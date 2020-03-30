Pentagon announces first coronavirus death of U.S. service member The Pentagon announced on Monday the death of a New Jersey National Guardsman from COVID-19 complications, marking the first coronavirus fatality of a U.S. service member. In a statement, the Department of Defense said the guardsman, who died Saturday, tested positive for the virus and had been hospitalized since March 21. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy identified him as Capt. Douglas Linn Hickock, a drilling guardsman and physician’s assistant from the town of Jackson, east of Trenton. I’m heartbroken by the loss of @NJNationalGuard Captain Douglas Linn Hickok to coronavirus.



He was a drilling guardsman and physician’s assistant, originally from Jackson.



Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 30, 2020







More than 138 more deaths in New York City in 24 hours Medical workers outside at Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York on March 26, 2020. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images Since Sunday evening, 138 more people have died in New York City as a result of coronavirus, for a total of 914 deaths as a result of the outbreak in the city, according to the NYC Department of Health. There are now 38,807 New Yorkers who have tested positive for the virus. To date, 20 percent of all cases have resulted in some type of hospitalization, a total of 7,741. Half have been of people age 75 or older.







Judges block abortion bans, ordered as part of coronavirus response, in Texas and Ohio Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, on March 29, 2020. Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News/Pool via AP Judges in Texas and Ohio have temporarily blocked abortion bans that were included as part of those states' response to the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week ordered doctors to postpone procedures that were not medically necessary, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton added that the order includes "any type of abortion." Abbott's order came just two days after the Ohio Attorney General David Yost ordered clinics to stop abortions in order to preserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. Federal Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin said in his decision Monday that the Texas order was too broad and violated the constitutional guarantee of a woman's right to choose. The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the legal challenge to halt the ban, celebrated the Ohio decision by a federal court on Monday. "Abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care — and it will continue in Ohio," the organization said.







Brooklyn man arrested for allegedly coughing on FBI agents, selling marked-up medical gear A Brooklyn man has been busted for allegedly assaulting FBI agents with a potentially deadly weapon — a cough. Baruch Feldheim claimed he had the coronavirus and "allegedly coughed in their direction" when FBI agents busted him Sunday in the New York City borough on suspicion of peddling surgical masks, respirators and other badly-needed medical supplies at "an approximately 700 percent markup," according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey. Feldheim, 43, was charged with assaulting a federal officer and making false statements to law enforcement.







Number of long-term care facilities with cases tops 400 nationwide Medical officials aid a resident from St. Joseph's nursing home to evacuate and board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus disease in Woodbridge, New Jersey on March 25, 2020. Stefan Jeremiah / Reuters The Centers for Disease Control said Monday that more than 400 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the U.S. have coronavirus cases, a 172 percent rise since Monday, March 23. Signs from multiple states point to a rapid increase in cases in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. In fact, NBC News counted nearly 300 in just 3 states and 1 county that reported their own totals. Read the full story here.







Prisoners in New York City jails sound alarm as coronavirus spreads Jorge Colombo / for NBC News Inmates in New York City's jails say they feel a growing dread as the coronavirus spreads among both prisoners and guards. So far, 167 inmates and 114 Department of Correction staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. "I fear for my life," said Tyrell, 30, who is being held at Rikers Island on a parole violation. "I don't want to catch coronavirus. I came here healthy and I don't want to leave here with it." The COVID-19 outbreak at Rikers Island and other New York jails shows how quickly the disease may spread in lockups around the country, experts and advocates said. Read the full story here.







Coronavirus deniers take aim at hospitals as pandemic grows A medical worker sticks her head outside a COVID-19 testing tent set up outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York on March 28, 2020. Kathy Willens / AP On Saturday, a video taken outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center went viral, showing a quiet scene in an attempt to counter the idea that the coronavirus pandemic has strained some hospitals. That video, taken by former Fox News commentator Todd Starnes, jump-started a conspiracy theory that resulted in a trending hashtag and millions of video views — all of which pushed the idea that the pandemic has been overblown by public health organizations and the media. A day later, a different video of the same hospital went viral on Facebook and Twitter. It showed dead bodies being loaded onto an 18-wheeler outside of the same hospital. The video, which was retweeted by a member of the New York City Council, was later confirmed as legitimate by the hospital. Read the fully story here.







Arizona latest state to issue stay-at-home order Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday ordered the nearly 7.3 million citizens in his state to stay at home, unless they're performing or seeking essential services. The action, aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and last until at least April 30. Arizona has about 7.28 million residents, with about 17.5 percent of them age 65 or older, according to data from 2019. As of Monday evening, Arizona had 1,157 confirmed cases and 20 deaths due to coronavirus. Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected.



Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected.

At the recommendation of public health officials, I'm issuing an Executive Order for Arizonans to stay home while encouraging alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones. 1/ pic.twitter.com/I6fqM9DVXu — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 30, 2020







Renowned surgeon who separated twins joined at the skull dies of coronavirus A prominent New York neurosurgeon who developed a procedure for separating twins conjoined at the skull died Monday from complications of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, officials said. Dr. James Goodrich was the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Montefiore Mecial Center, in the Bronx, and a professor of clinical neurosurgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He gained fame in 2016 after leading a team of dozens of doctors in a 27-hour procedure that separated 13-month-old twins, Jadon and Anias McDonald, whose skulls and brains were fused. "Jim was in many ways the heart and soul of our department — a master surgeon, a world-class educator, and a beloved colleague," said Emad Eskandar, a professor of neurosurgery at Albert Einstein, in a statement. "His sudden loss is heart- breaking."






