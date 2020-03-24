Person in Kentucky who attended 'coronavirus party' tests positive A person in Kentucky who recently attended a "coronavirus party" has now tested positive for the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear at press conference on Tuesday chided Kentuckians who are not taking the pandemic seriously. "We have a positive coronavirus case today form someone who attended a coronavirus party," Beshear told reporters. "Anyone who goes to something like this may think they are indestructible, but it is someone else's loved one that they are going to hurt." "We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents," Beshear warned. "Don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We ought to be much better than that." As of Tuesday evening, at least 163 people have tested positive and four people have died from coronavirus in Kentucky. Share this -







White House press secretary tests negative White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has tested negative for COVID-19, she told NBC News. Her deputy, Judd Deere, said Grisham," who has been quarantined since coming in contact with Brazilian officials almost two weeks ago and working from home, has received negative COVID-19 test results and will be back to work tomorrow," said Deputy press secretary Judd Deere.







NCAA denies shutting down Clemson quarterback's coronavirus fundraiser Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Jan. 13, 2020 in New Orleans. Alika Jenner / Getty Images file The NCAA denied shutting down a fundraiser started by Clemson University's star quarterback for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Trevor Lawrence started a GoFundMe for families with his girlfriend Marissa Mowry, who plays soccer at Anderson University, and raised more than $2,500 before it was shut down. Mowry said on her Instagram page Monday that the couple was forced to take down the crowdfunding page and would be donating the money to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry. "Unfortunately, Trevor can not be a part of this because of compliance and some rules, so he can't help out anymore," Mowry said. Read the full story here.







White House: Leaving New York? Quarantine for 14 days The White House asked people who have been in New York recently to quarantine themselves for 14 days if they leave the state, which has become an epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. "To everyone who has left New York over the last few days," said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator. "You may have been exposed before you left New York. Like Gov. DeSantis put out today, everyone who is in New York should be self-quarantining for the next 14 days." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered visitors from the tri-state area to self-isolate for two weeks. Birx said if people left a few days ago, they should start the quarantine clock from the point they left the city. "It's a very serious situation," added Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert. Birx and Fauci warn people leaving New York: 'You may have been exposed' March 24, 2020 01:35 Fauci said that 1 in 1000 New Yorkers are infected with the virus and that isolation was required to prevent seeding the rest of the country with outbreaks of the virus. "What we're seeing now is that understandably, people want to get out of New York. They're going to Florida, they're going to Long Island, they're going to a different place," he said.







Los Angeles County sheriff urges social distancing at strip clubs Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday that too many businesses are still not keeping customers and employees at a safe distance from each other — such as at strip clubs. "From the law enforcement operation, we've received complaints from particular businesses who have not been adhering to the social distancing" orders from the state and county, Villanueva told reporters. "Chief among them have been gun shops, nightclubs, bars and strip clubs. So we've fanned out. We're making sure that all these businesses are complying." The sheriff has ordered gun shops to be closed because they're not an essential service.







Photo: Serbian field hospital in fair hall A Serbian soldier walks through beds set up in one of the halls at the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people suffering from mild symptoms from the coronavirus on Tuesday. Vladimir Zivojinovic / AFP via Getty Images







VA nearly doubles number of tests administered in a day, invites retired medical workers to return The Department of Veterans Affairs has administered over 2,726 tests for COVID-19 nationwide, a jump of 1,202 tests from the number reported just the day before, the VA announced Tuesday. Of the tests administered, 296 have been positive. The highest concentration of positive cases is in the New Orleans region of Louisiana, where the Louisiana Veterans Health Care System has seen 63 positive cases. The agency is also now waiving a section of federal law about retired VA workers to make it easier to rehire retired VA health care workers as facilities work to increase staffing during the coronavirus pandemic.







Americans stock up on Campbell's pantry staples Campbell Soup Company said that demand for its products increased dramatically this month, as Americans stocked up on staples during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company reported soup sales rose 59.3 percent in the last four weeks, ending March 15, compared to a year ago. Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers increased 22.7 percent while Prego pasta sauce sales rose by 52.9 percent. The New Jersey-based company also said that its "meals and beverages" segment saw more sales in a week than for the entire month of March last year. Weekly case orders rose by 366 percent for the week ending March 21. The company said its plant in Richmond, Utah, made more than two million pounds of Goldfish and cookies in the week through March 21.






