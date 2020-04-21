Photo: Healthcare worker cheers on others in NYC A healthcare worker at the Brooklyn Hospital Center reacts as residents and members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) cheer at 7:00pm amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brooklyn, New York on April 20, 2020. Lucas Jackson / Reuters Share this -







Munich's Oktoberfest cancelled due to coronavirus concerns German officials canceled Oktoberfest on Tuesday amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus. "The risk is simply too high," said the head of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, about the Munich festival in a statement. The 187th annual event was due to be held from September 19 to October 4. It attracts as many as 6 million visitors donning traditional lederhosen and drinking beer. Organizers said that they expect next year's festival will see "a particularly beautiful and intensive celebration" to make up for it. Share this -







Tom Brady busted while working out at closed Tampa park Tom Brady has been working out — but outside in a Florida park that's off-limits because of the coronavirus epidemic. The person who spotted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback in the Tampa park wasn't there for an autograph, she was a city worker telling him it was closed, Tampa's mayor said. Mayor Jane Castor said in a live Facebook video chat Monday that with city parks closed, park staff have been visiting the sites to ensure that people weren't engaging in contact sports or other activities that violate social distancing measures that health experts say are key to slowing the virus' spread. Read the full story here. Share this -







West Virginia plan to test all nursing home residents, staff, begins West Virginia's effort to test all residents and staff of the state's nursing homes for the coronavirus illness COVID-19 began Monday, the governor said. The effort has been called the first of its kind in the nation. Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order mandating the testing Friday. Nursing home residents can be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Justice said he believes that testing could be completed within a week. "We’re going to have real, live data that we hope will help us to isolate and treat people, even those who may not have symptoms yet," he said in a statement. NBC News reported last week that coronavirus deaths in long-term care facilities across the country had risen to 5,670, according to state health data. The rise was reported to have been driven by huge increases in hard-hit states like New York, where more than 2 percent of nursing home residents have died of the virus. Share this -





