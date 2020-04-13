People sheltering from tornadoes practice social distancing As deadly tornadoes and fierce windstorms battered the South on Sunday, people who found safety in a Mississippi shelter still tried to practice social distancing. A better view from the Starkville #tornado shelter during a warning. Still managing #SocialDistancing but it’s busy! #mswx pic.twitter.com/OmCmrXyKXd — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) April 12, 2020 Share this -







Federal court rules on Alabama abortion restrictions BREAKING: A federal court issued a new ruling to block Alabama from using the guise of the COVID-19 crisis to prevent people from accessing abortion care.



Abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care — and it will remain available in Alabama. — ACLU (@ACLU) April 13, 2020







Smithfield closes South Dakota pork plant SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation's meat supply. The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days so that its workers could self-isolate and the plant could be disinfected. The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state's largest city, has become a hot spot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.







More than 6,000 New Yorkers now dead from COVID-19 More than 6,000 residents of New York City have lost their lives from complications brought on by COVID-19, health officials said Sunday night. Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 9, 2020 in New York City. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images There have been at least 6,182 confirmed coronavirus fatalities as of 5 p.m., according to the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's daily tally. The increase of 440, from the same time on Saturday, follows spikes of more than 500 in four of the previous five reporting periods.







Britain at its best in a crisis, Prince William says LONDON - Prince William says Britain is at its best in a crisis, his office said Sunday, the latest in a series of messages from the royal family seeking to galvanize the nation during the coronavirus pandemic. Queen Elizabeth has twice addressed Britons in the past week, while heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who tested positive for the new virus, has also issued several video and audio messages since he recovered. William's message came on a day when the COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom passed 10,000. "I think Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis," the queen's grandson said during a call with a community charity in northern England that runs a food bank and has been delivering hot meals to isolated people. "We all pull together and that community spirit comes rushing back quicker than anything else."







Photo: An Easter bunny visit in Washington, D.C. Richard Lucas, dressed as an Easter bunny, waves to families in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images






