Photo: Auto plant workers in Wuhan return to jobs Employees eat during lunch break at a Dongfeng Honda auto plant in Wuhan, China on Monday. People in central China, where the COVID-19 coronavirus was first detected, are now allowed to go back to work and public transport has restarted, as some normality slowly returns after a two-month lockdown. AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Greta Thunberg self-isolates after experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HwpQkJqrc/?igshid=18dirbzxb0bx3 Thunberg and her dad experienced coronavirus-like symptoms after traveling in Central Europe and are now isolating themselves for 2 weeks in a separate apartment. Last week, Sweden's Public Health Agency stopped testing all possible cases and advised that anyone who experienced symptoms to stay at home and practice social distancing. Thunberg reported that she did not get tested for coronavirus, but has since fully recovered. "Follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus," she said. "And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need.#COVID #flattenthecurve" Share this -







Poland unleashes vodka on the virus The Polish government has deployed a weapon in the fight against the coronavirus: confiscated black market vodka. Known locally as “bimber,” some 500,000 liters of the high-powered liquid will be used as a disinfectant, the National Office of the Public Prosecutor said. It's worth noting, however, that vodka is generally not considered an effective killer of microbes. Vodka was invented in Poland, and the authorities crack down routinely on the hundreds of illegal distilleries operating in the countryside. Share this -







Harvard president and his wife test positive for coronavirus Harvard President Larry Bacow and his wife Adele tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced in a statement on Tuesday. Bacow said they have been completely limiting their contact with others since March 14. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday a stay-at-home advisory for the state's 7 million residents. President Larry Bacow and his wife Adele have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated at home https://t.co/xbHgJBnN3i — Harvard University (@Harvard) March 24, 2020 Share this -







UK reports highest daily deaths, surging over 25% in total number The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has risen by 87 in the past 24 hours, according to the country's Department of Health. There are now 422 patients who have died from coronavirus and 8,077 confirmed cases. On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a 3-week national lockdown in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Share this -







Introducing our new project: Coronavirus Confessions 🗣️ Share your anonymous stories about childcare, pet care, dating, friendships, supplies and more in our latest confessions series: https://t.co/BJyavK5F3w pic.twitter.com/itO5lBupsQ — Anna Brand (@thebrandedgirl) March 24, 2020 Share this -







Dow surges by 1,700 points as hopes rise that economic stimulus bill will pass Wall Street soared on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging by 1,700 points as lawmakers appeared to be closing in on the $2 trillion stimulus package. The measure would reportedly include $350 billion for small businesses and $240 billion in relief for health care, including $75 billion that would be allocated to hospitals directly; $11 billion for the development of vaccines, treatments and other preparedness needs; and $4.5 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unemployment insurance benefits included in the bill would give recipients 100 percent of their salary. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 1,773 points by midday, or more than 9 percent. The S&P 500 was up almost by around 8.25 percent, with the Nasdaq up by almost 7 percent. Traders have pinned their hopes on the government's fiscal stimulus plan after emergency crisis action from the Federal Reserve failed to soothe markets. Share this -







Lady Gaga delays sixth studio album, citing coronavirus Lady Gaga announced Tuesday that she would delay the release of her sixth studio album "Chromatica." In a post on Twitter and Instagram, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer wrote that she didn't feel right releasing an album "with all that is going on during this global pandemic." "It is important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic," Gaga wrote. The singer had already postponed a dozen dates of her Las Vegas residency "Enigma," and revealed in the post that she had planned a surprise set for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which was also postponed. Gaga assured her fans, despite the delay, that the album is still coming: "I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME!" Share this -





