Tennessee Dem highlights praise from Corker, other supportive Republicans in new Senate ad

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen, D-Tenn., is looking to build some bipartisan appeal with a new digital ad campaign that highlights "what Republicans are saying about Phil Bredesen."

The 60 second spot is a compilation of praise from Tennessee Republicans like political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes, Sen. Bob Corker, Rep. Chuck Fleischman, former state Rep. Debra Maggart and former GOP administration aide Bill Phillips. The campaign will be targeting independent and Republican voters with the six-figure buy.

Even after Corker endorsed Republican Rep. Marsha Blckburn's campaign, after a brief flirtation with foregoing retirement and running again when she emerged as the frontrunner to replace him, Corker has spoken highly of Bredesen.

This is the first time Bredesen's campaign is using that praise in paid advertising.

"Phil Bredesen is a friend of mine, okay. I have worked with him for 23 years. We worked together to bring the Titans to our state," Corker says in video from an April interview used in the new ad.

"When I became a senator and he was governor, we brought Volkswagen to our state. And he was a very good mayor, very good governor, very good businessperson."

Blackburn's camp has sought to push back against Bredesen's bipartisan claims by pointing to her support of President Trump and arguing that the Democrat will be too in line with his own party leadership to represent the conservative state.