Person of Interest Not Involved 'at This Time': Police

Marilou Danley, named a person of interest in the investigation into the massacre, has been located and is not believed to be involved "at this time," law enforcement officials told reporters Monday morning.
"We have had conversations with her and we believed her, at this time, not to be involved. But obviously that investigation will continue,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said, adding that Danley had been located out of the country. "She was not with [Paddock, the suspected shooter] when he checked in. We have discovered he was utilizing some of her identification."
Danley, 62, lived with Paddock and was initially thought to be traveling with him in Las Vegas.
David Becker, a Getty Images photographer, was transmitting his concert photos when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. He didn't leave when he saw people fleeing.
Instead, he got up on a table with his camera, "thinking to myself still, that this isn’t really happening, it’s just the speakers popping."
"I was trying to capture anything that was moving and that had good lighting. That was critical, it was so dark and there was limited lighting it was really hard to get a sense of what was happening," he told NBC News in a statement.
Awareness would dawn a little later. He started editing his photos back at the media tent before eventually being escorted from the scene.
"It was then I started looking at my photographs and what I was seeing was just unbelievable. It had been so dark outside I couldn’t see the details, I just saw a lot of people laying on the ground thinking they were playing possum, but now I could see people covered in blood and I thought, this is real. When I saw the image of the woman lying on the ground covered in blood, that was when the impact of what I was experiencing hit; when I realized people were dying."
“As much as we might hope to we cannot banish evil from the earth, Congress can't do that, the president can't do that,” he said from the Senate floor. “What Congress can do, what Congress must do, is pass laws to keep our citizens safe.”
“And that starts with guns, especially laws that help prevent guns, especially the most dangerous guns from falling into the wrong hands,” Schumer continued.
His impassioned remarks followed a more subdued statement from his counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who also spoke from the chamber floor but did not reference guns.
“The news we awoke to this morning was heartbreaking. What happened in Las Vegas was shocking, it’s tragic, and for those affected, and their families, it’s devastating,” McConnell said.
“I hope they will see that our country is standing by their side today,” he added.
Pop star Ariana Grande — who experienced firsthand the terror of a tragic attack at one of her own concerts in Manchester, England, earlier this year — called Monday's shooting "terrorism" and made a plea for gun control.
“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism,” Grande tweeted Monday afternoon.
The American singer's post came just over four months after the May 22 Manchester Arena bombing that occurred right after she’d finished a concert at the venue. Children were among the 22 people killed in the suicide attack, while some 59 others were wounded, including some who suffered life-threatening injuries.
My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.
The president believes that now is not the time to talk about gun control in the immediate aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, the White House said Monday.
Asked about renewed pleas from lawmakers for stricter gun control measures, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was "premature" to talk about potential legislation before all the facts about the Las Vegas mass shooting are known.
"There's a time and place for a political debate, but now is the time to unite as a country," Sanders said,
It took 72 minutes from the first 911 call for law enforcement to breach the shooter’s hotel room, NBC News reports.
Police received the first call reporting shots on the country music festival at 10:08 p.m. local time. They then began searching for the source of the shooting, which was eventually determined to be coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel. Police initially began searching for the shooter on the 29th floor, working their way up to the 32nd floor where authorities say they immediately realized they were in the right place. It’s unclear how they knew, but at 11:20 p.m., police were heard blasting the door off the room where gunman Stephen Paddock was found dead, according to Las Vegas law enforcement.
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, saying she knows the "horror" of gun violence all too well, implored lawmakers on Monday to take action after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.
"The nation's counting on you," Giffords said, holding up her fist to Capitol Hill behind her. She narrowly survived an assassination attempt in Tucson, Arizona, that killed and wounded multiple constituents.
Her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, urged Congress to create a committee to investigate gun violence as a public health crisis and roll out policies to prevent civilians from procuring military-grade weapons and "keep guns out of the wrong hands."
"Without action, we are asking one person to be the next person to die because of our weakness to address evil," Kelly said. "How many times can we say that over and over again: ‘Now’s not the time.’ Well, today is the time."
He also took aim at Trump, saying, "Americans need more than our president's prayers, we need his plans."
The father of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, the agency confirmed to NBC News.
Patrick Benjamin Paddock, also known as Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was wanted by the agency for escaping from prison in 1968, where he was incarcerated for armed bank robbery. He was diagnosed as psychopathic, with suicidal tendencies.
He was bumped from the most-wanted list in 1977, according to the FBI's website.
One of the shooter’s brothers, Bruce Paddock, said that while their father was a bank robber, Stephen was “law abiding.”
"He never got into fights. He never did anything violent. He's kinda laid-back, never in a hurry,” Bruce told NBC News. "I don't know how he could stoop to this low point, hurting someone else … He killed a bunch of people and then killed himself so he didn't have to face whatever it was."
Paddock added that his brother was “not mentally deranged. He's quite smart.”
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called on House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to create a select committee to examine gun violence in America in a letter Monday afternoon following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The longtime California lawmaker said gun violence challenges "the conscience of our nation" and Congress should pass gun background check legislation and create a bipartisan committee to provide policy recommendations to reduce gun violence.
"Congress has a moral duty to address this horrific and heartbreaking epidemic," Pelosi said. "Charged with the solemn duty to protect and defend the American people, we must respond to these tragedies with courage, unity and decisive action."