Photo: Drive-in theater at a New York diner Patrons watch The Greatest Showman at the Bel Aire diner parking lot Monday night in Queens, N.Y. The Bel Aire diner in Astoria has created a drive-in movie theater in the parking lot behind the restaurant with room for 45 socially distanced cars. Patrons pay $32 a vehicle and can order diner food to their car. Timothy Fadek







States are trying to lure the Republican National Convention away from North Carolina After President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, North Carolina because of potential coronavirus health restrictions, other states are offering themselves as alternatives. "With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention. We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump !" Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted on Tuesday. The Florida Republican Party was quicker on the draw, tweeting a statement Monday from state party chair Joe Gruters offering Trump's new home state as an alternative to North Carolina. Read the full story here.







German Muslims gather in mall parking lot to celebrate Eid safely German Muslims gathered in a mall parking lot to celebrate Eid while social distancing on Sunday. Videos and photos posted on social media showed dozens of men and women wearing masks and praying together at an IKEA parking lot near Frankfurt. Men and women wearing masks were seen entering the parking lot, a Facebook video showed, and praying together while keeping at a distance. Colorful prayer rugs could be spotted from the distance.







Feds charge used car salesman and "the Mask Man" in COVID-19 schemes New York federal prosecutors have charged two men, a used car salesman and a pharmacist who dubbed himself "the Mask Man," in separate schemes to inflate the prices of personal protective equipment used to guard against COVID-19. The pharmacist, Richard Schirripa, 66, is accused of selling $200,000 worth of N-95 respirator masks at a 50% markup. "I feel like a drug dealer standing out here," Schirripa told an undercover officer as he sold masks from his car, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The licensed pharmacist from Fort Salonga had already been on law enforcement's radar after he allegedly made false statements to the DEA about destroying and selling opioids from the recent closure of his pharmacy in January and February. Read the full story here.







Pence's press secretary Katie Miller returns to work after recovering from coronavirus Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller returned to work Tuesday after three negative coronavirus tests, Miller announced on Twitter. Miller was the second White House staff member known to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. "Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support," Miller said. "I couldn't have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife." Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn't have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 26, 2020







New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to allow graduation ceremonies The class of 2020 will have the chance to celebrate graduating, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. "Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance," the governor said in a tweet. The Department of Education and the Secretary of Higher Education will release guidance on Wednesday. For graduating classes that are too large to accommodate the governor's rule that no more than 25 people can gather outdoor, schools may have to hold multiple ceremonies. "We want them to celebrate and to be celebrated by their family, friends and educators who helped get them there," Murphy said.







Memorial Day weekend draws large crowds across the country As states around the country ease up on coronavirus lockdowns, Memorial Day weekend festivities seemed to attract large crowds with many people flocking to beaches, bars and other public spaces while forgoing social distancing and face mask rules. Crowds were spotted at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, beaches in Maryland, New Jersey and Florida, as well as a packed pool party in Houston. Read the full story here.






