People who’ve had coronavirus should beware ‘false sense of security,’ doctor says

L.A. Lakers received $4.6 million from federal loan program — but returned it The Los Angeles Lakers qualified for and received approximately $4.6 million from the government's Paycheck Protection Program, which was established to provide relief to small businesses suffering during the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers eventually returned the money. The team, one of the most profitable franchises in the NBA, was able to secure a Small Business Administration loans during the first round of distributions. The $349 billion dedicated to the program was quickly depleted as companies of all sizes rushed to get loans. “The Lakers qualified for a loan under the Payroll Protection Program but the team promptly decided to repay the funds," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a text message. Read more here. Share this -







Photo: Thanking Britain's NHS A cyclist passes a display coordinated by artist and local resident Peter Liversidge to support the National Health Service in east London on Monday. Matt Dunham / AP Share this -







Almost 1 in 4 New York City residents who took test for COVID-19 antibodies tested positive Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 14.9 percent of New York state residents who have participated in the state's antibody testing program to date have tested positive for coronavirus. For New York City residents, the percentage was 24.7, or nearly one in four of those tested. In suburban Westchester County, where many of the first cases appeared, the percentage was 15.1. The test is not a true random sample. The tests are administered by state health personnel, who ask people they encounter in public if they would like to be tested. So far, 7,500 people have agreed to be tested. New York state has now reported at least 300 COVID-19 deaths per day every day since March 31. The total of 17,303 does not include presumptive COVID-19 deaths, meaning deaths that were likely -- but not officially -- caused by COVID-19, which top 5,000 in New York City alone. Share this -







Afghanistan set to release 12,000 more prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak Afghanistan plans to release more than 12,000 prisoners as it battles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the total number of inmates the government has pledged to release amid the pandemic to over 22,000, an Afghan official said Monday. Ahmed Rashid Totakhail, head of prison administration told reporters Monday, said that President Ashraf Ghani had signed a decree to release a further 12,399 out of the approximately 36,000 people currently serving time in Afghanistan. It follows an earlier presidential decree to release 10,000 prisoners amid the outbreak signed on March 26. Totakhail said Monday that so far out of those 10,000 people identified for release, more than 6,000 had been set free. Separately, the Afghan government and the Taliban are currently pursuing a prisoner swap as part of the withdrawal deal signed by the United States and the Taliban in February. It was not immediately clear how many, if any, of the more than 22,000 identified for release on Monday or March 26 were members of the Taliban. Share this -







Global cases surpass 3 million, according to Johns Hopkins tally The total number of global coronavirus cases topped 3 million on Monday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The number stood at 3,002,303 as of 1 p.m. ET. Share this -







Recovered from COVID-19? Here's how to donate plasma Plasma is precious for people sick with COVID-19. The liquid portion of blood taken from survivors of the disease may be rich in antibodies that doctors hope can speed up recovery for the sickest patients. The effort to gather plasma is a top priority for the Red Cross, but they're struggling to keep up with demand. Read the full story on TODAY. Share this -







New York State effectively cancels Democratic presidential primary Citing coronavirus concerns, the New York State Board of Elections on Monday decided that Sen. Bernie Sanders' name will be removed from the June 23 presidential primary ballot - effectively canceling the primary and making Joe Biden the winner. "I think it's time for us to recognize that the presidential contest is over," Commissioner Doug Kellner said, citing concerns from voters. The move, which Sanders had been urging the board against, leaves Biden as "the only candidate" and "effectively the winner of the New York primary," Kellner said. Fellow Democratic commissioner Andrew Spano, explaining his decision, said that "we should minimize the number of people on ballot," citing the coronavirus outbreak linked to Wisconsin's presidential primary. He said the move would help minimize the number of people in close quarters at polling locations throughout the state. Speaking at a separate coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would not "second guess" the board's decision. Share this -





