poring over their ballots. 

Watch NBC News's Ali Vitali speak with the Leon County Supervisor of Elections about what he and his staff are looking as they conduct their portion of the recount.

Ben Kamisar
Pence: Midterms were 'a great win for our side'

Vice President Pence downplayed last week's midterm elections that gave Democrats control of the House, arguing in a new interview that "we didn't really see that blue wave in the House of Representatives come our way."

"We were very encouraged by the results. We thought Tuesday's midterm elections were a great win for our side making history in the senate, electing some great governors around the country," he told NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard in an interview during an overseas trip to Singapore. 

"I really do believe that we're gonna continue to be able to build on the progress and the momentum in this country."

The tone matches that of President Trump, who described the election as "incredible day" during a press conference the morning after Election Day. There, Trump played up the GOP's performance in the Senate while not focusing much on the House, where Democrats have picked up at least 34 seats and could flip more as final votes are counted. 

At the point Trump spoke at that press conference, it was still possible for Republicans to net as many as four seats in the Senate once all the votes were counted. But with the dust settling, it's now clear that the party can only gain a net of two seats at best if Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott holds onto his narrow lead through the state's recount.  

Democrats have also won a handful of congressional seats in races that had been left uncalled after Election Day, and could eventually end up netting almost 40 seats once all the races are called. 

During his interview with NBC News, Pence also defended the president's criticism of the vote-counting process in Florida, where top statewide races are in a recount, and Arizona, where the results of the senatorial election were delayed by a slow vote count. 

Asked about Trump's comments, including an unfounded accusation that voters showed up to polling places in disguises to vote multiple times, Pence said that the president wants to protect election integrity. 

"The integrity of the vote is the foundation, and the president and our administration continue to support efforts to make sure that every ones vote is counted, and counted accurately and fairly," he said. 

You can watch the full interview, where Pence discusses topics including Trump's upcoming summit with North Korea and the controversial appointment of Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, here.  

Ben Kamisar
GA Dems running television ads soliciting stories on gov vote count concerns

The battle in the Georgia governor's race has gone from the ballot box to the courtroom — and now to the airwaves. 

Republican Brian Kemp currently holds a slim lead in the too-close-to-call contest, but Democrats are hoping that outstanding votes and provisional ballots could pull him down below the majority threshold to force a runoff against Democrat Stacey Abrams. 

As votes continue to trickle in while counties certify their results, and Abrams allies rally to "count every vote,"  the Georgia Democratic Party and the Abrams campaign are out with a new spot that calls on voters to reach out if they had a ballot-access problem. The Georgia Democratic Party has booked $273,300 in television between Wednesday and next week. 

"Behind every vote is a voice — the voices of our family members, friends, our communities, the voices of Georgia," the ad's narrator says. 

"This election, was your voice heard? Too many were silenced. For every voice to be heard, every vote must be counted."

The ad directs to a website, a telephone number and an email address associated with the campaign's voter protection group. 

The spot launched a day after a federal judge directed the state to set up a hotline or website to help voters check to see if their provisional ballots were accepted and for officials to review provisional ballot eligibility in states with more than 100 of such ballots. 

The final results of the race are set to be certified between Friday at 5 p.m. and Nov. 20. But that timeline could be scuttled by any future legal battles. 

Abrams has argued her campaign wants to ensure that all eligible voters have their ballots recorded, while the Kemp team has accused the Democrat of rejecting the results of the election. 

Ben Kamisar
Almost six in 10 Americans believe Trump should not be reelected

Only 36 percent of Americans believe President Trump should be reelected, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Wednesday. 

With the dust settling on the 2018 midterms and Democrats already beginning to telegraph their presidential plans, 59 percent of Americans want to see someone other than Trump elected in the 2020 presidential race, the poll shows.

Registered voters also feel similarly, with 37 percent supporting Trump's reelection and 58 percent opposing it.

 Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Democrats want Trump to lose his reelection. But 59 percent of independents and 16 percent of Republicans also believe Trump shouldn't get another term in the Oval office. 

The same poll found the president's job approval rating at 43 percent.

“It’s interesting that the number of Americans who feel Trump deserves re-election is actually smaller than the number who give him a positive job rating. It seems that some Americans are okay with Trump as president now but feel that four years might be enough,” Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement released with the poll. 

While a majority of Americans want to turn the page on Trump after the next presidential election, there's no clear appetite for impeaching him before then. 

Thirty-six percent of Americans want Trump impeached and kicked out of the White House, while 59 percent of Americans want to see him serve out his term. 

But Americans do want the new Congress, which will include a Democratic House, to keep a watchful eye on Trump. 

Fifty-two percent of Americans want "keeping President Trump in check" to be a major priority for Congress, a view that is also shared by 54 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents. 

Voters are less clear about whether they think new Democratic control of the House will be good for the country. A plurality of 42 percent think the change won't have a substantive effect on business in Washington, while 28 percent say it will change Washington for the better and 16 percent say it will change it for the worse.

And as Congress looks likely to keep the status-quo in its leadership elections, pluralities want House Democrats and Senate Republicans to find new leaders outside of California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell respectively. 

Within their own parties, a plurality of Democrats also don't want to see Pelosi as speaker, while a plurality of Republicans want McConnell to remain the party's leader in the Senate. 

Pelosi's approval rating sits at just 17 percent among Americans, while McConnell's approval rating is 15 percent. 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Labor comes out in support of Pelosi for speaker

WASHINGTON — Eleven labor groups are backing Rep. Nancy Pelosi to be the next speaker of the House, according to a letter obtained by NBC News, giving her a boost as she looks to dispel dissent from within the party ranks. 

Six new labor groups came out on Wednesday, writing a letter of support, including the Airline Pilots Association, American Federation of Government Employees, United Auto Workers, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, United Food and Commercial Workers, and the National Association of Letter Carriers. 

"Throughout your career you have been an unquestioned champion for the interest of working men and women and their families," they wrote in a letter to Pelosi. "we can think of no one better suited to be speaker at this critical moment in history."

These six join the AFL-CIO, United Farm Workers, American Federation of Teachers, United Steelworkers and the National Education Association. 

Pelosi is facing a backlash as more than a dozen new freshman Democrats campaigned on not supporting her and about a dozen current members have indicated they wouldn't support her. Their problem, however, is there is no one who has stepped forward to challenge her. 

The Democratic caucus will chose their candidate for speaker on November 28 and 29. The entire House floor will vote on the speaker position when the new Congress begins in January. 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
A look back at NBC News' #MeTooCongress coverage

WASHINGTON – It’s been one year since the #MeToo movement hit Capitol Hill, when an influx of women speaking up led to the ouster of a handful of members of Congress.

But the House and the Senate have yet to complete their work on reforms to the Congressional accountability system that puts taxpayers on the hook for paying out settlements.

While the House and Senate have individually passed their separate bills, they still haven’t reached agreement on one unified measure although progress is being made, sources say. 

Still, sticking points remain. While the House bill makes members personally responsible for paying out claims of sexual harassment or abuse, an aide in California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier’s office said the Senate bill doesn’t include that provision.

Speier’s office is working on the negotiations between the two bodies.

Senate negotiators, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., met on Tuesday to discuss the legislation. “This is the moment, we should work to get it done, and so it’s just trying to negotiate these last few things,” Klobuchar told NBC News.

As Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of when the issue really exploded on Capitol Hill, here’s a look back at some of NBC News’s reporting on the saga:

  • Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., spearheaded the #MeTooCongress movement by sharing her story of sexual harassment from her time as a Congressional staffer and inviting others to do the same.  Speier told a House committee she knew of one sexual harasser in each party currently serving in Congress, while Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock relayed a story of sexual harassment forcing a staffer to quit her job. That same week, Speier and other members introduced the Me Too Congress Act to attempt to remove barriers delaying Congressional staff from filing formal complaints.
  • Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers resigned under pressure after revelations he paid an accuser a settlement out of his personal office funds, bypassing the official process. His resignation was messy, as many democrats were reluctant to see the Congressional Black Caucus founder go.
  • Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold found himself facing criticism for an $84,000 sexual harassment settlement claim paid out to a former employee. This settlement was the first of its kind to be made public and ultimately led to Farenthold’s resignation.
  • By early December, Democratic women helped led the charge to push out Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota, who resigned  resign after multiple women accused him of harassment or sexual misconduct.
  • Shortly after, Arizona Republican Rep. Trent Franks resigned amid an ethics investigation into sexual misconduct. Franks said in a statement that he had discussed his interest in finding a surrogate mother with two women in his office, making them uncomfortable. His wife has struggled with infertility, he said.
  • Newly revealed documents uncovered the largest settlement uncovered to date, $220,000 in taxpayer dollars paid out to a congressional staffer who accused Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., of making unwanted sexual advances toward her and threatening to fire her. In order to receive that settlement, the accuser was forced to resign and agree to never seek employment within the Congressional office where she worked.
  • Data provided to the House Administration Committee showed that taxpayers paid an additional $115,000 to settle sexual harassment complaints in Congress from 2008 to 2012. The information did not include the names of victims or those accused, nor did it include other ways members of Congress can settle claims, including with individual congressional funds.
  • The Senate, after pressure, finally releases data, hours after the Senate left for the holidays, on their harassment claims. Of the $600,000 listed over the past decade for harassment claims, just one claim for $14,260 for "sex discrimination and reprisal" — failing to include a $220,000 settlement for sexual harassment in 2014 that was recently made public.
  • In February, 2018, the House of Representatives easily passed major reforms to the way sexual harassment is reported in Congress, a measure aimed at overhauling the secretive, excessively complicated system in place for decades.
  • In May, the Senate passed its version of the legislation by a unanimous vote. But some House members arguing the Senate bill lacks enough accountability of members who are accused of improper behavior, concerns that have deadlocked Congress to this day.
  • This week, a group of advocates working to root out sexual harassment on the Hill wrote a letter to Congressional leaders, imploring them to come to an agreement and pass the remaining sexual harassment reforms.

NBC's Kasie Hunt, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Marianna Sotomayor, Alex Moe, Frank Thorp V, Garrett Haake and  Rich Gardella are receiving the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award at Wednesday night's Radio & Television Congressional Correspondents' Dinner for their reporting on sexual harassment in Congress. 

 

Ben Kamisar
Few incoming House Democrats vocally support impeachment

Republicans spent much of 2018 warning that Democrats would impeach President Trump if they took control of the House.

But as the dust is settling on the midterms, only seven of the almost 50 incoming House Democrats have publicly declared their support for impeachment, adding to a significant group in the caucus (but not a majority) who are open to impeaching the president.

Virtually all of the incoming freshmen who support impeachment are from safe, blue districts. And the one Democrat who faced a real race in November, Steven Horsford, gave a full-throated endorsement of impeachment during his primary but moderated his stance for the general election. 

So while few have ruled it out, and are giving themselves significant wiggle room to support impeachment depending on the outcome of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the House Democratic caucus will enter 2019 the same way it left 2018, with a majority of members publicly opposed to impeachment.

New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most visible members of the freshmen class, backed impeachment in a CNN interview shortly after upsetting Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary.

"I would support impeachment. I think that we have the grounds to do it," she said. 

"What we need to focus on is ensuring that we can, when people potentially break the law, hold everyone accountable and no person is above that law." 

Massachusetts Democrat Ayanna Pressley ran in part on her zeal for impeachment as she took down another long-time incumbent, Rep. Mike Capuano, in her primary.

Texas Democrat Veronica Escobar told the Texas Tribune ahead of her primary for her deep-blue seat that she’d vote for impeachment but would like Democrats to wait for the Mueller investigation to end.

Colorado Democrat Joe Neguse said during a primary debate that “there is certainly enough evidence” to begin impeachment proceedings; Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar said she’d vote “yes” and called Trump a “tyrant” in an interview with CNN; and Minnesota Democrat Rashida Tlaib told The Hill that the 2018 elections were in part about "electing a jury that will impeach" Trump. 

Former and future Rep. Steven Horsford, who won a battleground seat, initially came out in favor of impeachment during his primary, but pivoted away from that stance in the general election.

In a February interview with The Nevada Independent, Horsford said he “would support” impeachment, arguing that there are “many things that are becoming evident every day as to why he is unfit to be president and why Congress should hold him accountable.”

But in an October interview with Nevada Public Radio, Horsford said that Congress should allow Mueller “to complete his investigation,” arguing that a “key element” to impeachment is whether Trump “is found to have broken the law.”

No other Democratic candidates, running in moderate districts or for open seats, made any declarative statements supporting impeachment. Most said they want to wait until Mueller’s report is made public before deciding.

And while the freshmen class will grow depending on the outcome of a handful of races not yet called by NBC News, virtually all of those Democratic candidates are also waiting for Mueller, while the others aren’t vocally calling for impeachment either.

The group of pro-impeachment Democrats will join a vocal group of lawmakers in their own caucus, but a group that still makes up the minority.

Fifty-eight Democrats voted to advance impeachment articles against Trump last December, and an NBC News analysis of recent statements by incumbent House Democrats shows little public change in support for impeachment.

Like the candidates, many of those lawmakers have qualified their stances pending the result of the Mueller investigation.

So the spotlight will be on many of these incumbents, and new members, if and when that report is completed and made public, especially if public pressure from the party’s base continues to mount.

Exit polling showed that only 39 percent of midterm voters want to impeach Trump, compared to the 56 percent who do not. But that’s magnified by a deep partisan divide—92 percent of Democrats want Congress to impeach Trump, but just 7 percent of Republicans share that view.   

Ben Kamisar
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown considering presidential bid

Fresh off of a commanding victory in a reddening Ohio, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is flirting with a presidential bid in 2020. 

Brown told The Columbus Dispatch on Monday that he's heard "sort of a crescendo" of people discussing him running for president, admitting that the interest has prompted him to think about running but that he and his wife are "not close to saying yes." 

Brown's wife, columnist Connie Schultz, tweeted the Dispatch's story out with the comment "we're thinking about it."  

Brown's convincing reelection victory in a state where Republicans swept the other statewide offices as well as every competitive House race has some Democrats believing Brown could be one of the few capable to fire up progressives while threading the needle in the Midwest. 

The senator argued during his victory rally last week that Democrats should look to his campaign for inspiration about how to reach out to everyday Americans. 

"Let our country — our nation’s citizens, our Democratic Party, my fellow elected officials all over the country — let them all cast their eyes toward the heartland, to the industrial Midwest, to our Great Lakes state.   Let them hear what we say. Let them see what we do," Brown said. 

"We will show America how we celebrate organized labor and all workers — the waitress in Dayton, the office worker in Toledo, the nurse in Columbus, the mineworker in Coshocton.  That is the message coming out of Ohio in 2018, and that is the blueprint for our nation in 2020.”

If he runs, Brown will join what's expected to be a crowded field that includes some prominent Senate colleagues as well as Democrats across the country looking to fill the power vacuum within the party's leadership ranks. 

Here's Brown speaking with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" just hours before the Dispatch report broke, an interview where he also referred to his campaign as a "blueprint" to help the party "prepare for 2020." 

