Pew: Trump lags behind predecessors on trustworthiness, empathy

When it comes to being seen as a president who can get things done, Donald Trump is holding steady with his predecessors with midterm elections just around the corner.

But when it comes to being trustworthy, compassionate or well-informed, he lags far behind.

Those are the findings of a new Pew Research Center poll, which shows that Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 38 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove five weeks before Election Day.

Just 34 percent of American adults describe Trump as trustworthy, significantly lower than Barack Obama a few months before his first midterm election as president in 2010 (58 percent) and Bill Clinton at a similar point (46 percent.) Before the 2006 midterms, which saw a wave of new seats for Democrats, just 41 percent of Americans called George W. Bush trustworthy.

The contrast is even more stark when Americans are asked whether Trump is well-informed. Just 38 percent agree, compared to 67 percent for Obama and 58 percent for Clinton at this point in their presidencies. For Bush in 2006, 46 percent called the president well informed.

Asked if the president cares about people “like me,” just 36 percent of Americans agree now, compared with 60 percent who agreed for Obama in 2010 and 41 percent who agreed for Bush in 2006.

Trump does score better on getting things done. Half of Americans — 50 percent — say Trump is a president who is able to accomplish things, compared with about 55 percent for Obama in June 2010 and just 40 percent for Clinton in 1994.

Ben Kamisar

The House Republican triage is beginning

Republican groups have begun shifting the party's television spending with about five weeks to go until Election Day, cutting loose some vulnerable Republicans to shore up its push to protect the House majority. 

In recent days, GOP groups have pulled significant ad dollars from four incumbent House members—Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman, Michigan Rep. Mike Bishop, Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder and Pennsylvania Rep. Keith Rothfus—according to reporting by NBC and other outlets, as well as television-spending data. 

Late last month, the National Republican Congressional Committee cancelled its ad buys in Rothfus's district as the incumbent continues to poll poorly against Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb. That move is leaving Rothfus to fend for himself—his campaign is the only Republican group with ads on the air in the district through Election Day, according to Advertising Analytics. 

And now the GOP is pulling television dollars from three more congressmen. 

On Friday, Congressional Leadership Fund cancelled its future buys in both Coffman and Bishop's districts. While Coffman has repeatedly bested Democrats in tough races in past elections, recent polling shows Democrat Jason Crow leading. 

The Bishop move raised some eyebrows among Republicans since that race is seen as more competitive—Cook Political Report rates the race a toss-up. But even without CLF, Bishop is far from on his own, as Republicans are still outspending Democrats there. Politico first reported those decisions.

Courtney Alexander, CLF's communications director, said in a statement that the group will "continue to run strong field operations in these districts and will continue to conduct polling and evaluate races across the country as we do everything we can to protect the Republican Majority."

And over the weekend, the National Republican Congressional Committee axed $1 million in television buys that would have boosted Yoder, who finds himself in a difficult climb against Democrat Sharice Davids. The Hill first reported that NRCC decision.

Tough choices like these are a hallmark of the final stretch before every election, but they are especially notable this cycle as Republicans stare down a daunting and expanded battleground that puts dozens of incumbents at serious risk of defeat. 

But as CLF pulls out of those two districts, a source familiar with the group's spending told NBC News that it's adding $5 million in television advertising in the Los Angeles market, which touches a half-dozen of the most competitive districts of the cycle.

It's also putting $200,000 into Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, where GOP Rep. David Young faces Democrat Cindy Axne; $1 million into Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, where Republican Bryan Steil is running against Democrat Randy Bryce; and $225,000 into New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, where Republican Yvette Herrell and Democrat Xochitl Torres Small face off. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Alex Seitz-Wald

2020 Democrats team up for gun control fundraising push

In another sign of Democrats’ move to the left on guns, a group of leading potential 2020 presidential candidates are joining with Hillary Clinton and gun control groups to raise money for Democrats challenging National Rifle Association-backed Republicans in this year’s midterm elections.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., organized the one-day effort, which includes some of his most famous colleagues: Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kirsten Gillibrand D-N.Y., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Joe Kennedy — all of whom have been discussed as potential presidential candidates.

“It’s amazing how this issue has become one of the few litmus test issues in our party,” Murphy said in an interview with NBC News, noting he was advised to avoid talking about guns when he first ran for Congress in 2006. “If you want to be a leader in the Democratic Party, you not only have to have the right position on guns, but you have to be a leader on guns."

Next Friday, the lawmakers will use their large email fundraising lists and social media platforms for a one-day push to raise money for eight House and Senate candidates running against Republicans with perfect ratings from the NRA. The effort, dubbed "NR8" aims to raise at least $1 million for Democrats in seven key battleground House districts and one contested Senate state, Nevada.

After years of being outmaneuvered by the NRA, gun control groups met shortly after the Parkland, Florida shooting this year and agreed to better coordinate their electoral efforts for this year’s elections, instead of pursuing separate strategies.

“This is the first time that we’ve all gotten together, identified a handful of really important races’, and taken the movement for a test drive,” Murphy said, noting his effort includes nearly all the major gun violence group. “I think we’re at a very different moment than we were a few years ago.”

Ben Kamisar

Two House polls show progressive candidates trailing

Two new independent polls show progressive Democrats lagging their Republican-incumbent rivals in two red-leaning congressional districts.

The new polls show California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, the Californian recently indicted for misuse of campaign funds, and Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon with significant leads over their Democratic opponents that upset more moderate candidates in primaries.

Hunter leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who previously worked at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and former Department of Labor official, by 15 points among likely voters in a new poll by Monmouth University. Hunter is ahead of Campa-Najjar by a margin of 53 percent to 38 percent.

The Democrat performs better when the poll is examined under two different turnout models, but he still lags. Hunter leads Campa-Najjar by 9 points both among all voters as well as with a projected turnout surge.

Voters are split about Hunter's guilt—he's been accused of  spending more than $250,000 of his campaign funds on personal use, allegations he's repeatedly denied.

Thirty-nine percent of likely voters believe that Hunter is definitely or probably guilty, while 21 percent say he is definitely or probably not guilty.

Ten percent of those that believe Hunter is guilty are supporting his reelection.

In Nebraska, a New York Times/Siena College poll finds Bacon leading non-profit head Kara Eastman by 9 points, with the incumbent garnering 51 percent to Eastman's 42 percent among likely voters.

Battles between moderate Democrats and progressives were a key fixture of Democratic primaries, as competing factions within the party argued about the best way to win back GOP-held seats. One side believes that the path to victory runs through more moderate candidates that can appeal to the middle, while the other argues that progressive candidates will mobilize the party's base and the authenticity will bring others along too.

Both these districts have been reaches to some degree for Democrats—President Trump won Hunter's district by 15 points and Bacon's by 3 points in 2016 respectively. 

Democrats had initially been bullish on flipping the Nebraska seat, with moderates lined up behind former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford. Eastman scored a major upset by defeating Ashford in a major victory for progressives, but one that Republicans have since used to argue she's too liberal for the district. 

A Democratic victory in Hunter's seat had always been seen as a tougher battle considering the hard GOP lean. Establishment Democrats had been pushing for former Navy SEAL Josh Butner in the primary, but Butner lost to the more progressive Campa-Najjar. Hunter's indictment could provide Democrats with a better shot in that district, but the poll suggests the Democrat still needs to close the gap. 

Ali Vitali

Hillary Clinton to campaign with Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum to boost gubernatorial bid

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will campaign with Florida Democratic hopeful Andrew Gillum, the party's nominee for governor, his campaign announced Thursday.

In a brief statement, Gillum said he was "honored" to have Clinton stump with him because she "knows just what's at stake in this election—affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children—and that the choice in this election could not be clearer."

Gillum stunned political watchers last month when he won the Democratic nomination amid a crowded field. He rose to the top of a crowded primary field, running with a progressive message and earning the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders.

The Tallahassee mayor is taking on Trump-anointed Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis. Recent polls have shown Gillum solidifying a lead with several weeks to go until Election Day. This week, the NBC News/Marist poll found Gillum with 48 percent support from likely voters to DeSantis's 43 percent.

Republicans have already seized on the Sanders endorsement to bolster attacks that Gillum is a "socialist." That Clinton, who narrowly lost the state in 2016, will join Gillum on the trail could further fuel attacks that Gillum is "too liberal" for Florida, as DeSantis has previously said.

Ben Kamisar

Pro-Trump super PAC drops first ad in NY-22

America First Action, which promotes candidates who back President Trump's agenda, is out with a new spot attacking Democrat Anthony Brindisi as an "Albany politician" too liberal for voters to choose in his race against Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney. 

The spot, the first for the group in this race, is a negative spot aimed at Brindisi that doesn't mention either Tenney or Trump. 

"Meet liberal Anthony Brindisi, another Albany politician who thinks government knows best," the ad says. 

It goes onto accuse Brindisi of "supporting socialized-style single-payer" health care while at the state legislature and for backing a bill "making it easier for illegal immigrants to go to college on New York taxpayers' dime."

The spot closes by linking Brindisi to both New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. 

America First has already booked $390,000 of television time in the state, and a spokesperson for the group told NBC News it expects to spend a total of $542,000 in the district, including on television, digital spots, mail pieces and other spending. 

The attacks in the ad echo those levied by Tenney and her allies during the campaign.

While Brindisi voted for a single-payer program while in the New York legislature, he's said he doesn't support a siimlar plan at the national level yet. He told a New York NPR affiliate in August that he preferred to work on other health care fixes before discussing whether single-payer could work on a large scale. 

He also helped to sponsor a state version of the DREAM Act, which gives undocumented immigrants access to financial aid. Tenney's campaign blasted the vote earlier this year in a statement as a vote to "put illegal immigrants first."

Both Tenney and Brindisi are locked in a tough fight in one of New York's most competitive congressional districts. A Siena College poll last month found the race within the margin of error, with Brindisi holding a slight, 2-point lead. 

Ben Kamisar

Coons: Democrats could investigate Kavanaugh if they flip Senate

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wouldn't rule out Democrats further investigating the sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh if the party is able to take control of Congress after the November elections.

"If he's confirmed, and these allegation are not treated fully and fairly and investigated, then there will be a cloud over Judge Kavanaugh's service on the Supreme Court," he said.

When host Katy Tur followed up by noting that Coons didn't dismiss the idea of a future investigation, Coons replied: "That's right. I did not say no."

Coons took issue with comments from Republicans who have labeled the allegations as part of a "smear campaign," rhetoric used by both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. He said that language is "not what's appropriate" and argued that the reaction proves why "so many victims of sexual abuse and harassment don't come forward."

Kavanaugh was first accused of sexual assault earlier this month by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says the incident took place while they were both high school students. And on Sunday, the New Yorker publicized another allegation, from Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate who says he exposed himself to her at a party.

The judge has vigorously denied both allegations, saying in an interview with Fox News slated to air Monday evening that he would not step aside from the nomination.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process and we're looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity, my lifelong record — my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me what I was 14 years old," Kavanaugh told Fox News.

On Monday, Republican staffers on the Senate Judiciary Committee reached out to Ramirez's attorney for a preliminary inquiry. But it's unclear whether she will testify in front of Congress, like Blasey Ford is on Thursday.

Hannah Coulter

NBC News/ WSJ Poll: Just 19 percent of voters view socialism positively

Despite some well-publicized victories by self-described Democratic socialists in Democratic primary races up and down the ballot this midterm cycle, fewer than one in five Americans have a positive view of socialism, according to a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey, which included 900 registered voters, found that fully half of voters — 52 percent — have a negative view of socialism, compared with just 19 percent who view it positively.

But when asked about their feelings towards capitalism, 52 percent of voters said they felt positively, while just 18 percent said they view it negatively.

Rhetoric about the progressive embrace of Democratic socialism intensified in 2016, when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) competitively challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016. Sanders repeatedly referred to himself as a Democratic socialist, describing the movement as one that embraces government that "works for all and not just the few."

That view struck a chord with many of his supporters—and his policy arguments, including slamming the proportion of wealth in the hands of the richest 1 percent of Americans and advocating for a Medicare-for-all program, resonated particularly with younger voters. 

This cycle, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of Democratic Socialists of America who has similar policy views to Sanders, defeated an incumbent Republican to win the Democratic nomination in New York’s 14th Congressional District. She's expected to cruise to victory in November in a safe district and join Congress next year. 

Still, the share of Democrats with a positive view of socialism remains fairly low, with just a third (33 percent) seeing it favorably. Another 27 percent of Democrats say they have negative views of socialism, while 36 percent remain neutral.

Among Republicans, 83 percent have a negative view of socialism compared with just 6 percent who view it positively.

In contrast, seventy percent of Republican voters and 40 percent of Democratic voters feel positively about capitalism. About one-in-five Democrats (22 percent) view capitalism negatively.

Among Democrats who feel positively about socialism, a plurality — 33 percent — are under 35, compared with just 19 percent who are seniors.

Democrats viewing socialism positively are also overwhelmingly white. More than seven-in-ten (71 percent) are white, compared with just nine percent who are Latino and 15 percent who are black.

In the next six weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, competing economic philosophies will dominate debate landscapes.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted September 16-19 of 900 voters. Approximately half of respondents were reached by cell phone. The margin of error for the poll was plus-minus 3.3 percent.

 

House battlefield polling update

Thanks to the fascination with the race for the House, there's been a rash of solid, early and independent polling of key congressional races. 

Democrats will need to net a flip of at least 23 seats to take control of the House majority after the November elections. And as you've seen from our battlefield analysis, Democrats have significantly more offensive opportunities than Democrats do. 

Here's a round-up of what some of the independent polling from this month shows in the NBC Political Unit's "Top 25" pickup opportunities, as well as results from the "Next 25" for Democrats and the top GOP pickup opportunities. 

Just one or two recent data points in each race won't tell the whole story—the margin-of-error in most of these surveys hovers around 5 percentage points and some campaigns have released their own internal polling showing tighter margins. 

But the independent polls provide a helpful glimpse at how the race for the majority is shaping up at this point.  

Top 25 

In the 13 races polled, Republicans lead in seven districts, Democrats lead in five, and the candidates are tied in one. 

Next 25

In the nine races polled, Republicans lead in seven, Democrats lead in one, and NJ-07 has two polls with differing top-lines. 

Best GOP pickup opportunities

Biden: 'More than one way' to change the political climate

As Joe Biden steps up campaigning for Democrats across the country ahead of the midterm elections, every statement is being dissected for potential clues about whether he will launch a run for president in 2020. But it was his wife may have offered the biggest hint Friday.

Asked by NBC’s Craig Melvin what she would say if her husband came to her in the coming months and said he wanted to be president, Jill Biden offered this: "I'd say, ‘Joe, you would make a great president. But let’s think about it.'" 

Both Bidens, in an interview on "Today" to discuss Friday’s Biden Cancer Summit, reflected on how their son’s death of brain cancer influenced the former vice president’s decision not to run in 2016, and may still be a factor in 2020.

"I regret not being president. But it was the right decision," Joe Biden said, a sentiment his wife immediately echoed. 

"No man or woman should go out and say I’m running for president unless they can look you in the eye and say you have my whole heart, my whole soul and all my emotion," he said. "Beau has left a gigantic hole in our hearts, for our whole family."

Joe Biden said that he "desperately want[ed] to change the landscape" in the country now, but that "there’s more than one way to do it."

"There’s a lot of really talented people we have out there: Kamala Harris, you got Cory Booker, you’ve got the former [governor] of Massachusetts. You’ve got a lot of talented people," he said. "We have to stop this degradation of the system that’s going on. That’s why I’m campaigning all over the country."

Biden predicted Democrats would not only win back the House, but also the U.S. Senate this year. This month he has campaigned for candidates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan. Next week he’s expected to travel to South Carolina – one of the first four states in the presidential nominating process and a potentially significant one for him.

"If there were a primary here next week in South Carolina, and Joe Biden were in the primary, he would win it — going away," Rep. James Clyburn, the longtime Democratic congressman from South Carolina, told NBC in June.  

