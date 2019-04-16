'Performance is better than promise' — Biden eulogizes South Carolina's Hollings

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden made his first 2020 cycle trip to an early voting state Tuesday, eulogizing late South Carolina Sen. Fritz Hollings for his deep commitment to the state and advocacy for its neediest citizens.

Biden, who served alongside Hollings for most of his 36 years in the Senate, recalled that Palmetto State icon was chairman of the Democratic Senate campaign committee when he launched a long-shot bid against a popular Republican incumbent in Delaware in 1972.

"He ended up taking a chance on me," Biden said. "He saw something in me that I wasn't sure existed. But he believed in me. I can say without fear of contradiction that that made me believe more in myself."

Biden praised Hollings' bridge-building political style, both as a governor and then as a senator. "He knew how to get things done," Biden said. "He knew how to build coalitions. He even knew how to get along with Strom when he needed to."

Strom Thurmond was a Dixiecrat-turned-Republican senator from South Carolina and the oldest living senator until his retirement at the age of 100. Biden also delivered his eulogy in 2003, something that already has drawn attention as approaches the Democratic primary contest.

Biden focused his remarks Tuesday on Hollings, especially praising him for seeking to address systemic poverty and hunger in rural areas. He also quoted Hollings in a potential allusion to his future candidacy.

"What a man will do in public office is best told by what he’s done. Performance is better than promise," he said.