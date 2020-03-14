Pentagon halts all domestic travel starting Monday In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon is imposing new travel restrictions on employees, including service members and their families. The limits will start Monday, the Department of Defense announced Friday night. All domestic travel will be stopped as of next week. This includes domestic travel, permanent change of station and temporary duty. Civilian hiring at Department of Defense installations will also be halted. Read more here. Share this -







Denver moves to limit police contact with public Denver police will limit contact with the public when possible in order to limit the spread of coronavirus, the mayor announced Friday. Mayor Michael Hancock said residents with low-level complaints would be directed to make them online or over the phone "to further reduce person-to-person interactions." "To be clear, this change will not impact the dispatching of officers to high-priority emergency incidents," he said. In a statement, the city said low-priority reports could include a property crime that previously occurred, theft, vandalism, lost property or identity theft. It said the policy would begin "immediately on a small scale."







D.C. Metro reduces subway, bus service starting Monday D.C. Metro announced Friday that services on subway and bus lines will be reduced to weekend schedules to help slow the spread of coronavirus starting Monday. Trains will run every 12 minutes Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, trains will run every 15 minutes. Click here for more details.







NCAA to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes The NCAA is planning to extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams by one year to make up for the season lost to the new coronavirus. The details of how the extra eligibility will work are being ironed out. All three NCAA divisions would potentially allow another year for athletes in the 14 spring sports, which include baseball, softball, lacrosse and golf. The decision comes after the NCAA announced Thursday that its winter and spring championships would be canceled as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Some, but not all, conferences have announced that their spring sports teams would not continue their regular seasons.







Sixth death reported in California Santa Clara County, California, health officials on Friday announced a second death from the coronavirus illness COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to six. Nationwide, there have been at least 50 deaths, according to an NBC News count of official reports. The latest Santa Clara County death was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized Monday, the county health department said. Santa Clara County has had at least 79 cases of coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. The county's health department on Monday announced the first COVID-19 death in the county, an adult woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for several weeks. We are very sorry to announce the 2nd death from #COVID19 in our county. The person who passed away was an adult woman in her 80s. We are saddened to share this news and expresses its condolences to her family. Read more: https://t.co/q9UFf0nuMR pic.twitter.com/2Lgd2NiX4q — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 14, 2020







Puerto Rico confirms island's first cases Puerto Rico announced its first three cases of coronavirus, including a 68-year-old woman and her 70-year-old husband. A 71-year-old man not related to the couple also tested positive for COVID-19. NOW: Puerto Rico Gov. @wandavazquezg announces there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the island. pic.twitter.com/h5nTs4hEI9 — Nicole Acevedo (@Nicolemarie_A) March 14, 2020







Biden shows no symptoms, hasn't been tested Joe Biden will not be tested for COVID-19 as he is not showing any symptoms, according to a statement by his presidential campaign team. "Biden has no fever, no cough, no shortness of breath or other symptoms consistent with coronavirus, and the campaign has not been informed of or become aware of any relevant contact with an individual who has tested positive," the campaign said in a statement. The former vice president will continue to campaign and follow safety and health recommendations from public officials.






