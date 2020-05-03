Photo: A special delivery in Long Island Golden retrievers Buddy and Barley deliver beer to Lisa Fascilla and her children in Huntington Village, N.Y., on Sunday. The two dogs were trained to deliver beer by owners Mark and Karen Heuwetter, who own the Six Harbors Brewery, to help practice social distancing. Al Bello / Getty Images Share this -







Quarantine brings a surge of TV and movie reunions With the entertainment industry on pause because of the coronavirus, casts from some beloved TV shows and movies are getting together (virtually) to take a look back at past work. From "Parks and Recreation," "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," to "Chuck" and "Goonies," many ensembles have had special "COVID-reunions" for TV. But why, of all times, are these actors getting back together during a global health crisis? "I don't have an excuse to say no because there's nowhere else to go and nothing else to do," joked Daniel Davis who played the endlessly-witty Niles the Butler on CBS' hit 1990s sitcom "The Nanny." Read the whole story here.







Despite optimism, Britain's coronavirus numbers tell a different story To hear Prime Minister Boris Johnson tell it, his government has valiantly fought and is now conquering the coronavirus pandemic in Britain. The country had managed to "avoid the tragedy that engulfed other parts of the world," the prime minister said as he held a Lazarus-like briefing Thursday, his first since he left the hospital after being treated for the disease himself. The reality is that the United Kingdom now has the world's third-highest death toll from COVID-19 and is on course to be the worst-hit in Europe. Its 66 million people make up less than 0.01 percent of the world's population, but they have had more than 10 percent of recorded coronavirus deaths. Read the rest here.







Seven Northeast states team up to buy PPE, medical supplies New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced a regional partnership that would increase seven Northeastern states' purchasing power as they work to secure adequate medical supplies and avoid price gouging. The states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts — are banding together to "jointly procure PPE, tests, ventilators, and other medical equipment to increase market power and bring down prices," Cuomo told reporters during his daily news conference. Cuomo was joined via videoconference by other Northeast governors who said this will be a win for the region. "Sign me up, and sign New Jersey up," the state's governor, Phil Murphy, said. "This makes so much sense." Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont added, "We're much stronger together, and I wouldn't mind having some of that New York purchasing power." Cuomo also said Sunday that COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen below 10,000 for the first time since mid-March, and numbers are continuing to trend down, but the state is in no way "out of the woods." Northeast states form consortium to buy medical equipment together May 3, 2020 03:58







Italy reaches lowest coronavirus death toll since March 10 ROME — Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 174 on Sunday, from 474 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, posting the smallest daily toll of fatalities since March 10. The daily number of new cases also declined sharply Sunday to 1,389 from 1,900. In recent weeks of the epidemic that emerged in Italy on Feb. 21, the daily death count has tended to fall on Sundays only to rise again the following day. Nonetheless, the latest data still offers encouragement to the country as it prepares to gradually ease its eight-week-old lockdown — the longest in Europe — from Monday. Italy's total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 28,884, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after the United States.







Can dogs sniff out COVID-19? Researchers to study possibility Dogs have been trained to detect a range of illnesses, from ovarian cancer to bacterial infections, and now scientists are hoping they can be used to sniff out COVID-19. Using a process called odor imprinting, the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine is aiming to train dogs to discern the differences between COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative patients, the school said in a news release. Dr. Cynthia Otto of the @PennVetWDC will lead a study to see if scent detection dogs can tell the difference between #COVID19 + and - patients. Drs. Ronald Harty and Andrew Vaughan are also conducting COVID research at Penn Vet. Read about the study at https://t.co/VTK0RQfpLn pic.twitter.com/0hNbbJPlET — Penn Vet (@pennvet) April 29, 2020 "The potential impact of these dogs and their capacity to detect COVID-19 could be substantial," Dr. Cynthia Otto, a professor of Working Dog Sciences and Sports Medicine who is leading the study, said. Over a three-week period, which researchers hope to begin as early as July, eight dogs will be exposed to COVID-19 positive saliva and urine samples in a laboratory setting. Once they become familiar with the odor, scientists will see if the dogs can distinguish between COVID-19 positive and negative samples in the laboratory setting. If the dogs are able to differentiate between the samples, researchers hope that means the dogs will be able to identify COVID-19 infected people.







VA patient COVID-19 deaths top 500, testing numbers double in past two weeks The number of veterans receiving care at VA medical centers who have died has now passed 500, with the VA reporting a total of 513 deaths as of Friday. Facilities in New York City had the highest number of deaths, with 115. VA facilities in New Jersey were second, with 54, and those in New Orleans were third with 35. The number of patients who have testified positive as of Friday was 9,139, for a death rate of 5.6 percent. VA press secretary Christina Noel said 23 VA employees working in its healthcare system have died of COVID-19 and that 2,259 VA employees working in its healthcare system have tested positive. As of Friday, the VA had administered at least 107,178 COVID-19 tests, more than double its reported total two weeks ago.







'I don't want to die': A mother and daughter battle together Glenda Johnson sat on her mother's hospital bed, took her hand and told her it was OK to go. But Linda Hopkins, her face tensed against the smothering pain of coronavirus-related pneumonia, was not ready. "I don't want to die," Linda, 83, replied, her daughter later recalled. The two of them had a wonderful life in Detroit: They lived together, traveled together, shopped together, worshipped together, partied together. When they both fell ill in late March, they drove together to Beaumont Hospital in nearby Royal Oak, where they tested positive for COVID-19. Then they ended up in the same room, where they battled the disease together. Read the rest here.







Photo: Showers of thanks in India An Indian Air Force helicopter showers the staff of Mumbai's INS Asvini Hospital with flower petals in a show of appreciation on Sunday. Rajanish Kakade / AP






