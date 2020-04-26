Photo: Getting drinks in Shanghai Hector Retamal / AFP - Getty Images A man waits at the bar while patrons dance in Shanghai on April 26, 2020. Share this -







Arkansas family adopts 2-year-old boy over Zoom Two-year-old Jaden was adopted by an Arkansas family over Zoom video chat. Kimberly Wieneke An Arkansas family adopted their 2-year-old son via a video conferencing service after courts moved hearings online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Wieneke family, who resides in Fort Smith, Arkansas, first took in 2-year-old Jaden as a foster child in May 2019. When he was put up for adoption in February, the family jumped at the opportunity to make Jaden a permanent part of their family. "In my heart, I already knew I wanted him," Kimberly Wieneke told NBC affiliate KNWA. The Wieneke family had big plans for Jaden's adoption, scheduled for April 16, but the pandemic changed the celebration. The ceremony would now take place online via a Zoom video call.







New York state sees drop in daily deaths, Cuomo talks reopening strategy Cuomo on reopening: Multi-state coordination is 'vital' to downstate New York April 26, 2020 03:43 New York added another 367 people to the coronavirus death for a total of 16,966, not including presumptive deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday. The 367 deaths is a steep drop from the 437 daily deaths reported on Saturday. Cuomo says the amount of new people who have been hospitalized with the virus, another key metric, has also fallen to just above 1,000. He says the reopening plan is for construction and manufacturing business with low risk of spread to open first. Then, in a second phase businesses that are more essential with lower risk will reopen and he says he's asking businesses for ideas on this. Between each phase there will be a two week pause to monitor the effects of those openings. But Cuomo added a caveat, saying there will be no attractions or openings that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area.







'Outrageous,' 'irresponsible': Governors slam McConnell over bankruptcy comments Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves Capitol Hill on April 16, 2020. Tom Brenner / Reuters file Governors on Sunday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for saying this week he would prefer states to be able to declare bankruptcy rather than provide hundreds of billions in relief as state and local government revenue dries up. On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called McConnell's suggestion "outrageous" and "incredibly dangerous." She doesn't "think that the vast majority of governors in this country, Republican and Democratic, would agree with him." Also on "This Week," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and co-chair of the National Governors Association, said he thought McConnell "probably would regret making that comment the other day." Read the full story here.







Louisiana pastor on house arrest after refusing to limit church services amid pandemic Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana, leaves the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on April 21, 2020. Gerald Herbert / AP A Louisiana pastor who defied state orders against large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic has been placed under house arrest. Tony Spell, of Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central, has been fitted with an ankle bracelet and placed under house after he would not promise to maintain social distancing, his attorney confirmed Sunday. Spell has admitted to violating Louisiana's mandate to avoid large gatherings by hosting church services. Joseph Long, Spell's attorney, told NBC News in a statement that Spell lived 50 yards from his church, which still planned to host services Sunday. Long characterized the judge's order as forcing Spell to stop "preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to his congregation." Read the full story here.







All virus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged, China says The city of Wuhan — where the global pandemic began — has no remaining cases in its hospitals, Chinese health officials said on Sunday. "The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country," National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing. The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56 percent of the national total. The city had 3,869 fatalities as of Sunday, or 84 percent of China's total death toll. While the city is now relaxing restrictions after months of strict lockdown, residents of Wuhan are still being tested regularly for the virus, according to Reuters.







Pope Francis stresses combating malaria must continue as world also fights COVID-19 Pope Francis is stressing that efforts to combat malaria must continue even as the world fights COVID-19. Concern has been rising that while the world is focused on the pandemic, people suffering from other illnesses could receive less attention. Francis added his voice to that chorus of concern. "While we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, we must also continue our efforts to prevent and treat malaria, which threatens billions of people in many countries," he said during his Sunday blessing. The World Health Organization has said severe disruptions to anti-malaria campaigns, using insecticide-treated netting against mosquitoes, coupled with difficulties in accessing medicine could lead to a doubling in the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa this year compared to 2018.







America needs universal COVID-19 testing. Here's how we'll get there. One of the keys to reopening the economy is having enough tests to diagnose coronavirus infections, with the goal being to quickly identify new cases, isolate them, and track down others who may have been exposed. "We've done such a good job of social distancing that we expect the rate of immunity to be quite low, which means we would expect there to be, over the course of the next several months, periodic outbreaks of the disease," said Dr. Christopher Woods, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Duke University. "But now we hope to have the diagnostic tools and the public health tools to contain those outbreaks as they occur." Coronavirus testing in the United States has been slow from the start and we're still only testing roughly a million people a week. Though President Donald Trump said Thursday that we're doing a "great job" on testing, public health experts have said the number of people tested should be far higher before social distancing eases up — anywhere from 3 million to 30 million a week, to 20 million or more a day. Read the whole story here.






