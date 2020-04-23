Photo: Stretching in the ICU Staff members perform yoga stretches and breathing exercises Thursday in the ICU at a hospital in Barcelona. Spain is among the world's worst-hit countries by the new coronavirus, with a death toll of nearly 22,000 and more than 204,000 infections. Nacho Doce / Reuters Share this -







Gov. Cuomo releases preliminary estimates from antibody study New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday released preliminary estimates from an antibody study. The state collected approximately 3,000 antibody samples from 40 locations in 19 counties. Preliminary estimates show a 13.9 percent infection rate, or an estimated 2.7 million people statewide, Cuomo said. The results were broken down by region, race and age. No one younger than the age of 18 was tested. "This basically quantifies what we have been seeing anecdotally," Cuomo said.







House expected to pass latest coronavirus bill, send to Trump The House is expected to pass a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill Thursday that includes more money for the small business loan program, as well as funds for hospitals and testing. President Donald Trump is expected to sign it by the end of the week. The bill includes more than $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which quickly ran out of money after it was created by the CARES Act passed late last month. It also provides $60 billion in loans and grants for the Small Business Administration's disaster relief fund, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing. The interim bill does not include additional funding for state and local governments that Democrats wanted and say will be a priority for the next round of legislation, as well as money for election reform, hazard pay for frontline workers and additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service. But Republicans are already raising issues with those priorities. Read the full story here.







Photos: Pony at your window Bryony Blant and her daughter Alice, who celebrated her second birthday Thursday, admire Welsh mountain pony "Annie's Wizz" outside their home in Twickenham, London. Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images Park Lane Stables is hoping to spread cheer during the lockdown in an initiative called "Tiny Pony at Your Window." Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images







Bill Gates: 'We can't count' on 'miraculous treatment' Bill Gates outlined how he understands the coronavirus pandemic and explained what he thinks the world must do to recover from the outbreak in an essay released on Thursday. Comparing coronavirus to a world war and calling the current moment "Pandemic I," the Microsoft co-founder spoke to the need to raise huge amounts of money to combat the virus. "I think of this as the billions we need to spend so we can save trillions," Gates wrote. Discussing plans for contact tracing, testing and vaccination, Gates surmised for the world to get back to normal by 2021 and attend big events there would need to be a "miraculous treatment." "We need a treatment that is 95 percent effective in order for people to feel safe in big public gatherings," he wrote. "Although it is possible...it's not likely, so we can't count on it." Gates said that ultimately leaders at every level will "need to make trade-offs based on the risks and benefits of opening various parts of the economy."







Cornell suspends ACT/SAT admissions testing for next year Cornell University has become the first Ivy League school to announce it is dropping requirements for fall 2021 applicants to have taken the SAT or ACT, a decision made in the wake of college testing cancellations amid the coronavirus outbreak. The university said on its website that students who want to enroll at Cornell beginning next August can submit applications without SAT or ACT results. The exemption will be in effect for both early decision and regular decision applicants. Officials, however, said the exemption is not permanent. The university anticipates "many students who will have had reasonable and uninterrupted opportunities to take the ACT and/or SAT during 2020 administrations will continue to submit results." Cornell added that it will work with applicants "to arrive at a reasonable and well-informed understanding of each applicant's circumstances."







Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies from coronavirus Sen. Warren's brother, Don Reed, dies from coronavirus April 23, 2020 01:06 Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Thursday that her oldest brother died from coronavirus earlier this week. "My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader," the former presidential candidate said, linking to a story from The Boston Globe about her brother's death. The Globe identified Warren's brother as Donald Reed Herring and said he died Tuesday at the age of 86 in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was the oldest of Warren's three brothers. The other two, John Herring and David Herring, are still alive, the report said. My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020 I'm grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say "I love you" one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020







'This is a good day,' NYC mayor says of decline in hospitalizations and ICU patients De Blasio: Daily number of NYC hospitalizations down but 'we're not there yet' April 23, 2020 01:18 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shared a bit of good news Thursday, saying the number of people with the coronavirus admitted to hospitals and the total number in intensive care have both declined. The mayor said the latest daily report shows 227 new hospital admissions. That is down from 252 on April 20. The total number of patients currently in intensive-care units has also dropped to 796. De Blasio said that on April 20 more than 800 people were in ICUs. "This is a good day," he said, adding, "We just have to keep doing what we're doing." The newest numbers also show 2,519 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, the mayor said.






