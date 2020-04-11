Photo: Sign of the times in London A cyclist passes a billboard for artist Mark Titchner, in the Shoreditch district of London, on Saturday. Henry Nicholls / Reuters Share this -







New York governor says will bring together 'best minds' to assess how to safely reopen state Gov. Cuomo is getting 'best minds' together to assess how to reopen New York April 11, 2020 02:49 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 8,627 people have died of coronavirus in New York, with the latest daily toll at 783. The “number of deaths is stabilizing at a horrific rate,” Cuomo said during a press briefing. New York saw it's highest one-day death toll of 799 on Wednesday. At the same time, the number of new hospitalizations and intubations have been decreasing overall this week, suggesting that "we have hit the apex," the governor said. He added that he will bring together the "best minds" to assess how to reopen the state without bringing on a second wave of infections. Share this -







U.S. now leads world in coronavirus deaths, surpasses Italy Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center employees transport a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, N.Y. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images The United States now leads the world in the number of deaths from the coronavirus, having surpassed Italy on Saturday in this grim tally. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed 18,860 people in the United States, compared to 18,849 in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among states, New York continues to have the greatest number of coronavirus deaths, 8,627 as of Saturday. It is followed by New Jersey and Michigan. Worldwide, the pandemic has killed nearly 105,000 people as of Saturday. Share this -







Trump authorizes 'robust assistance package' to help Italy President Donald Trump authorized a "robust assistance package" to help Italy, a country hit particularly hard by the coronavirus, fight the outbreak, according to a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday. "This will include support for international organizations and NGOs, including faith-based organizations, many of which are already providing essential relief to Italian communities," Pompeo said. Pompeo also said that the roughly 30,000 U.S. military personnel and families living in Italy would "assist with a variety of functions, including providing telemedicine services, facilitating the transport and assembly of field hospitals and equipment, treating non-COVID-19 patients, and supporting transport of supplies, fuel, and food." Share this -







UK has not reached coronavirus peak, so lockdown will continue, official says A woman is told to go home by a police officer on Primrose Hill in London last week. The park was only open for people walking dogs or exercising. Matt Dunham / AP Britain has not yet reached its peak of coronavirus infections, which would allow for an easing of tight restrictions of movement, health minister Matt Hancock said on Saturday. His announcement comes as the death toll in British hospitals has reached nearly 9,000, with 980 of those fatalities reported on Friday, a figure which surpassed even the deadliest day so far in Italy. “Our judgment is we’re not there yet. We haven’t seen a flattening enough to be able to say that we’ve reached the peak,” Hancock told BBC radio on Saturday. Nobody knows when that might be, he said. The U.K. government came under fire for an alleged lack of preparedness on Saturday. The British Medical Association said current supplies in were insufficient, and doctors faced a “heart-breaking” decision over whether to treat patients without proper personal protection equipment (PPE) and therefore put themselves at risk, according to Reuters. Nineteen health care professionals have died in the country as of Saturday Among those who have been infected is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is recovering in a hospital after spending three nights in intensive care. He is making “very good progress” in his recovery, his office said on Saturday. Share this -







New York City is moving 6,000 homeless people out of shelters into hotels New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that by 6,000 of the city's homeless residents, mostly single adults, will be moved out of shelters into hotels by April 20. "We think that is the right balance to strike to get people to stay safe" from coronavirus infection, the mayor said during a press briefing. Over 300 homeless people in the city have tested positive for the virus, and at least 20 have died from the disease, according to city data released Friday. Share this -







Cuomo, Hogan call on Congress to give money to states A bipartisan group of governors are calling on the federal government to provide more funding to states who have seen dramatic falls in state revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak and have shouldered much of the costs related to fighting the pandemic. "[T]he recently passed federal CARES Act contained zero funding to offset these drastic state revenue shortfalls. To stabilize state budgets and to make sure states have the resources to battle the virus and provide the services the American people rely on, Congress must provide immediate fiscal assistance directly to all states," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, chairman of the National Governors Association, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, vice chair, said in a statement Saturday. Hogan, Cuomo and other governors called on Congress to appropriate $500 billion specifically for states and territories to help meet their budget shortfalls. Senate Democrats proposed giving $150 billion for state and local governments as part of an interim emergency coronavirus package last week, but Republicans objected to it in favor of a narrower bill focused just on small business relief. Share this -







A daughter fights to say goodbye to her mother Deborah Mastromano’s mother was dying, isolated inside a Long Island nursing home that had been beset by the coronavirus. But she couldn’t get anyone to pick up the phone. Mastromano called the nursing desk. She called a supervisor. She called a nursing assistant. One staff member answered late last Saturday but quickly ended the call. “I can’t talk right now,” the woman said, before hanging up. Mastromano, 67, knew the workers were stretched thin. It had been nearly a month since the home for seniors in Brentwood, New York, had banned visitors, hoping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its frail residents. But the virus found its way in anyway, and now nurses were scrambling to care for the sick. Read the full story here. Share this -





