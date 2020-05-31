Philadelphia community comes out to clean up amid looting

Senator says he will try to end transfer of military weapons to police Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted Sunday that he wants to stop the transfer of military equipment to police departments. Police watchdogs have warned for the years about the militarization of police departments. Former President Barack Obama attempted to reform the military-to-police pipeline of equipment. President Donald Trump reversed those efforts in 2017. That included the transfer of heavily armored vehicles. "I will be introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to discontinue the program that transfers military weaponry to local police departments," Schatz tweeted. I will be introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to discontinue the program that transfers military weaponry to local police departments. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 31, 2020 Share this -







NYPD top terrorism cop says anarchist groups worked to orchestrate damage, violence On Sunday night, New York's top terrorism cop, Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller, detailed his office's analysis and investigation into why the New York City protests have become so violent and damaging at times. "No. 1, before the protests began," Miller said, "organizers of certain anarchist groups set out to raise bail money and people who would be responsible to be raising bail money, they set out to recruit medics and medical teams with gear to deploy in anticipation of violent interactions with police." Miller said that a review of 686 arrests since Thursday found that one of out of seven were from outside New York City, including Iowa, Nevada, Texas and a number of other states. Read the full story here.







Crowds in Washington, D.C., chant 'No justice, no peace' H Street. Huge crowd. We can hear flash bangs or loud fireworks being set off. The crowd is too thick to tell much more. pic.twitter.com/tw9sas8vaR — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 31, 2020







Biden visits protest site, tours damage in Delaware Former Vice President Joe Biden visited the site of George Floyd protests in Delaware on Sunday — just the second time he's been seen in public in more than two months. The apparent Democratic presidential nominee toured stores that had been damaged in the protests with Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and posted video on Instagram posing for pictures with passersby. He also tweeted a picture of himself kneeling and speaking with a young African-American man. They were both wearing face coverings. We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us.



As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020 "We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us," the former vice president wrote in a post on Medium. Biden also released a statement just after midnight Sunday morning, calling the protests "right and necessary" while urging peaceful demonstrations over violence. The unannounced visit was the second time Biden has been seen publicly in the past week. He visited a local war memorial in New Castle, Del., on Memorial Day.







Customs and Border Protection is deploying agents to confront 'lawless' protesters, acting commissioner says Customs and Border Protection is deploying officers, agents and "aviation assets" across the country to help authorities confront "lawless" protesters, the agency's acting commissioner, Mark Morgan, said Sunday. Morgan said in a tweet that the announcement came after requests from federal, state and local authorities. It wasn't immediately clear where the agency was deploying to or what Morgan meant by "aviation assets." A spokesman didn't respond to a request for clarification. The agency confirmed Friday that it used a drone during protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis to help with "situational awareness" through live video. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the American Civil Liberties Union denounced the agency's use of the aircraft, saying that "no government agency should be facilitating the over-policing of the black community." Morgan said the agency "carries out its mission nationwide, not just at the border."







Federal officer killed in Oakland during George Floyd protest identified Authorities on Sunday identified a contract federal officer who was shot to death in Oakland last week while working security during a protest over the killing of George Floyd. The FBI's San Francisco field office said in a statement that the officer, Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died after someone fired at him from a vehicle. A second officer who was with Underwood was injured in the Friday night shooting at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland, the FBI said. That officer has not been identified nor have any suspects. The officers were working for the Federal Protective Service, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security that tries to prevent terrorists and other criminals from targeting government infrastructure. The FBI said it has not determined a motive for the shooting. Read the full story here






