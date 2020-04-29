Philadelphia mayor asks residents not to flush PPE Philadelphia officials say they’ve got a real problem with clogged pipes — and it’s all coming to a head because people can’t stop flushing PPE down the toilet. After weeks of life under stay at home orders, Mayor Jim Kenney urged residents on Tuesday to properly dispose of used masks, gloves, and disinfectant wipes. “This is taking a toll on our water treatment infrastructure and residents own private property,” he said. All that extra waste is causing 12 times more clogging than normal, according to the water department. At least 19 facilities have been impacted by the PPE waste, leaving workers to sort through about 100 pounds of it per month — the same amount that’s usually processed in an entire year. If you love Philly, do the right thing: put used gloves and masks in the trash when you are done using them, not on our sidewalks and streets. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0UE7Hlb6rd — Philadelphia Water (@PhillyH2O) April 27, 2020 Share this -







Florida to begin lifting stay-at-home order on Monday People walk down the beach on April 19, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Sam Greenwood / Getty Images Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan Wednesday to lift the state's stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus crisis that he called "safe, smart, and step-by-step." The plan will go into effect on Monday in every county except Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties, where most of the Covid-19 cases in the state have been reported, DeSantis said. But before DeSantis released any details, he took a swipe at the "doom and gloom" media and critics who faulted him for the state's slow response to the unfolding crisis. Read the full story here. Share this -





