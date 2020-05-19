Pet adoption program aims to ease challenge of Rio's coronavirus outbreak

Vietnam offers cut-price paradise to lure local travelers post coronavirus Vietnamese tourists visit Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Tuesday after the government eased the lockdown. Kham / Reuters Vietnam recorded a 98 percent fall in visitors this April compared to 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its success in fighting the virus, posting only 324 cases and no deaths, now sees it set to breathe life back into its tourism industry. Vietnam will be one of the first Southeast Asian nations to start to revive its economy, but with a ban still in place on foreign visitors, and many of their major tourist markets under lockdown, hotels and resorts are discounting paradise to make it more attractive to local travelers. A tourism promotion campaign "Vietnamese People Travel in Vietnam" debuted last week and hotels and airlines have cut prices by as much as half, according to Vu The Binh, chairman of Vietnam Society of Travel Agents, and vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association. Share this -







Italy's 24-hour death toll dips below 100 for first time since March For the first time in nearly 10 weeks, Italy reported fewer than 100 deaths due to the coronavirus in a 24 hour period as the nationwide lockdown eased, officials said Tuesday. Italy was one of the hardest-hit countries in the world and more than 32,000 people have died since the pandemic began. But on Monday the country saw 99 deaths, far lower than the peak of several hundred deaths a day several weeks ago, while four regions reported no new infections at all. With conditions improving, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in press release that Italy is aiming to allow the return of European tourists beginning June 3.







Mexico's COVID-19 death toll could be three times official count MEXICO CITY — A registry of death certificates in Mexico City suggests there have been 4,577 cases in which doctors mentioned coronavirus or COVID-19 as a possible or probable cause of death, more than three times the official count. The federal government acknowledges only 1,332 confirmed deaths in Mexico City due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Mexicans Against Corruption said in a report Monday it obtained access to a database of death certificates issued in Mexico City between March 18 and May 12. It showed that in explanatory notes attached to 4,577 death certificates, doctors included the words "SARS," "COV2," "COV," "Covid 19," or "new coronavirus." The virus' technical name is SARS-CoV-2. The notes the group counted included terms such as "suspected," "probable," or "possible" when describing the virus' role in the deaths. In 3,209 certificates, it was listed as a suspected contributing factor along with other causes of death, like pneumonia, respiratory failure, septic shock or multiple organ failure. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has acknowledged there are more virus-related deaths than officially reported, and has said a special commission will review the death figures. Her office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new report.






