Pentagon extending travel restrictions for military personnel through June 30 The Department of Defense announced Saturday that it would extend travel restrictions for all military personnel through June 30th due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The travel restrictions were initially in place through May 11th. The new date will go into effect on Monday, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Matthew P. Donovan told reporters on a phone call Saturday morning. The Pentagon also said that Defense Secretary Mark Esper will formally review the travel restriction policy every 15 days.







United States tops 700,000 cases More than 700,000 people in the United States have tested positive for coronavirus. The country crossed that threshold Saturday as Virginia reported 562 additional cases and 27 deaths, and Ohio reported 249 probable cases. Puerto Rico also announced 50 new cases and two deaths. The U.S. leads all countries in reported deaths, 36,734, and cases, 700,664, as of 10:55 a.m. ET Saturday, according to NBC News' tracking.







Britain passes 15,000 coronavirus deaths Britain's coronavirus death toll rose by 888 to 15,464 on Saturday, the U.K.'s health ministry said. Of the more than 350,000 people in the country who've been tested for COVID-19, 114,217 tested positive. Britain recently extended its nationwide lockdown measures for at least three more weeks due to concerns that relaxing the rules could cause a "second peak" which could "substantially" increase the number of deaths, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.







Even after 'flattening the curve,' Americans face a long road back to pre-coronavirus normalcy After flattening the curve, Americans should expect a number of curveballs. Once the immediate crush of COVID-19 cases subsides, epidemiologists say a "post-peak" purgatory lies ahead until a vaccine can be discovered and disseminated that would allow a return to normalcy. "When this lockdown ends, it's not going to be like one day you're in your house and the next day you're taking the metro to the ballgame," said Dr. Robert Murphy, the director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "It's not going to happen like that. It's going to be gradual." Read the rest here.







Iran's coronavirus death toll surpasses 5,000 as some businesses reopen The coronavirus death toll in Iran surpassed 5,000, according to the country's health ministry. The worst-hit country in the Middle East, Iran on Saturday reported 80,868 total cases of COVID-19, up from 1,374 the day before. Iran allowed some businesses in the capital of Tehran and nearby towns to re-open Saturday, however, after weeks of lockdown, according to the Associated Press.







Miami police chief tests positive for COVID-19 Miami's police chief, Jorge Colina, tested positive for coronavirus, he announced in a message to his department. "My symptoms are mild, my spirits are high and I have every reason to believe that I will have a full recovery," Colina wrote. He said he is remaining in isolation until tests show that he's "no longer at risk for spreading the virus to coworkers." Deputy Chief Ronald Papier is serving as acting chief in Colina's absence. Share this -







Death toll in Spain surpasses 20,000 The death toll in Spain surpassed 20,000 on Saturday, and the total number of infections in the country nearly reached 200,000, according to Spanish health authorities. Spain's health authorities reported 565 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is a decrease from the day before which reported 585. Only the United States and Italy have higher death tolls than Spain. While more than 74,000 people in the hard-hit country have recovered, strict confinement rules are expected to be extended beyond the planned date of April 26.







At least 20 Afghan presidential palace staff test positive for virus At least 20 officials working at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's palace have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the 70-year-old leader to limit most of his contact with staff to digital communication, government sources said on Saturday. The president himself has not officially been tested for the virus. "A contaminated document was sent to an office inside the palace from another government department and that's how the employees were infected," a senior official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Some of the employees were still working in their offices when the results came out, and we had to quarantine them and their families, but the numbers could be higher," the official added. Afghanistan has reported more than 900 cases as of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.






