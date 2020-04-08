People wait in a line for a bus to go back to their homes before the night curfew starts in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, on April 6, 2020. Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Japanese state of emergency has some success but trains still packed Japan's state of emergency imposed in parts of the country this week is having mixed results, with previously busy areas becoming deserted while some commuter trains are packed Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the measure for Tokyo, Osaka and other areas on Tuesday as the nationwide number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 4,257 with 81 confirmed deaths on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally. Japanese broadcasters aired drone shots of some of Tokyo's most popular areas that were now deserted. While the number of commuters has dropped sharply in the capital, areas like Shinagawa Station were packed with travelers at 8 a.m. local time. "Many have started to cooperate which I am very grateful," Abe said Wednesday. "With this kind of cooperation, I believe we will be able to lift this state of emergency in about a month from now."







Deaths in Spain rise for a second day in a row A further 757 people have died in Spain in the last 24-hours, health officials in the country said Wednesday - the second day in a row that the number of deaths rose. There had been some optimism after the number of daily deaths dropped for four days in a row after the country recorded a record 950 on Apr. 1. But the number has been rising again since Tuesday. In total, 14,555 people have now died from coronavirus in Spain and the country has so far confirmed a cumulative of 146,690 coronavirus cases.







Ethiopia declares state of emergency Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country, has declared a state of emergency due to the nation's coronavirus outbreak. In an announcement posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali declared that the government had taken the step due to the gravity of the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering the gravity of the #COVID19, the Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency according to Article 93 of the Constitution.



PM @AbiyAhmedAli calls upon all to follow the ensuing measures that will further define the SOE. #PMOEthiopia https://t.co/wE93q32CLq — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) April 8, 2020







EU's top scientist quits over frustration with bloc's coronavirus response The president of the European Union's main scientific body has resigned over frustration with the bloc's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement first made to the London-based Financial Times, European Research Council (ERC) president Mauro Ferrari said that though he "arrived at the ERC a fervent supporter of the EU...the Covid-19 crisis completely changed" his views. He cited concerns of bureaucratic infighting and resistance. "The commission regrets the resignation of Professor Ferrari at this early stage in his mandate as ERC President," an ERC spokesman said. Italian-American Ferrari was only appointed to the four-year position in January.







Czech coronavirus cases grow but country steadily eases lockdown Despite the number of new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rising to over 5,000, an overall slowing growth rate has given the government confidence to start easing some lockdown measures that have hit the economy. The country was among the first in Europe to declare a state of emergency in March, which has now been extended to April 30. Like others in central Europe, the Czech Republic has seen far fewer cases than western neighbours, along with fewer deaths. The government has agreed this week to relax some measures, such as reopening shops selling hobby goods and building materials and easing open-air sports, including running and cycling.







Polish priest takes 'drive-through' confessions As Easter approaches on Friday, a priest in Poland has found a creative way to continue taking confessions during the coronavirus crisis. Wearing a protective mask, Father Mateusz Kielarski sits on a chair in a church parking lot in Warsaw and listens to the faithful, granting them absolution as they lean out of their car windows. Confessions are particularly important for Roman Catholics in the run up to Easter. "From the safety of their car, they can take care of their soul while protecting their bodies from germs in this special time," he told Reuters.







Coronavirus to wipe out equivalent of 195 million jobs, U.N. says The economic fallout from the coronavirus is expected to wipe out the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs around the world, according to the labor body of the United Nations. Warning of "devastating losses," the International Labour Organization said Tuesday that COVID-19 was expected to cause a reduction of 6.7 percent in global working hours. Sectors most at risk are accommodation and food services, manufacturing and retail. "This far exceeds the effects of the 2008-9 financial crisis," it said in a statement.






