Pete Buttigieg: 'Humbled by the challenge' of winning over the black vote.

Candidates need young people to boost Latino voter turnout. Here's why. Ofelia Alonso, 24, thinks there's a big misconception that most Latinos are "part of an older generation who doesn't care about politics." That's why she's wasn't surprised that 75 percent of young Latinos in Texas had not heard from any presidential campaign in the last six months, according to a poll from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), which studies young Americans' political engagement. "Organizers are the ones engaging with young Latino voters here, not the parties, not candidates," said Alonso, a field coordinator for the grassroots organization Texas Rising in the Rio Grande Valley. "I often ask myself why people insist on saying that we're not involved, and it's because we're not included in these conversations," she said. "Candidates are not coming to engage with us." Read more here.







Buttigieg: Campaign pressing onto Super Tuesday despite South Carolina result WASHINGTON — Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg told "Meet the Press" Sunday his campaign is pressing on after a fourth-place finish in South Carolina's Democratic primary, arguing that his message has "resonated across the country." Buttigieg said that his campaign has been able to "beat the odds and defy all the expectations" before, but he added that he's keeping an eye on how he can best help the party defeat President Trump in November. Full Buttigieg: 'We knew South Carolina was going to be a challenging state' March 1, 2020 07:04 "Every day I'm getting up, looking at how we can do what's best for the party. It's why we got into this race in the first place, the belief that a different kind of message and a different kind of messenger could rally people together, could forge new alliances, could help us reach out in the very places where we have the best messaging, yet found ourselves defeated by President Trump in 2016 and we cannot let that happen again," he said. "And every day we're in this campaign is a day that we've reached the conclusion that pushing forward is the best thing that we can do for the country and for the party."







Warren campaign memo: 'We're in this race for the long haul' HOUSTON — Elizabeth Warren's campaign is making clear that they're not going anywhere — and that, when the primary's said and done, they believe no one will hit the delegate majority needed to claim the nomination outright. "We're in this race for the long haul," campaign manager Roger Lau wrote in a new memo out to supporters Sunday morning, in which he touted the campaign's biggest fundraising totals ever, increased ad buys in key upcoming states, and — citing "internal projections" — an expected "sizable" delegate haul on Super Tuesday from "nearly every state." The memo comes a day after the Massachusetts senator finished a distant fifth in South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary and does not name one state that they expect to outright win come Tuesday. Watch Elizabeth Warren's full South Carolina primary speech March 1, 2020 31:38 After placing third in Iowa in early February, Warren has not won any new delegates since — leaving her fourth overall in the field for delegate totals. But the campaign points to the $29 million they say they raised in February means she has the ability to stay in the race. The campaign says their movement is now 1.25 million grassroots donors strong, with an average donation of $31. Warren's team, like the other campaigns in a similar position, argues that "Super Tuesday will greatly winnow this field." And, they say that all of their Super Tuesday staffers and organizers will be re-deployed after Tuesday to states voting later in the calendar. The memo says that "as the dust settles after March 3rd, the reality of this race will be clear: no candidate will likely have a path to the majority of delegates needed to win an outright claim to the Democratic nomination." The campaign also says it has increased Super Tuesday ad spending and that they're also spending for states down the road. According to Lau, they've made more than $4.1 million in paid media investments in Wisconsin, as well as later March states — with a special, six-figure focus on black-owned radio stations across the March states. "After Wisconsin nearly one-third of the pledged delegates will still be waiting to be elected, and there will be a three-week gap between electing delegates for the first time since voting began," Lau writes. "In the road to the nomination, the Wisconsin primary is halftime, and the convention in Milwaukee is the final play."







Sanders leads in Texas, is tied with Biden in N.C., new NBC News/Marist polls find WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders holds a double-digit lead over his closest Democratic rival in Texas, while he's essentially tied with Joe Biden in North Carolina, according to a pair of NBC News/Marist polls of these two key Super Tuesday states taken before Biden's convincing victory in South Carolina. In Texas, which will award a total of 228 pledged delegates in the Democratic contest on March 3, Sanders gets the support of 34 percent of likely Democratic primary voters, and Biden gets 19 percent. In North Carolina, which will award 110 delegates on the same day, Sanders gets support from 26 percent of likely Democratic primary voters, while Biden gets 24 percent — well within the poll's margin of error. Read here for the full story.







NBC News Exit Poll: Who first-time voters supported in South Carolina Sanders' and Buttigieg's performances were stronger among first-time voters than among return voters in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. They are the only candidates remaining in the race to consistently over-perform with first-time voters in the early state Democratic nomination contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, suggesting that they both are unusually successful at attracting new voters to the polls. In notching his second place victory in South Carolina, Sanders received the support of 26 percent of those who said they were voting in their first Democratic presidential primary. That far exceeded his performance of 18 percent among those who had voted before. Buttigieg finished far behind both Sanders and primary winner Biden in South Carolina. But he managed to get the votes of 16 percent of those participating in a primary for the first time. That was nearly triple Buttigieg's support of 5 percent among those who had previously voted in a primary. Biden's support among first-time voters, at 33 percent, was less than his support among return voters, which was 52 percent. Steyer did about equally well among both groups of voters.






