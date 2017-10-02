Route 91 Performers React to Las Vegas Massacre

The death toll has risen to 58 and the number of injured is now 515, Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in an update Monday afternoon.
"As the hours go by, that number continues to increase," Lombardo said.
Gunman Stephen Paddock had “no affiliations” that might explain his motivation for opening fire on a crowd of concertgoers, his brother, Eric Paddock, said.
“There’s no church, there’s no religion, there’s no politics, there’s no anything,” an emotional Paddock told reporters in Orlando, Florida. “No mental illness, once again, that I know of.”
Paddock said he was completely surprised by his brother's actions. The last time his family had spoken with Stephen it was to initiate an invitation to his son’s wedding, he added.
"We just don't understand. It's like an asteroid just fell out of the sky," he said.
Paddock said he offered condolences to the victims.
“Could have been my kids at that show,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
Suspect Stephen Paddock spent "tens of thousands of dollars" gambling in Las Vegas casinos in recent weeks, law enforcement officials tell NBC News. It’s unclear if he was winning or losing money off these large transactions, or if the gambling had any connection to the shooting.
One of the suspect's brothers, Eric Paddock, told NBC News earlier today that the suspect regularly spent time gambling and visiting the casinos in Las Vegas, some 80 miles away from Mesquite, Nevada, where the 64-year-old suspect was retired.
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, will respond to the Las Vegas massacre with remarks delivered outside the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Americans for Responsible Solutions said.
The couple founded the organization aimed at encouraging lawmakers to pursue "commonsense" gun control after Giffords narrowly survived a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six of her constituents and wounded 12 others. In a statement issued Monday, Giffords called the Las Vegas shooting "a grave tragedy for our nation."
"I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well. The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation. This must stop — we must stop this," Giffords said, adding that she is praying for victims and first responders.
"But," she added, "I am praying for my former colleagues, too. I am praying they find the courage it will take to make progress on the challenging issue of gun violence."
Giffords and Kelly were originally scheduled to attend gun violence-related campaign events Monday for Virginia's Democratic candidate for governor, Ralph Northam.
Speaking to the nation from the White House, the president praised the quick action of law enforcement officers and first responders, which he said saved many lives. Trump also said that he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Friends Sarah Haas and Sydney Sievers were at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday night when a shooter on the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel opened fire.
“We’re in VIP having the best time of our life, my best friend, my mom and my grandma. We hear a whole bunch of shooting, we get down on that floor,” Sievers told NBC News. “You could hear the gunshots. You understood what it was. You couldn’t miss it.”
Haas said strangers pulled them out of the concert area and through a parking lot. After that, they met up with a group of strangers who stuck together and helped calm each other down. Haas and Sievers eventually took shelter in a stranger’s hotel room for the night.
“It was the scariest time of my life. I thought it was over. I really did,” Sievers said. “I was more scared about my mom, not knowing where she was. But I knew we would make it. We had so much adrenaline, we had to. We had no choice. We can't stay behind.”
Haas said she was still struggling to process the event.
“You think you're going there to have a fun time to, you know, listen to music, hang out with friends,” she said. “You never expect anything like this to happen and then it did.”
Some of Sunday's performers at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas were still at or near the event as shots rang out on Sunday night. Below are a few of their reactions.
Jason Aldean, who was mid-performance when the shooting began, called the experience "beyond horrific" on Instagram.
The worst mass shooting in modern American history was met with immediate calls for action on gun control Monday from some Democratic lawmakers.
While most of their colleagues on both sides of the aisle stuck to sending condolences to victims and their families, Connecticut’s senators expressed outrage that Congress has not done more to restrict access to deadly firearms five years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.
"Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in a statement. "This must stop."