Philadelphia calls off St. Patrick’s Day parade as first case reported

Three TSA officers at San Jose airport test positive Three security officers at the international airport in San Jose, California, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness, the TSA said Tuesday. "The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home,” The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. The officers worked at Mineta San Jose International Airport, which is in Santa Clara County. "Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," the TSA said. Santa Clara County has seen 45 positive tests, and the increase in cases that could be instances of community spread prompted health officials there to ban mass gatherings of 1,000 or more people for three weeks. One person died in Santa Clara County Monday morning, the health department said. Share this -







More than 1,400 have disembarked from Grand Princess cruise ship More than 1,400 people have disembarked from the Grand Princess cruise ship, the vessel that was delayed off the coast of California after it was linked to the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the cruise company said Tuesday evening. There were 3,533 people aboard the ship — including 2,422 guests and 1,111 employees — when it returned from Hawaii to California last week, the cruise company has said. Princess Cruises said that as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1,406 people had disembarked. The ship was delayed for testing after several people from a voyage in mid-February tested positive for COVID-19, including one who died last week in Placer County. On Friday, tests that were flown to the ship came back positive for 21 people aboard, which included 19 crew and two passengers. On Monday people began disembarking, and California officials have said that 407 people disembarked then. Officials have said that those disembarking would be subject to a 14-day quarantine, many of them at military bases. Disembarking all of the passengers "will be a multiple day process," Princess Cruises said. Grand Princess cruise passengers describe coronavirus lockdown March 10, 2020 03:28 Share this -







U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 More than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus have now been diagnosed in the U.S. The states with the greatest number of cases are Washington (271), New York (173), California (159) and Massachusetts (92). The numbers are sure to continue to rise before the outbreak is brought under control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a news conference Tuesday. The first U.S. case was announced Jan. 21. Share this -







MGM Resorts temporarily closing Vegas buffets Las Vegas casino and hotel company MGM Resorts said Tuesday that it was temporarily closing buffets at seven properties on the Las Vegas Strip. The buffets will be closed at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur starting Sunday, a spokesman said in a statement. "These changes are temporary and will be evaluated on a weekly basis," Brian Ahern, director of media relations for MGM Resorts International said. The statement does not explicitly say whether the move was prompted by the novel coronavirus, but it comes amid a growing number of cases in the U.S. The company last week said in a statement that it was closely monitoring the coronavirus and has "taken measures to combat the potential impacts on our resorts and facilities," which includes enhanced cleaning procedures and the placement of hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas. Wynn Las Vegas has said that effective Wednesday its buffet "will have stationed culinary staff at each food station to serve our guests, which eliminates the need for guests to touch serving utensils," and that its staff is routinely cleaning all surfaces and has hand sanitizing stations at the entrance, the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported. Share this -







'Dr. Phil' and 'Wendy Williams' are latest shows to cancel live audiences "Dr. Phil" and "The Wendy Williams Show" on Tuesday became the latest television shows to announce they would not have live audiences because of the spread of novel coronavirus. Both shows will remain on air, but without live audiences. "The health of our audience members, staff and crew are the priority," Carla Pennington, executive producer of the "Dr. Phil" show, said. On Monday, "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" made a similar move. Warner Bros., which tapes the "The Ellen Degeneres Show," said it is "asking all guests to confirm that neither they nor any member of their household have traveled within the past three weeks to or through a location that has been deemed 'Level 3' by the CDC." pic.twitter.com/pM3yZEitZU — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 10, 2020 Share this -





