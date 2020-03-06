People wearing face masks in the window of a quarantined building housing the dormitory of the North-Western State Medical University named after I.I. Mechnikov in Saint Petersburg on Thursday. Olga Maltseva / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Two private schools in Manhattan closed Friday Two private schools in New York City — The Spence School and Collegiate School — will be closed on Friday as concerns grow over the virus in the city. On its website, the all-girls Spence School's said it closed on Friday "for a comprehensive sanitization of the entire campus." Collegiate School confirmed it would also be closed on its website, although it did not state a reason. NBC News has approached both schools for comment. This comes a day after Westchester County closed a string of schools due to the outbreak. There are currently 22 reported coronavirus cases in New York state.







In China, coronavirus rumors — and misinformation — swirl unchecked The new coronavirus has presented perhaps the biggest challenge to the Chinese government in a generation, posing a test not seen before by its strongman president, Xi Jinping. Now it appears Chinese officials are trying to change the narrative. The exact origin of the virus — which has sickened close to 100,000 people worldwide and killed close to 3,500 as of Friday — has not been confirmed. But it is believed to have been transferred to humans at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pathogen first broke out. In recent weeks, however, Chinese officials have appeared eager to float the idea that the virus did not necessarily start in their country at all. "No conclusion has been reached yet on the origin of the virus," Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, told a briefing Thursday. Click here for full version of story.







NYPD investigating Asian subway rider being sprayed with Febreze A passenger refused to sit next to an Asian man on New York's subway on Wednesday and sprayed him with a bottle of Febreze, the NYPD said. Officers received a call about an emotionally disturbed person on an N train on Wednesday around 9 a.m., NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison said in a press conference on Thursday. In a video of the incident tweeted by New York's Metro Transit Authority, a man is seen shouting loudly at an Asian passenger to move away and not stand next to him. The man then reaches for an aerosol, which police identified as Febreze, and sprays the victim for over fifteen seconds. What works in stopping the spread of Coronavirus:

1. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds

2. Cough and sneeze into your elbow

3. Stay home if you're sick



What doesn't work:

1. Racism https://t.co/wBrkkBe7yP — MTA (@MTA) March 5, 2020 New York's MTA said the harassment was coronavirus-related, tweeting that good hygiene could stop the spread of the virus, but racism would not. Officers from NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force were reviewing the video as part of the investigation, said Chief Harrison.







Collision, one of the biggest conferences in tech, calls off in-person event Collision, a large annual technology conference, said Friday it will cancel the in-person event, which was scheduled from June 22-25 in Toronto. Instead of bringing 33,000 people to the city for the conference, Paddy Cosgrave, CEO of Web Summit, the company that puts on Collision, said he hopes everyone will join an online "Collision From Home" experience. "Crises like Covid-19 demand responsibility and creativity. We want to do our part, and we hope others will too," Cosgrave said. Ticket holders will be able to attend "Collision From Home" and will also be able to use their ticket at Collision 2021. Refunds are also available up to 30 days after attending the online conference.







Twelve cases on Nile cruise ship showed no symptoms Twelve new cases of coronavirus confirmed on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the Egyptian health ministry and the WHO said in a joint statement on Friday. This brings the total number of cases in Egypt to 15 so far. The infected people are all Egyptian workers on the ship, which is heading to the southern city of Luxor, the statement said.







Trump cancels visit to CDC in Atlanta President Donald Trump will not travel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, as had originally planned to do, a White House official said, citing the fact that Trump "does not want to interfere" with the organization's work in combatting coronavirus. "The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today. The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC's mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency," a White House official said Friday. On Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence had said that Trump would visit the CDC in Atlanta.







Oil prices slide 4 percent as coronavirus spread continues Red Cross medics check the temperature of participants of the 178th Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, Thursday. Alex Halada / AFP - Getty Images Oil prices slid more than 4 percent on Friday after Reuters reported that Russia would not agree to steeper oil output cuts by OPEC — The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — and its allies to support prices amid the epidemic. Global stock markets also tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the spreading coronavirus epidemic worsened. European shares opened sharply lower, with travel stocks dropping most significantly.






