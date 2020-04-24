Pennsylvania's cases of COVID-19, related deaths rise Pennsylvania continues to have some of the highest totals of the coronavirus in the nation, with the state health department reporting 1,599 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 38,652. The number of deaths increased to 1,492, an additional 71 from the day before, health officials said. Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced a three-phase plan for the state's economy, with a target date of May 8 for an easing of some orders and restrictions, including allowing certain businesses to reopen. The economic toll on the key swing state has been striking, and some political strategists have suggested that President Donald Trump won't have it easy there in November. Share this -







The Week in Pictures: Lockdown protests and Central Park raccoon See more of the most compelling photos from the last week as people all over the world grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.







DHS warns health care facilities to guard against possible attacks In a Friday bulletin to the health-care community, the Department of Homeland Security warned hospitals to be on the alert for potential attacks during the coronavirus outbreak. "Terrorists and other violent extremists may attempt to exploit the situation or vulnerable individuals may be triggered by stressors to commit disruptive or violent acts targeted at the healthcare community<" said the bulletin. "This is particularly concerning as Healthcare and Public Health Sector continuity-of-operation is paramount to the national response to the pandemic."







New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says polls will be open for June primary New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said polls will be open for the June 23 primary, but residents will have the option of voting absentee. "There's only two options: Either people go to the polls or people vote by absentee. There's no other way to do it," he said at a news conference on Friday. "We're saying you have both options." The governor said all New Yorkers will receive postage-paid applications for an absentee ballot in case they choose not to go to the polls.







Smithfield Foods sued over working conditions in Missouri during coronavirus Smithfield Foods Inc., the world's largest pork processor, has been accused in a lawsuit of failing to adequately protect workers at a Missouri plant who have been forced to work "shoulder to shoulder" during the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Missouri federal court claims Smithfield has created a "public nuisance" by providing inadequate protective equipment to workers at the plant in the town of Milan, refusing to give them time to wash their hands and discouraging workers who are ill from taking sick leave. Workers have also been disciplined for covering their mouths while coughing or sneezing, because it could cause them to miss pieces of meat coming down the processing line, according to the complaint. Read the full article here.







A reminder to all Americans- PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/ medication to yourself or a loved one.



Your safety is paramount, and doctors and nurses are have years of training to recommend what's safe and effective. — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 24, 2020







Norway's transport minister cuts ceremonial ribbon via video conference Norway's Minister for Transport Knut Arild Hareide celebrated the completion of a construction project on Wednesday by cutting the ceremonial ribbon via video conference. Speaking from his office in Oslo over 200 miles away, Hareide ate a slice of celebratory cake before cutting a ribbon that he had taped to his wall to officially open the country's long-awaited Ryfast sub-sea tunnel system.







NYC mayor calls for rent freeze, longer eviction moratorium Mayor de Blasio calls for rent freeze and halt to evictions in New York City April 24, 2020 02:22 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, a week before many are due to pay rent on the first of the month, that further steps need to be taken to relieve New Yorkers from the financial burden of paying their landlords during and after the coronavirus crisis. "We need to make sure that every New Yorker can stay in their home during this crisis," de Blasio said during his daily briefing. "We need to keep a roof over everyone's head." The mayor called for a rent freeze and state approval to allow tenants to pay their rents with their security deposits, which he has been advocating for in past weeks. He also said he wants state approval to allow tenants who have to miss rent to repay over the span of a year, and for the eviction moratorium to be extended 60 days beyond the end of the crisis. On March 20, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a 90-day eviction moratorium for residential and commercial tenants.






