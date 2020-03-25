Photo: Long line for testing in New York People wait in line Wednesday to get tested for COVID-19 at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. John Minchillo / AP Share this -







Rep. Katie Porter self-quarantines with fever, awaiting coronavirus test results U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced Wednesday she's suffering from a 100-degree temperature and has been tested for coronavirus. The freshman lawmaker is awaiting the results. Porter won election in 2018 in the 45th Congressional District in Orange County, once a fortress for conservatives and the Republican Party. Now all six of the country's congressional seats are held by Democrats. Over the weekend, I had a fever over 100.4 degrees. As instructed, I continued to isolate in my bedroom and phoned my provider. I carefully followed all instructions to visit my doctor and received a test for COVID-19. I am waiting for results. (3/4) — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020







Gov. Cuomo's office says Senate coronavirus bill is 'gross political manipulation' New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the $2 trillion stimulus bill negotiated by the Senate is "terrible," and his office argues it's because New Yorkers will be stuck with a bigger bill than other states. "The gross political manipulation is obvious," said Dani Lever, Cuomo's communication director. The coronavirus crisis could blow a hole in the state's budget as big as $15 billion, Cuomo told reporters Wednesday. And only a fraction of that amount is going to be reimbursed to the state by the Senate bill, Lever said. "Based on initial reports, New York State government gets approximately $3.1 billion. As a percent of our total state budget — 1.9% — it is the second lowest amount in the nation. Literally 48 states get a higher percentage in funding than New York State," Lever said in a statement after Cuomo's remarks. He pointed to states with less COVID-19 cases — and more Republican voters — as evidence. "This is despite the fact that New York State is incurring the greatest costs as we have the highest number of cases in the country. New York State has 30 times the number of cases as Texas's 1,031," Lever said. "For example, Wyoming, which only has 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases, is getting 17.1 percent of their budget as a payment from the federal government."







Idaho issues stay-at-home order Gov. Brad Little announced a stay-at-home order for Idaho on Wednesday and signed an extreme emergency declaration. The order says residents must self-isolate, close non-essential businesses and it will last at least 21 days as the country combats the coronavirus pandemic. Little's order asks residents to limit their travel and use of public transit while maintaining good hygiene. Essential needs, such as grocery shopping and outdoor activity, are permitted so long as residents practice social distancing in accordance with guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. @GovernorLittle issues statewide stay-home order, signs extreme emergency declaration pic.twitter.com/vEEhRsDVDx — IDAHO.gov (@IDAHOgov) March 25, 2020







Pentagon orders no troop movements for 60 days All U.S. troop movements overseas will halt for 60 days because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to defense officials. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed an order halting the movements on Wednesday. The order states troops overseas cannot move back to the U.S. and troops in the U.S. cannot move overseas for two months. It applies to uniformed military, civilians and dependents.







Bindi Irwin marries at Australia Zoo with no guests due to coronavirus pandemic Bindi Irwin with fiance Chandler Powell at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner on Nov. 9, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images file Bindi Irwin went ahead with her wedding at the Australia Zoo to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, though with major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Irwin, 21, said on social media Wednesday that the couple chose to go ahead with the wedding that had been planned for almost a year but didn't have any guests in an effort to keep everyone safe. The wildlife conservationist said it was a "very difficult decision" for them. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos," Irwin said. "Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history." Read the full story here.







Pink eye may be a rare symptom The new coronavirus can spread through the eyes, prompting the world's largest association of eye doctors to urge its members to be aware of the warning signs in patients. The pathogen may cause pink eye, or conjunctivitis — inflammation of the clear tissue covering the white part of the eye — in about 1-3 percent of infected people, the American Academy of Ophthalmology said in an updated alert Tuesday. Virus particles have been found in eye secretions, it previously warned, but a study published Wednesday suggests the risk of virus transmission through tears is low. Read more







1 million in California file for unemployment as state feels economic hit of coronavirus One million Californians filed unemployment claims this month, as America's most populous state braces for an economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday. In addition to the unemployment data, Gov. Gavin Newsom also revealed that: At least 2,535 Californians have tested positive for the deadly virus, up 17 percent from 24 hours ago;

Those positive cases include 37 people who are 17 or younger;

At least 66,800 tests have been conducted so far in the state;

While the elderly are particularly vulnerable, about 51 percent of those California cases are of people between the ages of 18 and 49;

The coronavirus has taken the lives of 53 Californians, as of Wednesday morning.

Four of the state's five biggest banks, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Citibank and Chase, have all agreed to 90-day mortgage waivers - and Bank of America 30 days - for borrowers impacted by the coronavirus. Families should not lose their homes because of COVID-19. Very pleased that Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan, and US Bank have agreed to a 90 day grace period for mortgage payments for those impacted by #COVID19.



A big sigh of relief for millions of CA families. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 25, 2020






