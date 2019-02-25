Peter Ramsey becomes first black person to win Oscar for animated feature film

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" won the Academy Award for best animated feature film, making co-director Peter Ramsey the first black person to win in this category.

The film was hailed for its representation of Miles Morales, a black Puerto Rican teen in Brooklyn, New York, who portrayed Spider-Man in the film.

"Anyone can wear the mask; everyone is powerful and everyone is necessary, and that is the spirit of the movie," Ramsey said of the film's storyline.