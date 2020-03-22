Photo: The scene in New Delhi A man wearing a mask rides a motorcycle on a deserted road in New Delhi, India, on Sunday. The Indian government has placed dozens of districts with confirmed coronavirus cases on lockdown until March 31. Yawar Nazir / Getty Images Share this -







Grandson, grandfather meet for first time through glass due to coronavirus concerns It was an unusual meeting for three generations of one family in Ireland amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A photo posted on Twitter showed baby Faolán, held by his father Micheal Gallachoir, meeting his granddad for the first time through the glass of a window to observe social distancing rules. Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 21, 2020 Faolán was born on March 14. His mother, Emma, went into labor on Friday morning, which was the first day of a semi-lockdown in Ireland, Gallachoir told NBC News. The family was told by the hospital to not come into contact with anyone and not have any visitors to avoid spreading the virus. The grandfather arrived on Saturday to see his first grandchild, but could only meet him through the window. z Ireland has confirmed 785 coronavirus cases and three deaths so far.







38 people test positive for coronavirus in New York City jails At least 38 people tested positive for coronavirus in New York City's jails, according to the Associated Press. "It is likely these people have been in hundreds of housing areas and common areas over recent weeks and have been in close contact with many other people in custody and staff," Board of Correction interim chairwoman Jacqueline Sherman said in a letter seen by AP. Sherman warned cases could soon skyrocket for this reason. Many of the cases are at the Riker's Island Jail and nearby facilities, according to AP. Among the 38 who tested positive, 21 of them are in custody, 12 are Department of Correction employees and five are Correctional Health Services employees. Dozens of people are currently being monitored in the prison's quarantine units, Sherman said. The news comes as New York City alone had 6,211 cases as of Saturday, and the state is seeing a 15 percent hospitalization rate among coronavirus cases.







Spain reports 394 new coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,720 Spain has reported 394 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 1,720, country's health officials said Sunday. Spain has so far confirmed 28,572 coronavirus cases, of which 1,785 require intensive care. The country is grappling with Europe's second-worst coronavirus outbreak after Italy.







Italian doctor at epicenter of outbreak warns the world to act now Inside hard-hit Italian hospital as coronavirus death toll surges March 21, 2020 02:12 An Italian doctor treating patients at the center of the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe has issued a stark warning to other countries yet hit by the full force of the pandemic: lock down. "We know what happens," Dr. Emanuela Catenacci told told British broadcaster Sky News as she took a break from treating patients in an intensive care ward in the Cremona Hospital in Lombardy. "Don't think it is happening here and it can't happen everywhere else … because it will." The death toll in Italy jumped by 793 to 4,825 on Saturday, by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago in this country. Last week, the number of those killed in Italy's outbreak surpassed those who died in China, where the disease first emerged late last year. Read the full story here.







Pope Francis to hold special service to pray for end of coronavirus pandemic Pope Francis will host a special service to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic later this week. The pope announced the service during Sunday mass saying that as "humanity trembles with the threat of the pandemic," he will preside over a prayer at St Peter's Square in Vatican City in the evening of Friday, March 27, inviting Catholics from around the world to join him spiritually. "Let's make our closeness be felt by the loneliest and most experienced people," the pope said. "Our closeness to doctors, health workers, nurses and volunteers. Our closeness to the authorities who must take tough measures, but for our own good. Our closeness to the policemen, to the soldiers who always try to maintain order on the road, so that the things the government asks to do, for the good of all of us, are accomplished." The prayer will be broadcast live, the Holy See Press Office later said. Italy, hit hardest by the coronavirus epidemic in Europe, reached the highest daily death toll record on Saturday, with 793 deaths in 24 hours.







Iran's Supreme Leader says country rejected U.S. offer of help Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei AFP - Getty Images Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has refused America's offer of assistance to tackle the virus and described the U.S. as his country's "most sinister" enemy. In a speech aired live on Iranian state TV, Khamenei said the United States has been accused of producing the virus and the assistance being offered may in fact make it "long-lasting." Khamenei made his comments after he canceled his regular Persian New Year speech at the Imam Reza Shrine in the city of Mashhad in line with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Confirmed cases in Iran have reached 21,638 with a death toll of 1,685.







Australian government to consider draconian measures on social distancing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday that states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to combat the coronavirus. After thousands of people flocked to Australia's beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn spell in defiance of government orders, Morrison said proposals would be considered Sunday. Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were closed on Sunday. Australia has recorded 873 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths so far. The empty Bondi Beach after it was closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus in Sydney on Sunday. Jenny Evans / Getty Images







Powerful earthquake strikes Croatian capital Zagreb amid coronavirus epidemic A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital on Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic as the country is facing a growing number of coronavirus cases. Officials said there were injuries, but gave no other immediate details. Received a call this morning from PM @AndrejPlenkovic who informed me about the severe earthquake in #Zagreb. Difficult situation for Croatia: earthquake and #coronavirus. Our thoughts are with with the 🇭🇷 people. Stay strong! The EU stands by your side! — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 22, 2020 The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus. People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments. The country has so far recorded 206 coronavirus cases and one death.







Singapore to ban on all short-term visitors Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state from Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus and conserve health care resources. The measure was taken in view of the heightened risk of importation of coronavirus cases into Singapore, its ministry of health said Sunday, adding that nearly 80 percent of new cases in the last three days were imported, most of them Singapore residents returning home from abroad. The city-state, with a small and open economy, reported its first fatalities from the virus on Saturday and has confirmed 432 cases of the infection.






