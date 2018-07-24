Pew poll: GOP sours on the FBI

Americans are evenly divided over their feelings on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, as the push on the left to "Abolish ICE" has become the latest political football on the campaign trail.

Data from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 38 percent of Americans had a positive view of ICE, compared to the 37 percent who held a negative view of the agency.

While the polling question does not directly address whether to abolish the agency, it does reveal deep ideological divisions across key demographics. Those divides could influence how the issue resonates in key midterm races.

Sixty-nine percent of registered Republican voters view ICE positively, while 63 percent of Democrats feel negatively about ICE.

Pluralities of men, whites and registered voters over 35 years old all have positive feelings about ICE. But pluralities of women, non-whites and younger voters view ICE negatively.

Progressives have started to rally around the cry to "Abolish ICE" after last month's New York City primary victory by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive political neophyte who dethroned longtime Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y. Since then, there's been a steady drumbeat of prominent Democrats backing the proposal.

ICE is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security tasked with enforcing customs and immigration laws. While it works with the Customs and Border Patrol, which is responsible for the protecting the border, ICE investigates immigration violations across the country.

Those who want ICE gone argue that the push isn't necessarily as drastic as the slogan seems. Most plans to "Abolish ICE" include creating something new in its place under stronger oversight.

Republicans have seized on the push as a way to tar the party as moving too far to the left. They've already begun running ads in key races leveraging the push to argue that Democratic candidates are becoming too radical for moderate votes, even trying the tactic in races where Democrats haven't backed the "Abolish ICE" push.

The new polling suggests that the issue isn't a home-run issue for Republicans across the board, with registered voters as a whole deadlocked on the issue. But it shows that ICE is far more popular on the House and Senate battlefield, and that the debate could energize both parties' bases.

Forty-six percent of registered voters in key House districts identified by the non-partisan Cook Political Report have a favorable view of ICE. Those voters live in districts rated by the analysts as either toss-ups or leaning in favor of one party.

On the flip side, just 28 percent of voters in those districts hold negative feelings about ICE.

Positive feelings are more common in GOP-held House districts too, which make up the lion's share of the House battlefield this fall. Forty-four percent of registered voters in those districts view ICE positively, compared to the 31 percent who view it negatively.

The same dynamic exists in the Rust Belt--identified by the poll as Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All five of those states have Democratic senators up for reelection in states Trump won in 2016.

Forty-four percent of Rust Belt registered voters have positive feelings toward ICE, while 23 percent view the agency negatively.

The NBC/WSJ poll reached 900 registered voters, almost half by cellphone. The poll contacted voters from July 15-18 and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.